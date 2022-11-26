ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cruise passenger rescued after 15 hours in the sea

A passenger who went missing from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico has been rescued after more than 15 hours in the sea, the US Coast Guard has said. The 28-year-old man had been at a bar on the Carnival Valor ship with his sister on Wednesday night but did not return after leaving to use the toilet.
