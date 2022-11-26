Read full article on original website
Zverev looking forward to seeing Thiem again on return to action at Diriyah Tennis Cup: "We haven’t seen each other for almost two years now"
Alexander Zverev will take part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia as will Dominic Thiem and the German is excited to see him there. Zverev and Thiem are great friends and they contested the US Open final a few years ago when Zverev lost a 2-0 lead to Thiem for whom that is his only grand slam triumph. Both have struggled with injuries lately albeit Thiem was able to get back to a solid level in recent weeks.
Hewitt slams Davis Cup format after Australia defeat: “The concept of competition is wrong and nobody listens”
Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt praised his team but slammed the competition for the format once again explaining how wrong it is. Most tennis fans remember the old Davis Cup with the almost football-like atmosphere that made it a unique event rather hard to replicate in tennis. The sheer emotion and energy that players drew from the engaged crowds made it a memorable spectacle even on Television. This version of the competition doesn't have that and Hewitt talked about it after the final:
“My knee has been a little bit so-so and that has to wait”: Federer rules out certain holidays as knee recovery continues post retirement
Roger Federer retired from tennis but he still would like to have a farewell tour of sorts if his knees permitted. Federer's knees are not what they used to be and he's going on about the situation very carefully because one of his motivations to undergo all those surgeries was being able to enjoy life after retirement. Federer likes to play sports and be active and preserving his knees will allow him to do that in the future.
Djokovic went to congratulate Canada team after Davis Cup Finals triumph according to Pospisil
Novak Djokovic personally congratulated every member of the Canadian Davis Cup after their win over Australia. Novak Djokovic replaced Monaco with Marbella in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic as it allowed him more freedom due to the spaciousness of the villa he chose. He's been enjoying his time there and spending the majority of his free time there which allowed him to quickly make a trip to nearby Malaga for the Davis Cup Finals.
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
Nadal on leaving legacy over results: “The important legacy is that the people I have lived with during these 20 years have a good human memory of me”
Rafael Nadal has no doubts about his legacy being more important than his results as he wants to be remembered properly. Tennis results are important to all players including Nadal. He would not be as great as he was without dedication and work ethic towards a goal which is most easily identifiable through certain results. Results are important but legacy is even more important to him:
Kyrgios sends exhibition gauntlet out ahead of Australian Open: "This is an invitation to any tennis player who thinks they can beat me"
Nick Kyrgios challenged any player that thinks they can beat him to an exhibition match in Australia prior to the Australian Open. The native Aussie is feeling really confident about his game after a tremendous year that saw him play in his maiden grand slam final in Wimbledon. He's promised a huge year in 2023 and posted several updates on social media showing himself working hard in the gym.
“It is a pleasure to collaborate with you and your team” - Toni Nadal praises Auger-Aliassime after Davis Cup triumph
Toni Nadal congratulated Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning the Davis Cup saying it was a pleasure collaborating with him and his team. Nadal was hired by Auger-Aliassime as an advisor and secondary coach last year and since then he's been working with Felix to improve both his tennis and mindset. It's hard to argue that it doesn't work as the Canadian was able to finally win a trophy and score some major wins on the Tour.
Medvedev overjoyed with fatherhood so far: "I can talk about this for hours and hours"
Similar to his rival Nadal, Medvedev is enjoying being a father as they assumed that role recently just weeks apart. Daniil Medvedev recently welcome his first child and he is over the moon because of it. He talked about it to the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event where he'll play in a few weeks. Medvedev explained that he's a really happy person these days:
VIDEO: Contestant does hilarious impression of Nadal on game show
A Spanish game show recently provided some comic relief when a contestant did a hilarious impression of Rafael Nadal. Any person can be impersonated but those that have certain quirks are certainly easier to do so. Nadal is a popular figure because there are plenty of things he does quite distinctively. A contestant at a Spanish game show did just that providing some comic relief.
Murray trolls Piers Morgan after Messi scores at World Cup following bombshell Ronaldo interview
Andy Murray took a shot at controversial media personality Piers Morgan after Lionel Messi scored with Morgan replying. Both Murray and Morgan are huge football fans but they have different opinions when it comes to the whole Messi/Ronaldo debate. Both players have a good case to be considered the greatest in their sport however the overall football fandom is widely split on who it is.
