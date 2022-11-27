ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, NY

Suffolk police officers help deliver baby boy in Shirley

By Bob Doda, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Four Suffolk County police officers helped deliver a healthy baby boy Saturday inside a Shirley home.

Suffolk police say the officers responded to a call around 10:13 a.m. to a woman giving birth at her home on Arpage Drive.

Mother Rebecca Reyes told first responding Officer Conor Diemer that she felt the baby was coming out. He then laid her down on the living room floor. He was then assisted by Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron and officers Jadin Rodriguez and Zachary Vormittag.

The boy’s father, 46-year-old Juan Maldonado, soon arrived in time for the delivery of his newborn son, Owen.

The healthy mother and baby were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

On Sunday, the officers were still shocked by the experience.

"I never thought that I would actually deliver a baby in my life,” Rodriguez said.

"It was very surprising. I was not expecting to have a day like that happen at all,” Diemer said.

For Negron, this wasn’t his first time. Over the course of his career, he has helped deliver a total of five babies.

"We come to work, and we don't know what we're going to deal with. That's the exciting part of our job,” he said.

Owen's parents are grateful for the quick response by the police officers.

“If it wasn't for them, I would have been delivering my baby by myself,” Reyes said. “Thank you again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kvvZ_0jOcNNVi00 Left to right: Officer Zachary Vormittag, Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron, Officer Jadin Rodriguez, Officer Conor Diemer (Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers

The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Police: Pistol, shotgun stolen from two cars in Trumbull just minutes apart

A pistol and a shotgun were stolen from two separate cars in Trumbull just minutes apart, police say. Both of the thefts happened on Nov. 16, police say. A 9mm Glock was stolen from a car parked near LA Fitness at Trumbull Westfield Mall at 2:13 p.m., and a shotgun was reported stolen from a car in a separate incident across town at 2:59 p.m., police say.
TRUMBULL, CT
News 12

News 12

122K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy