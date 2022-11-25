Read full article on original website
KTVB
Candlelight vigil planned for Wednesday to remember University of Idaho students killed
MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were murdered in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus will be taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The vigil will honor the life of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin, who were found dead inside a residence on King Road in Moscow on Nov. 13. The four U of I students were each stabbed with a knife.
Idaho murders: Key details we know and what we don't in investigation of student killings
It has been two weeks since four college students were killed in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, yet no suspect has been identified, leaving law enforcement puzzled over the murders.
KREM
Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students
POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.
KTVB
Tulips planted in honor of Skagit Valley man murdered near the University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — They met working in the fertile fields of the Skagit Valley. Reese Gardner knew immediately Ethan Chapin was something special. "He was one of the few people that there was nothing bad about him. He was 100% pure. He was honest, just a great person," said Gardner, 18.
Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions
PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
Post Register
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
Updated timeline is ‘progress’ in Idaho slayings probe, victim’s sister says
Police offered a more specific time for when Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen arrived home the morning of Nov. 13.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HAMILTON HILL RD & UPPER UNION FLAT RD; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of an erratically driven vehicle. -------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3340 Non-Injury Accident. 00:25:13. Incident...
koze.com
Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
koze.com
Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment
NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians
As twists to the FTX and Alameda Research cryptocurrency scandal continue emerging, a rural Washington bank and at least one local lawmaker – Sen. Patty Murray (D) – have been tied to the FTX founder behind the multi-billion-dollar case, according to several reports. In what many insiders believe...
koze.com
Snow Storm Creates Havoc For Lewiston Motorists
Yesterday’s (Mon) snow storm forced the closure of nearly all routes in Lewiston to and from the downtown area to the Orchards. Heavy wet snow began falling around mid-morning and by early afternoon more than 4 inches was measured in the Orchards. As a result, Lewiston Police responded to more than 30 incidents – ranging from slide offs and collisions to stalled vehicles.
koze.com
Accident Victim Spends Night Inside Vehicle Before Rescue
NEZPERCE, ID – The driver of a vehicle that left the Highway 64 grade between Nezperce and Kamiah and traveled an estimated 350 feet down a canyon spent Saturday night in the vehicle before being rescued. According to a Facebook post by Kamiah Fire-Rescue, multiple first responder from several...
koze.com
Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs
LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
Fire breaks out, destroys mobile park home in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Wash. — A fire broke out and destroyed a family’s mobile park home in Clarkston on Saturday. Asotin County Fire District #1 and the Clarkston Fire Department responded to the fire at 1445 Elm St. in Asotin County. When crews got to the mobile home park, the home had lots of smoke and flames coming out of the windows....
pullmanradio.com
35 Year Old Pullman Woman Charged In Armed Robbery Arrested On Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail From Medical Furlough
The 35-year-old Pullman woman accused of robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint has been arrested on a nationwide warrant after she failed to return to jail after a medical furlough. Gavriel Hernandez was arrested in Spokane over the weekend and was transported back to the Whitman County Jail in Colfax...
KHQ Right Now
750 gallons of water need to extinguish vehicle fire in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A full tank of gas made one vehicle fire a pain to put out for firefighters with Shoshone County Fire District 1 on Sunday. At about 6:30 a.m., crews with SCFD arrived at mile marker 63.5 on I-90 in response to the vehicle fire. The first units that arrived found the car was already fully engulfed. All occupants were able to escape, and none were injured.
koze.com
L-C Valley Fire Crews Respond to Fire on Elm Street in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, WA – Fire crews from throughout the Lewis-Clark Valley are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1400 block of Elm Street in Clarkston. The fire was reported at about 2:05 p.m. In addition to Clarkston Fire, Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire are...
Lewiston PD looking for suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl
LEWISTON, ID. — The Lewiston Police Department is looking for a suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl. The girl was able to get away and is safe with her family. The suspect was last seen walking south away from the Community Center at 1424 Main Street, where police were originally dispatched Friday evening. Police are describing the suspect...
