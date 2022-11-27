Suffolk police officers help deliver baby boy in Shirley

Four Suffolk County police officers helped deliver a healthy baby boy Saturday inside a Shirley home.

Suffolk police say the officers responded to a call around 10:13 a.m. to a woman giving birth at her home on Arpage Drive.

Mother Rebecca Reyes told first responding Officer Conor Diemer that she felt the baby was coming out. He then laid her down on the living room floor. He was then assisted by Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron and officers Jadin Rodriguez and Zachary Vormittag.

The boy’s father, 46-year-old Juan Maldonado, soon arrived in time for the delivery of his newborn son, Owen.

The healthy mother and baby were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

On Sunday, the officers were still shocked by the experience.

"I never thought that I would actually deliver a baby in my life,” Rodriguez said.

"It was very surprising. I was not expecting to have a day like that happen at all,” Diemer said.

For Negron, this wasn’t his first time. Over the course of his career, he has helped deliver a total of five babies.

"We come to work, and we don't know what we're going to deal with. That's the exciting part of our job,” he said.

Owen's parents are grateful for the quick response by the police officers.

“If it wasn't for them, I would have been delivering my baby by myself,” Reyes said. “Thank you again.”

Left to right: Officer Zachary Vormittag, Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron, Officer Jadin Rodriguez, Officer Conor Diemer (Credit: Suffolk County Police Department)



