West Virginia State

woay.com

West Virginia bridge to be rebuilt along tourism train route

Cass, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation will replace Trout Run Bridge, destroyed by floodwaters 37 years ago to enable tourism trains to resume trips through the area. The Trout Run Bridge was part of the Cass Scenic Railroad when it opened in 1963, and the...
CASS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania family-owned supply chain expanding to West Virginia

A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods.   The service move into West Virginia comes on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wchstv.com

Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia, while active virus cases rose slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release confirmed the following latest deaths:. a 93-year-old woman from Wood County. a 103-year-old man from Nicholas County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
WHEELING, WV
WVNS

President Biden approves West Virginia 2022 Summer Disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. WV (WVNS) – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022. The disaster assistance is being used to supplement local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from July 12-13, 2022. Jeffrey […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
CHESTER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nursing entrepreneurship program growing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A relatively new venture continues to create more small businesses in West Virginia. When you think about nurses, we’re used to seeing them in hospitals or the doctor’s office, but now, that’s changing. A growing number are now going out as solo practitioners. The Center for Nurse Entrepreneurship helps nurses to […]
CHARLESTON, WV

