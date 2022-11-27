Read full article on original website
A&M five-star freshman DLs Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy say they're coming back to Aggieland
Texas A&M defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen each announced Thursday on social media that they will be returning for their second season in Aggieland. The two members of the 2022 recruiting class were rated as a five star prospects in the 247 Sports Composite and both played in the Under Armour All American Game last January.
A&M backup CB Brian George is in the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M backup corner Brian George is in the NCAA transfer portal as he qualifies as a graduate transfer. George saw action in five games in 2022, recording five tackles and allowing six receptions for 79 yards on ten targets. George was originally from Belle Glade, Florida (Glades Central High...
VIP Intel: 5-star prospect committed elsewhere to officially visit Texas A&M
There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.
