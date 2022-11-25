ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA. “The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,”...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
SOLVANG, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo driver charged with felony DUI

An allegedly intoxicated 22-year-old driver crashed into a traffic light pole in San Luis Obispo early Sunday morning, injuring a passenger in the car. Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a crash at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and San Luis Drive, according to police. Patrol officers arrived at the scene and arrested the driver, Marina Pearce, for DUI.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo

Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kclu.org

Central Coast performing arts center burglarized

Authorities are looking for a burglar who blatantly stole more than $10,000 from a Central Coast theater complex. It happened Friday night, at the Cal Poly Police San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. The crime occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Some microphones and a camera were stolen. A security...
News Channel 3-12

Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police

San Luis Police Department has concluded that the driver of the traffic accident on Nov. 21 is connected to reports of two deceased SLO residents and their dog on Nov. 22 in the 3400 Block of Sacramento Drive. The post Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Prosecutor in Kristin Smart case leaving SLO County employment

After successfully prosecuting Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has garnered a supervising attorney position in Monterey County. Peuvrelle plans to represent SLO County through the sentencing and for all post trial matters in the Paul Flores murder case....
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief

A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
ATASCADERO, CA

