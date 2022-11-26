ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton water main repaired, boil water notice in effect

By Michael Garcia
 6 days ago

UPDATE: The water main in Overton has been fixed and a boil water notice is in effect until the water can be tested, according to the Overton Police Department.

OVERTON, Texas ( KETK ) – The Overton Police Department has announced that a water main has broken and that a boil water notice will be in effect once crews get it fixed.

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

The water main, which is broke on FM 850, is going to take longer than usual to fix because of the weather and how bad the break is, according to Overton PD.

Officials said they would be trying to get some water brought in and that residents should get some bottled water if they don’t have any.

