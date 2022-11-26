ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Snow taking toll on East Idaho, causing wreck that partially shut down I-15

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7g39_0jOazmfb00

The first of two winter storms forecast to hit East Idaho this weekend caused numerous wrecks on Saturday on Interstate 15.

One of the crashes shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for over an hour but did not result in any injuries.

The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a northbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Franklin was passing a previous crash on Interstate 15 and was rear-ended by a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by a 21-year-old woman from Spring Hill, Florida, who had a 26-year-old woman from Rexburg as her passenger, Idaho State Police said.

Authorities said the driver of the GMC Terrain lost control in the snowy conditions near Interstate 15's South Fifth Avenue exit and struck the semi.

All of those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and none required transport to the hospital, state police said.

The wreck shut down Interstate 15's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for about 90 minutes, authorities said.

It was one of many Saturday morning and afternoon crashes on a snow-covered Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho, with most of the accidents occurring in the Shelley, Blackfoot, Pocatello and Inkom areas.

Some of the crashes resulted in injuries but thus far there have been no fatalities, state police said.

Local road conditions are expected to worsen before they get better this weekend as two winter storms are forecast to barrel through East Idaho.

The first storm arrived in East Idaho on Saturday morning and is expected to bring up to 2 inches of snow to the region through Saturday night, the National Weather Service reported.

The second storm is forecast to be the stronger of the two and will hit East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch for East Idaho in anticipation of the second storm.

The weather service stated about the second storm's impact: "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The combination of wind in excess of 15 mph and snowfall can mean heavy drifting of the new snow and a sudden change to near zero visibility for motorists. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken."

This late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning storm is forecast to bring up to 3 or 4 inches of snow to East Idaho's lower elevations including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot and Rexburg and several inches to the region's highlands.

Up to 10 or 11 inches of snow could fall on many of East Idaho's higher elevations including the Emigration Summit, Island Park, Ashton, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Tetonia and Driggs areas. The higher peaks in those areas could receive over a foot of snow depending on the second storm's severity.

The second storm will also bring winds of up to 35 mph to East Idaho, making driving conditions even more hazardous.

The weather service said people who need to travel home following the Thanksgiving holiday should consider leaving sooner rather than later because of the storms or to wait out the storms and head home on Tuesday afternoon.

This is especially true for people who are heading east into Wyoming, where conditions are expected to be worse than East Idaho, the weather service said.

After the storms pass through East Idaho, the region will likely see clear conditions Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday before more winter storms arrive Thursday through next weekend bringing more precipitation in the form of rain and snow to the region.

The storms hitting the state this weekend have already resulted in winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in North Idaho, winter storm watches in southwest Idaho and a winter weather advisory for the Salmon area.

Various winter weather warnings are also in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Montana, Wyoming and Utah.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.

Comments / 4

Savage
2d ago

People that have moved from southern states to all the northern states don’t know how to slow down when the snow and freezing rain hits the ground! They drive like fool’s in icy conditions like the ground is dry! The speed limit posted is the speed of travel when we have perfect conditions. When snowing or raining people need to slow down, think, be aware and use caution while slippery conditions exist. Slow Down, Leave a little earlier to get to your destination and save your car and maybe even your life along with someone else’s life along the way.

Reply
2
Related
The Moose 95.1 FM

Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week

This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to bring snow, strong winds to East Idaho Wednesday evening through Friday afternoon

A winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Wednesday, bringing snow to both higher and lower elevation areas. The storm is expected to arrive in East Idaho on Wednesday evening and to continue dumping snow through Friday afternoon, creating very hazardous conditions on the region's roads. It's possible some areas of East Idaho could start receiving snow earlier or later than Wednesday evening depending on the storm's timing, according to the National Weather Service. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $30 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses. The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in...
POCATELLO, ID
koze.com

Severe Winds, Snow Could Close Roads in North-Central Idaho

GRANGEVILLE, ID – With high winds and snow in the forecast, drivers should be prepared for winter conditions and possible road closures. The Idaho Transportation Department says winds are projected to pick up tonight, and with snow already on the ground, it could create drifting snow on US 95 from Winchester to White Bird Grade. The storm is expected to continue through early Friday morning.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

A big snowmaker to impact our mountains

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm is expected to impact the mountains of Idaho starting Wednesday and it will continue through Friday morning. This storm will arrive in two pieces. The first will move into western Idaho Wednesday morning. This could bring snow to the Treasure Valley at first, then it will likely change over to rain, or a rain/snow mix depending on elevation as a warm front will drive temperatures upward. However, since the storm is coming in from the southwest, the Owyhee mountains could generate a shadow effect for us in the valley. So how much snow we receive in the morning remains to be seen. But please anticipate a chance of snow for the morning commute.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Second weekend storm forecast to hit East Idaho today through Tuesday morning

The second of two weeekend winter storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings to alert the public about the several inches of snow and 40 mph winds that are forecast to hit much of East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks

Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
POCATELLO, ID
KOOL 96.5

Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘IT WASN’T JUST A STORE’: East Idaho woman restoring Swan Lake’s historic Thomas Mercantile

The history of the Thomas Mercantile Co. is one that weaves through three generations of lives, two world wars, the Great Depression and more. It features strong family ties, tragedy, heartache, love and community. It begins with Samuel Thomas riding into the tiny hamlet of Swan Lake in south Bannock County on a bright and sunny morning in 1909 and purchasing a little store. For more than a century, three generations of the Thomas family kept the business — which area residents referred to as...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local police say two other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” Moscow police said Friday in a press release. “While these cases share similarities with the King...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local ice skating rink, ski areas to open soon

Lakeside Rink, East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center and Pebble Creek Ski Area are expected to open within the next few weeks. Cris Schulz, manager of Lakeside Rink in Chubbuck, said he hopes to open sometime in the next couple of weeks. The exact date is unclear right now because they are waiting for a new chiller from Utah. “Our goal is to be open sometime around the time the...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s rancher-led Rangeland Fire Protection Associations work to stop wildfires early

When black storm clouds gather on a hot summer night, Mountain Home rancher Charlie Lyons drives up to a high-point where he can watch for lightning strikes in the desert. “When there’s lightning, we’re all out, and I go right up there to the towers is one of my spots, to sit and watch,” Lyons […] The post Idaho’s rancher-led Rangeland Fire Protection Associations work to stop wildfires early appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Officer on leave after shooting at East Idaho bar

An Idaho Falls police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a 63-year-old man who reportedly attacked him with a knife. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles on Hemmert Avenue. A news release states the bar was open and that several patrons witnessed the shooting. The man who was shot was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
koze.com

Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories For E. Washington & North Idaho

SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for eastern Washington and northern Idaho. In addition to some snow today and cold temperatures overnight, moderate to heavy snow will arrive Wednesday. Lingering light snow will remain in the Inland Northwest Thursday and Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy