Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Was Heated Backstage Over Unplanned Spot in WarGames Match
In the Men’s WarGames match on Saturday at WWE Survivor Series, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens. Even after winning the fight, Reigns wasn’t thrilled when he went backstage. Reigns was reportedly furious following...
ewrestlingnews.com
Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees He Wants To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame
While Teddy Long is already a WWE Hall of Famer, he wants to see some of his fellow referees be inducted as well. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the former referee and SmackDown General Manager was asked about Earl Hebner’s recent comments about other officials possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. Long said,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Muted Sasha Banks Chants At Survivor Series: WarGames
WWE reportedly muted chants for Sasha Banks at Saturday night’s Survivor Series: WarGames event. The show took place in Banks’ hometown of Boston, MA, but the former Women’s Champion did not make an appearance. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said that WWE worked quickly after chants...
ewrestlingnews.com
Opening Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Raw, First Hour To Be Commericial-Free
For tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Raw, WWE is looking to capitalize on the moment of Saturday’s Survivor Series event. The show’s first hour will be commercial-free, while Becky Lynch will open the show. As Team Belair’s mystery partner at WarGames, the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Portland, ME
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Seemingly Reacts To Kevin Owens’ Tribute To Dusty Rhodes
Cody Rhodes was pleased to see one of Dusty Rhodes’ ‘kids’ representing the American Dream at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. For the main event of the show, Kevin Owens wore a shirt featuring Dusty, who is credited as the inventor of the WarGames match. On Twitter, Cody...
ewrestlingnews.com
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Role In The Bloodline, What He Represents
During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2022 media scrum, The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman commented on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline, what he represents to the group, and more. You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:. On what makes Sami Zayn stand out...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Discusses Getting Alex Wright A Job With WCW, Talks Eric Bischoff
During a recent edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on his role in getting a “Das Wünderkind” Alex Wright a job with WCW. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Alex’s dad, European wrestler Steve Wright:...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: The Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was backstage at Saturday night’s Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. As we previously reported here on eWn, ‘Taker and his wife Michelle McCool were both expected to be in attendance at the show. The WWE legend took to Twitter today to post...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Is William Regal’s Current AEW Contract Status? New Details
Many fans who watched the show-opening segment of last week’s AEW Dynamite featuring William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson thought the segment was a way to write Regal off of AEW television. A new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio sheds a little more light on things and suggests this might not be the case.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation, Young Rock Preview, More
You can check out the official synopsis for this Friday night’s episode of Young Rock below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Has Several Remixes Of Theme Songs Prepared, Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW)
According to a report from Fightful, AEW has several remixes of themes prepared. As of this writing, there is no word on if the themes will be used. You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Chris Jericho:. You can keep...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sarah Logan Reacts To Her Name Change In WWE
Sarah Logan will officially be known as Valhalla going forward. With the name change, she took to Twitter to share her reaction. She wrote,. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
Zelina Vega Comments On Fan Criticism Of Ronda Rousey, More
On the latest episode of the “That’s Dope” podcast, Zelina Vega spoke about the criticism of current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Vega gave her support to Rousey and claimed she’s “bringing money” to the promotion. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Isn’t A Fan Of Ranking Systems In Pro Wrestling
Sami Zayn isn’t a big fan of “rankings” in the professional wrestling business. During the post-WWE Survivor Series media scrum, Zayn was asked about who the most important member of the Bloodline is besides Reigns and he flat out said he doesn’t look at it in terms of a ranking system.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: AEW Wrestler Shows Off Her New Look
AEW wrestler Hikaru Shida has a new look. On Monday, the former AEW Women’s Champion took to Instagram to post several videos and photos of herself sporting a new hairstyle. In the post, which you can see below, Shida is shown rocking some red highlights instead of purple:. Shida...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from November 28, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Zoey Stark defeated Dana Brooke. Cedric Alexander defeated Joe Gacy.
ewrestlingnews.com
Teddy Long Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His First Promo As A Manager
Following his tenure as a referee, Teddy Long transitioned to a manager role in WWE in 2002. During a recent appearance on the Sportskeeda podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on Vince McMahon’s reaction to his first promo as a manager, and how he responded to the now-former WWE Chairman.
ewrestlingnews.com
Corey Graves References “Hush Money” On WWE Monday Night RAW
Corey Graves referred to “hush money” being paid to witnesses during this week’s RAW, in a possible nod to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. During RAW, Dexter Lumis threw money to the crowd which he had originally been paid by The Miz to stage attacks on the former WWE Champion.
Comments / 0