Related
Friends remember couple killed in San Luis Obispo crash
Both Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser worked at E and J Gallo Winery. Chachere was also a Cal Poly alum and former football player.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 14-20
On Nov. 14, Guillermo Leytonmendez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Creston Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 14, Sierra Rose Fleming, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 180...
Fish and Wildlife experts begin tracking mountain lion in San Luis Obispo
Wildlife officials said they think multiple mountain lions have been spotted in the San Luis Obispo region
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA. “The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,”...
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
Eater
Reopened 136-Year-Old Former Stagecoach Stop Is a Big Deal for Santa Ynez Wine Country
A reimagined old stagecoach stop is taking the Central Coast’s busy wine region by storm. Mattei’s Tavern has reopened as of November 18 in once-sleepy Los Olivos, located in the heart of Santa Barbara County’s wine community, bringing with it California ranch cuisine with plenty of luxury touches.
Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning
A 45-year-old female was found dead on a sidewalk from a possible medical complication or drug overdose in the 1500 Block of South Miller Street around 6 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Department. The post Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Prosecutor who won conviction in Kristin Smart trial is moving to Monterey County
SLO County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has been hired as supervising attorney for Monterey County’s District Attorney’s Office.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo driver charged with felony DUI
An allegedly intoxicated 22-year-old driver crashed into a traffic light pole in San Luis Obispo early Sunday morning, injuring a passenger in the car. Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a crash at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and San Luis Drive, according to police. Patrol officers arrived at the scene and arrested the driver, Marina Pearce, for DUI.
Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo
Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
Two cars totaled in car battery fire in Los Alamos
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 9100 block of Highway 101 in Los Alamos at 6:15 a.m. The post Two cars totaled in car battery fire in Los Alamos appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Central Coast performing arts center burglarized
Authorities are looking for a burglar who blatantly stole more than $10,000 from a Central Coast theater complex. It happened Friday night, at the Cal Poly Police San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. The crime occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. Some microphones and a camera were stolen. A security...
Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police
San Luis Police Department has concluded that the driver of the traffic accident on Nov. 21 is connected to reports of two deceased SLO residents and their dog on Nov. 22 in the 3400 Block of Sacramento Drive. The post Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Members of Central Coast badly injured in camping accident: Hundreds contribute to GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of people are stepping up to help a Central Coast family hit by tragedy over the holiday weekend. Lompoc High School teacher Gretchen Flaherty, her father, her husband, and their 16-year old son were all seriously burned during a camping trip. An outdoor heating device apparently caught on fire, spewing burning fuel.
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed San Luis Obispo residents
San Luis Obispo police released new information Monday about a crash last week and the deaths of two San Luis Obispo residents.
calcoastnews.com
Prosecutor in Kristin Smart case leaving SLO County employment
After successfully prosecuting Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle has garnered a supervising attorney position in Monterey County. Peuvrelle plans to represent SLO County through the sentencing and for all post trial matters in the Paul Flores murder case....
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County this week. Here’s how much we might get
Areas of San Luis Obispo County may see more than an inch of rain this week as a storm approaches Southern California. The National Weather Service is predicting that the coastal and central areas of the county may see the rain start to fall as early as Wednesday evening, but the heaviest will likely occur from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
calcoastnews.com
Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief
A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
Prescribed burns scheduled for this week
There are prescribed burns scheduled for this week in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Both burns are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 29.
