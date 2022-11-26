Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
Stan Hardcastle
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Stan Hardcastle, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 69. Born to Loy G., Sr. and Marjorie (Andrews) Hardcastle, Stan was a lifelong resident of Williamson County. After graduating from Franklin High School, Stan received a music scholarship to Memphis State University....
williamsonhomepage.com
Christmas at the Capitol sees lighting of state Christmas Tree
This year's Christmas at the Capitol celebration took place at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville on Monday evening with the lighting of the state Christmas tree. The tree first served as a small Christmas tree for Joe and Suzie Barry in their Inglewood home some 20 years ago, marking the first Christmas for their daughter, Sarah, who was born on Dec. 28.
williamsonhomepage.com
Sandra Lee Tripp
Sandra Lee Tripp, age 79 formerly of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home in Murfreesboro. Sandy retired in 2014 from WireMasters, Inc. Prior to joining WireMasters, she worked for more than 15 years at Pelikan. Best known as “Grammy”, Sandy was most importantly a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She found joy spending time outdoors camping, taking Sunday drives, singing with her family, reading, watching her favorite TV programs, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a firecracker and spoke her mind often.
williamsonhomepage.com
12South-area church property sells for $1.6M
A 12South-area modernist church building has sold for $1.6 million, about 11 months after a transaction involving that property and some accompanying parcels and the latest purchase of former religious property in the general area. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC...
williamsonhomepage.com
John Albert Henry, Sr.
John Albert Henry, Sr., age 73 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 27, 2022. Native of Williamson County, where his ancestors were among the founders and settlers of Williamson County. He was a former co-owner and Vice President of Henry Drilling and Pump Company, Inc. The family business was instrumental in providing water wells for the growth of Williamson County.
williamsonhomepage.com
NCAAF Roundup: Tennessee blanks Vandy in Nashville
Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players. Let's take a look back at the slate from week 14 of the college football season. UT...
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County sees successful voting audit as part of state's election integrity pilot program
The Williamson County Election Commission held a hand-count performance audit following the Nov. 8 general election which showed 100% accuracy in the county’s election results, a change in procedure that will soon be seen state-wide. That audit included the counting of ballots from a secured tabulator machine used for...
williamsonhomepage.com
Multi-agency investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Clovercroft Road
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is leading a multi-agency investigation into the discovery of human skeletal remains in a wooded area on Saturday. According to WSCO, the remains were found "along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road" on Saturday after a hunter came across the remains while tracking deer around 10 a.m.
