Read full article on original website
Related
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
SB Nation
Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup
The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
‘We thank him for motivation’: Croatia aim dig at Herdman after Canada go out
The Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalic, and forward Andrej Kramaric both took a swipe at the Canada head coach after their 4-1 win in Qatar
BBC
Wales fans heartbroken as England end World Cup dream
Heartbroken Wales fans are coming to terms with the end of their World Cup dream after being knocked out of the tournament. They lost 3-0 to England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. To get through to the next round Wales had to beat England and...
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Birmingham host Huddersfield, Newcastle at home to Wolves
Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round. Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section. Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern...
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a contract to the end of next season, with an option to extend
BBC
Bournemouth make Gary O'Neil manager on permanent basis
Bournemouth have appointed Gary O'Neil as their manager on a permanent basis following his spell as interim boss. The 39-year-old took the helm at Vitality Stadium after head coach Scott Parker was sacked in August. O'Neil has signed a one-and-a-half year contract, which has the option to be extended for...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Tourists' illness could delay first Test
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Talks over postponing the first Test between England and Pakistan by a day have been held after...
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City face Chelsea in pick of the ties – as it happened
Chelsea will travel to Manchester City, while Oxford United will host Premier League leaders Arsenal
BBC
Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell
New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Manchester United Join Liverpool in Moisés Caicedo Race
There have been whispers Ecuador World Cup star and Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo is one of Liverpool’s top midfield targets for summer 2023 alongside England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Argentina and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old has impressed massively since joining Brighton in 2021...
Kolo Touré appointed as new Wigan manager on three-and-a-half-year deal
Kolo Touré has been appointed as the new manager of the Championship club Wigan. The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender succeeds Leam Richardson, who was sacked this month. Touré has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Wigan after leaving his coaching role at Leicester. He takes over at...
Green gung-ho about IPL 2023 but hectic calendar will make it tough, warns Warner
The allrounder has not been discouraged by the selectors, but acknowledges that there is a monster international workload through the year
Ben Stokes pledges his England match fees to Pakistan flood appeal
It may be his first overseas assignment as England’s Test captain and the chance to discover whether his side’s new-found attacking elan can translate to unfamiliar conditions but Ben Stokes is nonetheless aware of the bigger picture. After England’s first training session before the first Test starting on...
BBC
Stockport: Challinor cannot wait for Charlton under Edgeley lights
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor wants more FA Cup memories under the Edgeley Park lights as they face a replay against Charlton Athletic. The Hatters snatched a 97th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw on Saturday against the League One side. Now they will want to reproduce what happened 12 months...
Report: AC Milan Interested In Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Italian side AC Milan are said to be interested in Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Comments / 0