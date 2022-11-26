Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Was Heated Backstage Over Unplanned Spot in WarGames Match
In the Men’s WarGames match on Saturday at WWE Survivor Series, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens. Even after winning the fight, Reigns wasn’t thrilled when he went backstage. Reigns was reportedly furious following...
Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees He Wants To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame
While Teddy Long is already a WWE Hall of Famer, he wants to see some of his fellow referees be inducted as well. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the former referee and SmackDown General Manager was asked about Earl Hebner’s recent comments about other officials possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. Long said,
Ric Flair Clarifies His Status For The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair has no plans to appear at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Flair took to his podcast to walk back some comments he made recently, suggesting he would be at the Royal Rumble, but WWE hadn’t told anybody. He clarified that he...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Fallout & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
Reason Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Have Red Gear At WWE Survivor Series
Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn defeated the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the WarGames main event at last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series. Speaking on Not Sam Wrestling, WWE gear designer Sarath Ton revealed the real reason why Reigns didn’t wear red like...
PHOTO: The Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was backstage at Saturday night’s Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. As we previously reported here on eWn, ‘Taker and his wife Michelle McCool were both expected to be in attendance at the show. The WWE legend took to Twitter today to post...
What Is William Regal’s Current AEW Contract Status? New Details
Many fans who watched the show-opening segment of last week’s AEW Dynamite featuring William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson thought the segment was a way to write Regal off of AEW television. A new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio sheds a little more light on things and suggests this might not be the case.
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Role In The Bloodline, What He Represents
During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2022 media scrum, The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman commented on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline, what he represents to the group, and more. You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:. On what makes Sami Zayn stand out...
Opening Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Raw, First Hour To Be Commericial-Free
For tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Raw, WWE is looking to capitalize on the moment of Saturday’s Survivor Series event. The show’s first hour will be commercial-free, while Becky Lynch will open the show. As Team Belair’s mystery partner at WarGames, the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s...
Report: WWE Has “Discussed” Rehiring William Regal
Could William Regal be on his way back to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?. In January, Regal was cut after over 20 years with WWE, as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff. The British veteran would debut for AEW at their Revolution pay-per-view...
Bobby Fish Takes Shot At The Bloodline Following WarGames
Fans who watched this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event might have noticed something familiar about The Bloodline’s ring gear. Bobby Fish believes that the Undisputed Era had an influence on The Bloodline’s choice of ring attire for this past weekend’s premium live event. Taking to...
WWE Backstage Morale Greatly Improved Under Triple H
Fightful Select has a story on how backstage morale has improved in WWE since Triple H has taken over. According to the report, backstage morale has improved significantly within the company. Sources within the WWE locker room have said that aspects of the culture have improved and changed, and people are willing to speak out about it.
Andrade El Idolo Undergoes Surgery For Torn Pectoral Muscle
AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo hasn’t been seen on television for quite a while thanks to a torn pectoral muscle. Andrade was also forced to pull out of the RGR Lucha Show scheduled for November 20th. Taking to Instagram, Andrade provided an update on his recovery from his torn...
Triple H Reveals Whether Traditional Survivor Series Matches Are A Thing Of The Past
While Saturday night’s 2022 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event didn’t feature any of the traditional elimination matches, Triple H says the concept isn’t dead. During the post-WWE Survivor Series media scrum, The Game commented on the future of Survivor Series-style matches and how he wanted to switch things up a little bit this year.
William Regal Discusses Getting Alex Wright A Job With WCW, Talks Eric Bischoff
During a recent edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on his role in getting a “Das Wünderkind” Alex Wright a job with WCW. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Alex’s dad, European wrestler Steve Wright:...
Zelina Vega Comments On Fan Criticism Of Ronda Rousey, More
On the latest episode of the “That’s Dope” podcast, Zelina Vega spoke about the criticism of current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Vega gave her support to Rousey and claimed she’s “bringing money” to the promotion. You can check out some highlights from...
Dexter Lumis Defeats The Miz, Earns WWE Contract On RAW
Dexter Lumis and The Miz have seemingly settled their differences on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Lumis defeated The Miz in their match, earning the money that The Miz owes him and a contract on RAW. The match was an Anything Goes bout, which saw The...
Latest ‘Road To’ Looks At This Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage, Athena Talks AEW Dark Match
AEW will be in Indianapolis, IN this week for Dynamite and Rampage, and the latest episode of ‘Road To’ previews the shows. You can check out the broadcast below:. Athena recently took to her Instagram page to comment on her victory over Laynie Luck on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out her post below:
Teddy Long Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His First Promo As A Manager
Following his tenure as a referee, Teddy Long transitioned to a manager role in WWE in 2002. During a recent appearance on the Sportskeeda podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on Vince McMahon’s reaction to his first promo as a manager, and how he responded to the now-former WWE Chairman.
Results From WWE Live Event In Portland, ME
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)
