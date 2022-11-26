Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
SFGate
Muni Staffing Issues Could Cause Bus Delays
Riders of some SF Muni lines could experience longer wait times Monday morning. An advisory issued at 7:40 a.m. said that staffing issues could affect the L, 9R, 14R, 15X, 44 and 54 bus routes. The advisory from SF Muni said line adjustments were being made to minimize the impact...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
Vegetation fire burns east of Santa Rosa near Sonoma Highway
SANTA ROSA -- A vegetation fire burned in a mountainous area just east of Santa Rosa Tuesday.Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire was burning Wildwood Mountain Road, about a mile north of State Highway 12/Sonoma Highway.As of noon, the fire was approximately 1.5 acres with a slow rate of spread, Cal Fire said. No evacuations have been ordered. Cal Fire urged people driving in the area to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.
SFGate
Fatal Collision In Santa Rosa Monday Morning
A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman. A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m. Traffic in the area was slowed following the wreck. Copyright © 2022...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: I-880 Reopens After Long Overnight Closure Due to Gun Incident
Sunday, November 27, marked the 44th anniversary of the City Hall assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. The day was marked by a vigil in the Castro, with mourners linking last week's shooting in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. [ABC 7]. Traffic was brought to a...
Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
Buchanan YMCA in San Francisco closed after 'extensive damage' from fire
Multiple 911 calls were made by people reporting heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
One dead after Tesla hurtles off two-lane road south of San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif (KRON) — A Tesla with two occupants struggled with a curve on a windy road south of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, and one man died in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday around 3:43 p.m., a 2023 Tesla 3 was heading south on San Felipe Road, just […]
Solo-vehicle crash off of I-580 near Livermore kills one
LIVERMORE (CBS SF/BCN) – At least one person is dead following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. A vehicle left the roadway and went off an embankment, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said.
18-Year-Old Ryan Oliver Aguirre Dead After Motor Vehicle Crash In Rio Vista (Rio Vista, CA)
Officials from the California Highway Patrol report that an 18-year-old driver from Sacramento was killed after being struck by a driver who is suspected to have been driving under the influence.
Update: Powell Street BART station reopens after major medical emergency
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART officials reported the Powell Street station was now reopened following a major medical emergency that shut it down for about an hour Saturday morning. The transit agency issued the alert at around 7:20 a.m. on the @SFBARTAlert Twitter account.Trains are currently not stopping at the Powell Street station. Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street stations. There is currently no direct Red Line (Richmond to Millbrae) or Green Line (Berryessa to Daly City) service.At around 8:20 a.m., BART officials said the incident was resolved and the station had reopened. Officials confirmed that a person was successfully rescued from the trackway, but did not provide any additional details. Riders were advised to expect some residual delays.
Contra Costa supes consider senior residential care development near Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether a developer can transform 30 acres of mostly open space that's nearly surrounded by the City of Walnut Creek, near Heather Farm Park. Spieker Senior Development Partners wants to build a large senior residential care development at the site known as Seven Hill Ranch, including 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an 85,000-square-foot medical center, a multi-story clubhouse, a recreation building, a maintenance building, and a parking garage. It also wants to remove up to 353 trees from the site. The medical center would...
SFGate
1 Killed In Early Morning Car Wreck
A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their...
KTVU FOX 2
Bracing for storm: Bay Area set to see a major change in the weather
SAN FRANCISCO - Call it the calm before the storm. Bay Area residents were being warned that a major change was on the way from the mild late-November weather the region has been experiencing. Stormy conditions were being forecasted for Wednesday night. "Could be a solid one too with strong...
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman.A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m.KCBS Radio reported the pedestrian died at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.Traffic in the area was slowed following the collision.
sfstandard.com
Muni Fare Inspectors Are Out in Force After Pandemic Pause
Don’t forget to tag that Clipper pass when you get on Muni, because fare inspectors are back in action after a pandemic-related hiatus. Transit riders say they’re seeing fare inspectors more frequently, asking for proof of payment and issuing $100-plus citations for riders who haven’t paid. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency had pulled back on fare enforcement during the pandemic.
beyondthecreek.com
Avanti Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek
According to the latest state ABC license, a new restaurant called Avanti is coming to downtown Walnut Creek where City Square / Bierhaus used to be. Based on the provided company information it looks like this may be related to the owners of Melo’s Pizza & Pasta with four locations including Danville and Pleasant Hill. Stay tuned…
SFGate
Chilly Tuesday Temps Match Record Low From 2006
HALF MOON BAY (BCN) Low temperatures in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday tied the record low temperatures for the same day nearly 20 years ago, according to an announcement from the National Weather Service Bay Area. Temperatures dipped to 34 degrees, matching that of this day in 2006. Half Moon...
Comments / 0