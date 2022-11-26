ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Swinney on South Carolina, Portal, Injuries, Passing Game, UNC

SPECIAL TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: Get a full year of Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, for just $24 or $2.00 a month! That's a 76% discount!!!. Promo Code: TIHOLIDAY. Offer valid through 12.21.22. SIGN UP HERE to get your 76% discounted subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!. CLEMSON --...
CLEMSON, SC
Scarlet Nation

UGA to keep an eye on Harold Perkins Jr.

Keeping tabs on LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. will be one of the first orders of business for Georgia’s offensive line when they make their pre-snap reads in Saturday’s SEC Championship. “You definitely want to figure out where he’s at on the field,” Bulldog right tackle Warren...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Scarlet Nation

Brian Kelly's comments on the Bulldogs

LSU coach Brian Kelly is 0-2 against Georgia going back to his years at Notre Dame, with the last game taking place in 2019, when the Bulldogs beat the Fighting Irish in Athens, 23-17. Although only a handful of Bulldogs remain who played in that game, Kelly said there are...
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

Kirby Smart's take on Georgia's offense

Even with Georgia at 12-0 and the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings, there’s been no shortage of recent questions about the Bulldogs’ offense as far as consistency is concerned. While some may consider it nitpicky in instances, it is an area of worry for some.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy