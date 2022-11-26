ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bident nominates Missouri attorney to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is nominating a former Jackson County, Missouri, assistant prosecutor to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. The White House announced Tuesday that Kate Brubacher, a native of Kansas, is the nominee to replace Duston Slinkard, who has been acting U.S. Attorney for Kansas since January 2021.
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies, investigation underway

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating a prison death. The Kansas State Penitentiary stated 53-year-old George Dobbs died Saturday night. He had been under observation inside the infirmary at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Officials indicated Dobbs was pronounced dead...
LANSING, KS

