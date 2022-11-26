ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A village that was slammed by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok in September lost its only store to an early morning fire on Tuesday. The fire started around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the village of Stebbins, which is home to approximately 650 residents. Responders attempted to extinguish the fire but were unable to control the flames. The store and the fuel company are both total losses, according to Tribal Coordinator with Stebbins Community Association Jacinta Martin.

