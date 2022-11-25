ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Uncovering Florida

Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help

Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. If you were to ask someone what animal comes to mind when you say "Florida," you'd probably bet money on getting the gator as your top reply. But if you specifically asked about birds? Our peachy colored pal the flamingo perching on one leg might've popped into your lobes. And with no shortage of places to see flamingos in Florida, it seems fitting that the Tampa International Airport would pay homage to the feathered friend by way of a 21-foot tall sculpture — and they're finally looking to give it a name!
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

40+ BEST Free and Cheap Holiday Events in Tampa Bay

The holidays are expensive, so why not save a bit with these awesome free and cheap holiday events in Tampa Bay! We're sharing everything from beautiful holiday light displays to free community events and free photos with Santa to carry you through the season. Related: 40+ Free Things to Do with the Kids in Tampa Bay […]
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

The History of the Iconic Grouper Sandwich

Everyone loves a good sandwich. Since many who live in the Tampa Bay area are not from here, they likely brought their preferences with them, be they cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, dipped roast beef from Chicago or pastrami on rye from New York City. The Bay area has its own sandwich...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA's most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other's blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
tampamagazines.com

Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa

Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises' already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
TAMPA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Palm Harbor, FL

Palm Harbor is renowned for having a world-class golf course resort. However, there is more to this small census-designated community in Pinellas County, Florida. Palm Harbor has built a reputation throughout the Sunshine State as a perfect destination for quality rest and recreation. It's home to numerous mineral spring resorts,...
PALM HARBOR, FL
102.5 The Bone

The Gasparilla Concours D' Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display

While you may have heard of a Concours d'Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d'Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can't drive until you're 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
LUTZ, FL
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar

Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The "Nature Boy" has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
TAMPA, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast

2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41

Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
TAMPA, FL

