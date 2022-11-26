ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
SB Nation

Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup

The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
BBC

Wales fans heartbroken as England end World Cup dream

Heartbroken Wales fans are coming to terms with the end of their World Cup dream after being knocked out of the tournament. They lost 3-0 to England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. To get through to the next round Wales had to beat England and...
BBC

Women's FA Cup: Birmingham host Huddersfield, Newcastle at home to Wolves

Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round. Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section. Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern...
BBC

Bournemouth make Gary O'Neil manager on permanent basis

Bournemouth have appointed Gary O'Neil as their manager on a permanent basis following his spell as interim boss. The 39-year-old took the helm at Vitality Stadium after head coach Scott Parker was sacked in August. O'Neil has signed a one-and-a-half year contract, which has the option to be extended for...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Tourists' illness could delay first Test

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Talks over postponing the first Test between England and Pakistan by a day have been held after...
BBC

Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell

New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Manchester United Join Liverpool in Moisés Caicedo Race

There have been whispers Ecuador World Cup star and Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo is one of Liverpool’s top midfield targets for summer 2023 alongside England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Argentina and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old has impressed massively since joining Brighton in 2021...
The Guardian

Kolo Touré appointed as new Wigan manager on three-and-a-half-year deal

Kolo Touré has been appointed as the new manager of the Championship club Wigan. The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender succeeds Leam Richardson, who was sacked this month. Touré has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Wigan after leaving his coaching role at Leicester. He takes over at...
The Guardian

Ben Stokes pledges his England match fees to Pakistan flood appeal

It may be his first overseas assignment as England’s Test captain and the chance to discover whether his side’s new-found attacking elan can translate to unfamiliar conditions but Ben Stokes is nonetheless aware of the bigger picture. After England’s first training session before the first Test starting on...
BBC

Stockport: Challinor cannot wait for Charlton under Edgeley lights

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor wants more FA Cup memories under the Edgeley Park lights as they face a replay against Charlton Athletic. The Hatters snatched a 97th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw on Saturday against the League One side. Now they will want to reproduce what happened 12 months...

