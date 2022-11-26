Sandra Lee Tripp, age 79 formerly of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home in Murfreesboro. Sandy retired in 2014 from WireMasters, Inc. Prior to joining WireMasters, she worked for more than 15 years at Pelikan. Best known as “Grammy”, Sandy was most importantly a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She found joy spending time outdoors camping, taking Sunday drives, singing with her family, reading, watching her favorite TV programs, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a firecracker and spoke her mind often.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO