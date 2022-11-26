Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis leaning towards NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing
It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
Barry Alvarez Reacts To Wisconsin Hiring Luke Fickell
Wisconsin will reportedly make a major splash by hiring Luke Fickell as its head coach. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal said the team plans to announce the move on Sunday. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde confirmed that Fickell informed Cincinnati he isn't returning. Per theJournal's Jim Polzin, former Wisconsin...
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Look: JJ Watt Makes His Opinion On Luke Fickell Very Clear
Wisconsin's football program on Sunday announced a new hire for its coaching vacancy: Luke Fickell. The news was largely received well. Fickell had a successful tenure with the Cincinnati Bearcats and was viewed to have earned this opportunity with experience over Wisconsin's interim coach ...
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news
Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
College football playoff starting quarterback enters transfer portal
Last season, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara led the team to their first win against the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade as well as the program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. But this season, he was benched in favor of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, so it appears that McNamara is looking to move on elsewhere.
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator
The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
Just days after their 2022 regular-season finale against Baylor, one University of Texas quarterback is apparently planning to enter the transfer portal. Sources close to the Longhorns program appear to indicate that Hudson Card will seek a fresh start with a new team in 2023. Card, a ...
Hugh Freeze makes admission about Auburn job
Hugh Freeze made an admission on Saturday about the Auburn job. Freeze and Lane Kiffin have been mentioned as the two leading candidates for the Auburn job. They have both coached like they have been distracted lately, with their programs losing their last three games. After Freeze’s Liberty Flames shockingly...
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
College Football Head Coach Fired Monday Morning
A college football head coach was reportedly fired on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Western Michigan has decided to fire head coach Tim Lester. The Broncos head coach went 5-7 this year, but 37-32 in six seasons with the school. Western Michigan has made the season to move on...
Look: Photo Of Nebraska's New Strength Coach Going Viral
Matt Rhule is starting to fill out his Nebraska coaching staff. He's already reportedly hired Evan Cooper to be the cornerback's coach it also looks like he's hiring Carolina Panthers assistant strength coach Corey Campbell. After the Campbell hire was reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, a picture of...
Luke Fickell Was Asked If He Will Coach Wisconsin In Bowl Game
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
NASCAR discussing big rule change for the 2023 season
NASCAR is discussing a big rule change that could shape the future penalties for a wheel falling off a vehicle starting in 2023.
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick
Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
