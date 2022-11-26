Read full article on original website
Related
Local city becomes fourth Ascend West Virginia community
Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced its newest destination on Tuesday, and it's right here in north central West Virginia.
woay.com
West Virginia bridge to be rebuilt along tourism train route
Cass, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation will replace Trout Run Bridge, destroyed by floodwaters 37 years ago to enable tourism trains to resume trips through the area. The Trout Run Bridge was part of the Cass Scenic Railroad when it opened in 1963, and the...
West Virginia pastor has guitar he owned for 45 years stolen
MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — Dennis Cherry learned on Wednesday that the first guitar he ever owned was stolen from the church he belongs to in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia. Cherry, who is 62 years old, says he has owned the guitar for 45 years, meaning he bought the instrument when he was only 17. […]
WBOY
What’s brewing at Big Timber: An inside look at one of West Virginia’s biggest breweries
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — When walking into Big Timber Brewing’s brewhouse, you will first notice the smell of freshly peeled oranges and the bready scent of fermenting beer. The next thing you’ll notice is the pallets of empty beer cans stacked nearly two stories high, each one holding more than 6,000 labeled cans ready for use.
Pennsylvania family-owned supply chain expanding to West Virginia
A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods. The service move into West Virginia comes on […]
Strange foods that West Virginians like to deep fry
From hand-picked delicacies to Italian classics, when in doubt, deep fry it.
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
wchstv.com
Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia, while active virus cases rose slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release confirmed the following latest deaths:. a 93-year-old woman from Wood County. a 103-year-old man from Nicholas County.
Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
wfxrtv.com
Delegate Moore Capito launches West Virginia governor bid, Secretary Warner considers run
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s tenure in the state’s top office reaching term limits, the 2024 West Virginia gubernatorial race is guaranteed to have new contenders vying for the job. This morning, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, West Virginia Delegate Moore Capito (R-Kanawha...
wvpublic.org
DHHR Responds To Patient Mistreatment Allegations And New Project Aims To Boost Civic Empathy, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, William R. Sharpe Hospital is a state-run facility for patients with mental illnesses. Some have raised concerns about the care provided at the hospital and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch came into our studio to respond. News Director Eric Douglas sat down with him last week.
President Biden approves West Virginia 2022 Summer Disaster Declaration
WASHINGTON, D.C. WV (WVNS) – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022. The disaster assistance is being used to supplement local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from July 12-13, 2022. Jeffrey […]
The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia
CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
West Virginia Family Resource Centers bringing positive change to communities
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Community Connections, based in Mercer County, is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 corporation dedicated to improving the lives of children and families on a local, regional, and statewide level. They currently operate five Family Resource Centers in Boone, Greenbrier, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties. Each Family...
Nursing entrepreneurship program growing in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A relatively new venture continues to create more small businesses in West Virginia. When you think about nurses, we’re used to seeing them in hospitals or the doctor’s office, but now, that’s changing. A growing number are now going out as solo practitioners. The Center for Nurse Entrepreneurship helps nurses to […]
Texas man admits to role in multi-state drug operation brought down in West Virginia
A Texas man has admitted to his role in a multi-state methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin distribution operation.
Mon Power prepares for WV winter
Mon Power has announced that they are taking steps to make sure the power keeps flowing over this coming winter season.
West Virginia senator pushing for more investigation into fentanyl sales on the dark web
A West Virginia Senator is pushing for more investigations into fentanyl trafficking happening on the "dark web."
Most popular baby names for girls in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in West Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in West Virginia in 2021.
Comments / 0