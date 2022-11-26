Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Maryland city named among worst for singles
BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
Maryland Sec of Ag Charged with Illegal Hunting
Former state lawmaker, Joseph Bartenfelder, who has been serving as the State's agriculture secretary since 2015, was charged, along with his adult son and three others for illegally hunting wetland and upland wild birds from a cornfield in Caroline County. In addition to tracking with the aid of bait, Bartenfelder Jr. was also charged with hunting with a shotgun that holds more than three shells and for a federal waterfowl stamp violation. The Baltimore Banner first reported this story and says that it's not known if this is the secretary's first offense. If it is he and the others charged could be fined up to $1,500 for each count. The secretary was charged by the Department of Natural Resources police who were pursuing a suspected baiting pond and discovered the individuals hunting in a cornfield on November 24, 2022.
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
Survey reveals what states put up their Christmas decorations first
WASHINGTON — If you've ever wondered how early is too early to put up your Christmas decorations, one survey says that Nov. 17 is the first day on average that Americans start decorating. Singulart, an online art and design gallery, surveyed over 2,500 Americans on the date they are...
Opinion: Latest explosions a potent argument for building electrification
With a vote by the county council coming up, the gas industry is working hard to keep Montgomery County hooked on fossil fuels. The post Opinion: Latest explosions a potent argument for building electrification appeared first on Maryland Matters.
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Foreign ‘swatting’ attacks spread locally, but teacher says students remain resilient
A rash of hoax threats at schools across the Baltimore region are forcing law enforcement, students and teachers into protective postures, but some educators say pupils are showing admirable resilience as they grapple with the upheaval. Early this month, an email that came from a foreign country triggered a stronger...
Sucks to be single in these U.S. cities, study finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles, Monday. Some singles are closer to a happily ever after than they think, but it depends on...
Acres Lends $84M For Planned Multifamily Development in Frederick, Md.
The Goldstar Group received an $83.7 million loan for the construction of Residences at East Church, an apartment complex being developed in Frederick, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Acres Capital Corp. originated the loan. Further loan details were not revealed. “As home to one of the largest clusters of bioscience...
Prosecutors: Parking problems, stop for McFlurries led to killing of midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors claim parking problems and a stop at McDonald's led to the fatal shooting of a Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Prosecutors went before the jury Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, saying murder suspect Angelo Harrod had a plan and had help carrying it out. Prosecutors said evidence includes video, DNA and cellphone records.
Maryland cops find 15-year-old boy sleeping with loaded AR-15
Police in Maryland found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 is his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the home. Hyattsville Police Department responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers entering the home entered with a rifle shield. When officers entered the room, they observed the 15-year-old suspect laying on his back, asleep with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle loaded with a black magazine to the left of his body, police said in a news release. An officer retrieved the weapon from the suspect. Officers were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because it was covered by a black glue substance. The teen was taken into custody without any issues.
11 TV Hill: Stan Stovall's amazing legacy at WBAL-TV
It's hard to think of anyone more "Positively Baltimore" than WBAL-TV 11's very own Stan Stovall. This past week, Stan anchored his final newscast at 11 News, capping off a remarkable 50-plus-year broadcast career.
Naval Academy breaks ground on Farragut Field sea wall climate resilience project
Last October, the United States Naval Academy experienced historic flooding from a combination of seasonal high tides, a full moon and a tropical storm stalled off the Eastern Seaboard. Now, it’s embarking on a series of climate resilience projects to protect the storied institution. Academy officials held a small...
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon, a man was shot multiple times in Northwest, Baltimore. Shortly before 12:30 pm yesterday, officers from the Northwest District responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Tioga Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in the area for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. Detectives at the Northwest District are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
Police Investigating Three Shootings In Six Hours In Maryland
Baltimore police are investigating several shootings that occurred just hours apart across the city over the weekend, authorities say. At least three people were shot between the hours of 1 p.m., and 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police. The first shooting occurred just before 2 p.m., in...
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
Four Winter Walks
Winter doesn’t settle over the Eastern Shore with a hush, but with a clamor. The rush of wind in the loblollies, the crack of ice rime on the shoreline, the roar of a thousand Canadas and snow geese funneling into the cornfields. Suddenly the people are gone, and in their place, nature’s noises barge right in. The winter is when the Bay feels biggest and most immediate. There’s nothing between you and the full force of a Chesapeake ruled by the weather and the hardiest beasts and birds, and nobody there to distract you. It’s all yours.
