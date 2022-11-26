Read full article on original website
alaskafish.news
Salmon and halibut and king crab, oh my!
Busy lineup of Alaska fish meetings begins with Bristol Bay. The Alaska Board of Fisheries (BOF) began its meetings that focus on Bristol Bay today (Nov. 29) and will continue through December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the...
sewardjournal.com
City updates animal shelter progress
The City Council recently heard from Police Chief Alan Nickell on progress toward opening the new site of the city’s animal shelter at 605 Sea Lion Avenue. Though construction is largely finished, Nickell said, a number of details still have yet to be finalized, such as the elimination of sharp edges that may potentially injure resident animals, gaps in the facility’s chain link fence, flooring adhesive repairs and parking accommodations for the animal control van.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fire destroys village store, fuel company in Stebbins
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A village that was slammed by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok in September lost its only store to an early morning fire on Tuesday. The fire started around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the village of Stebbins, which is home to approximately 650 residents. Responders attempted to extinguish the fire but were unable to control the flames. The store and the fuel company are both total losses, according to Tribal Coordinator with Stebbins Community Association Jacinta Martin.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral hits coldest temps this season, rivers and stream flooding possible
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The state is no stranger to colder temperatures, but as Southcentral dips below zero for the first time this season it’s important to stay prepared. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Monday, warning residents in Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that potential flooding can occur due to the drop in temperatures.
Bull Moose Busts Through Window and Enters Alaska Home
The residents of a home in Soldotna, Alaska endured a surprise visit on Sunday, November 20, when a young bull moose blundered into their living space. According to local reports, the moose inadvertently shattered a window before it entered the home. With help from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG), a team of local firefighters sedated, removed, and released the large ungulate without further incident.
Moose trapped in a home rescued by firefighters in Alaska
The moose that was trapped in a home.Photo byU.S. News & World Report. We hear news and stories every now and then that someone save someone and we thank them for this and appreciate them.
sewardjournal.com
Anusorn “Nuson” Smith 1970-2022
Longtime Soldotna resident Anusorn “Nuson” Smith, 51, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna after battling cancer. A celebration of his life will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Soldotna High School Auditorium. Nuson was born Dec. 12, 1970, in Bangkok,...
Anchorage rolls back minimum parking space requirements for new construction, remodels
It was a moment of rare unanimity on the Anchorage Assembly: By a 12-0 vote, the Assembly repealed minimum parking mandates, meaning that new construction in much of Anchorage will not have to provide a specific number of parking places. The ordinance was sponsored by conservative Kevin Cross, and liberals...
alaskapublic.org
Voter approval of Alaska judges is hitting an all-time low, and justice system experts aren’t sure why
Most Alaskan voters, like Teresa Cortes of South Anchorage, weigh in on judicial retention votes. “Oh yeah, I don’t know any of the judges,” she said. “So normally, I vote yes on all of them – unless there’s one that stands out that I, you know, heard bad things from. Then I don’t vote.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Nunaka Valley neighbors say walking route to new school is dangerous
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The news that their neighborhood school might be closing prompted some people to get up early Friday morning and gather at Nunaka Valley Elementary for a walk. The Anchorage School District is proposing to repurpose the neighborhood school and send its students to one of two schools — Russian Jack and Chester Valley Elementary — both of which are further away.
asumag.com
Anchorage (Alaska) district has proposed closing 6 elementary schools
The Anchorage (Alaska) district is recommending closure of six elementary schools in anticipation of a projected budget shortfall of nearly $68 million. The district is coping with a continued decline in enrollment and flat education funding from the state, reports the Anchorage Daily News. The schools targeted for closure:. Abbott...
alaskasnewssource.com
Abbott Loop intersection reopened following collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East 88th Avenue was closed due to a collision. A notice about the collision was sent via Nixle shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday alerting motorists to the incident and advising that alternate routes be used in the area.
Mayor Bronson announces budget vetoes
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced his budget vetoes to the expanded budget of the Anchorage Assembly. The mayor’s 2023 budget of $583 million was delivered in October and proposed staying under the tax cap by $4.8 million, with an overall increase of about 3% from the 2022 revised budget.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna City Manager Announces Plans To Leave When Current Employment Contract Ends In February 2023
Stephanie Queen announced she will not seek to renew her employment contract as Soldotna City Manager, when the current term of her employment agreement expires on February 28, 2023. In a letter to Mayor Whitney and the City Council dated November 29, 2022, Queen states, “It has been my great...
Alaska election certification is Tuesday, but questions remain in a Wasilla House district that judge has frozen
The Alaska Division of Elections is set to certify the Nov. 8 election on Tuesday. Barring challenges for recounts, that’s the final word about who won in all races — except one unusual race, in which the winner prevailed by over 50%. The State Review Board, made up...
alaskasnewssource.com
Day care closure leaves parents questioning where kids will go
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Single working mother Alicia Adams started early looking to find a daycare for her newborn son several years ago. “I started about a month or so before I finished maternity leave,” Adams said. But finding a reliable daycare for her son was a struggle. Adams...
radiokenai.com
Local Law Enforcement Offering A Woman Only Self Defense Class
The Soldotna Police Department in partnership with the Homer Police, Kenai Police and Alaska State Troopers are jointly hosting a free women’s only self-defense course in Soldotna. The women’s only self-defense course will take place on Saturday, January 21st from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m, and is tentatively scheduled...
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of Joy
Hunting, fishing, trapping and the Yup'ik language anchored Mary Beebe’s youth in Bethel along the Kuskokwim River. “Life growing up in the bush was hard but simple.”
PLANetizen
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
Anchorage birth rate drops dramatically, but school district is finding a way to get more money: Add Pre-kindergarten
Readers have been led to believe the Anchorage School District was preparing to close schools due to major budget shortfalls. Instead, two out of the six of the proposed schools are being “repurposed” by the Anchorage School District as pre-kindergarten academies, even though it has no data to prove the effectiveness of such programs.
