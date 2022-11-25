Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: The Tampa TheatreModern GlobeTampa, FL
Contest Launched To Find Name for Famous TPA FlamingoModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Tampa Bay Hotel Deals and Packages for Christmas and the Holidays
We’ve officially made it to the holidays! However, you don’t need to leave your zip...
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help
Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. If you were to ask someone what animal comes to mind when you say "Florida," you'd probably bet money on getting the gator as your top reply. But if you specifically asked about birds? Our peachy colored pal the flamingo perching on one leg might've popped into your lobes. And with no shortage of places to see flamingos in Florida, it seems fitting that the Tampa International Airport would pay homage to the feathered friend by way of a 21-foot tall sculpture — and they're finally looking to give it a name!
40+ BEST Free and Cheap Holiday Events in Tampa Bay
The holidays are expensive, so why not save a bit with these awesome free and cheap holiday events in Tampa Bay! We’re sharing everything from beautiful holiday light displays to free community events and free photos with Santa to carry you through the season. Related: 40+ Free Things to Do with the Kids in Tampa Bay […]
tampamagazines.com
The History of the Iconic Grouper Sandwich
Everyone loves a good sandwich. Since many who live in the Tampa Bay area are not from here, they likely brought their preferences with them, be they cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, dipped roast beef from Chicago or pastrami on rye from New York City. The Bay area has its own sandwich...
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
tampamagazines.com
Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa
Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Harbor, FL
Palm Harbor is renowned for having a world-class golf course resort. However, there is more to this small census-designated community in Pinellas County, Florida. Palm Harbor has built a reputation throughout the Sunshine State as a perfect destination for quality rest and recreation. It's home to numerous mineral spring resorts,...
The Gasparilla Concours D’ Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display
While you may have heard of a Concours d’Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can’t drive until you’re 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
Deal of a lifetime: own a Florida beach house for $10,000
The three-story home, valued at $10 million, is going to be auctioned off this weekend without reserve to the highest bidder – even if the highest bid is only $10,000.
Tampa woman killed after crashing into trees off I-75
A Tampa woman died Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed off of I-75 in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs captain 40 miles off Johns Pass
A video shows the Coast Guard medevac a captain from a commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Johns Pass Monday afternoon.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar
Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
Hillsborough County woman raising nine children gets help on Giving Tuesday
Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County dedicated its "Giving Tuesday" to raise nearly $13,000 for the construction of a large family's new home.
Native American charged with misdemeanor after protesting Tampa's Columbus statue
A local Indigenous rights group called Tampa a 'place of hate' and is organizing against the charge.
luxury-houses.net
This $14 Million Private Palatial Waterfront Estate in Tierra Verde, Florida is One of The Most Outstanding Homes on The Gulf Coast
2131 Oceanview Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 2131 Oceanview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a resort-class estate with 276 feet of beautiful water on the Gulf of Mexico in the Westhore neighborhood, sits on manicured gated and recently fenced grounds with mature palms and landscaping. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2131 Oceanview Drive, please contact Keri Thigpen (Phone: 727-420-4952) & Lauren Krawczyk (Phone: 904-537-6318) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor files for re-election
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is seeking another term as mayor, announcing plans to file for re-election on Monday.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41
Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
Retired Pinellas County firefighter passes away on Thanksgiving
LARGO, Fla. — The family of Phillip Bailey is mourning the loss of a man they knew to be a hero. Bailey was a retired Pinellas County firefighter, serving as a part of the Largo Fire Department for 22 years. The 65-year-old retired from the Largo Fire Department as a Lieutenant.
Bay area Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs found guilty of seditious conspiracy, faces up to 20 years in prison
An alleged organizer of the Florida Oath Keepers movement was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other charges in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault.
Comments / 0