Read full article on original website
Related
dsubluehawks.com
Gus Wright named North Star Men's Player of the Week
BISMARCK - Sophomore forward Gus Wright has been named the North Star Athletic Association Men's Basketball Player of the Week for his efforts in the Sam Milanovich Classic over the weekend, the league announced Monday. Wright averaged 17.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as Dickinson State went 2-0 record...
North Dakota Hunter Winds up With Doe and Massive Mountain Lion
A North Dakota man had a “spine-tingling” experience when he spotted and shot a mountain lion during a deer hunt. Jeff Jorgenson spoke with KAIT 8 following his strange and successful day. And he shared that he was simply sitting and waiting for a deer to come by when he caught a flash through his rifle scope and realized it was a mountain lion.
Comments / 0