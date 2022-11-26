ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Was Heated Backstage Over Unplanned Spot in WarGames Match

In the Men’s WarGames match on Saturday at WWE Survivor Series, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens. Even after winning the fight, Reigns wasn’t thrilled when he went backstage. Reigns was reportedly furious following...
ewrestlingnews.com

Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees He Wants To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame

While Teddy Long is already a WWE Hall of Famer, he wants to see some of his fellow referees be inducted as well. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the former referee and SmackDown General Manager was asked about Earl Hebner’s recent comments about other officials possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. Long said,
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Muted Sasha Banks Chants At Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE reportedly muted chants for Sasha Banks at Saturday night’s Survivor Series: WarGames event. The show took place in Banks’ hometown of Boston, MA, but the former Women’s Champion did not make an appearance. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said that WWE worked quickly after chants...
ewrestlingnews.com

Opening Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Raw, First Hour To Be Commericial-Free

For tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Raw, WWE is looking to capitalize on the moment of Saturday’s Survivor Series event. The show’s first hour will be commercial-free, while Becky Lynch will open the show. As Team Belair’s mystery partner at WarGames, the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s...
ewrestlingnews.com

Results From WWE Live Event In Portland, ME

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)
PORTLAND, ME
ewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Seemingly Reacts To Kevin Owens’ Tribute To Dusty Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was pleased to see one of Dusty Rhodes’ ‘kids’ representing the American Dream at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. For the main event of the show, Kevin Owens wore a shirt featuring Dusty, who is credited as the inventor of the WarGames match. On Twitter, Cody...
ewrestlingnews.com

Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Role In The Bloodline, What He Represents

During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2022 media scrum, The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman commented on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline, what he represents to the group, and more. You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:. On what makes Sami Zayn stand out...
ewrestlingnews.com

William Regal Discusses Getting Alex Wright A Job With WCW, Talks Eric Bischoff

During a recent edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on his role in getting a “Das Wünderkind” Alex Wright a job with WCW. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Alex’s dad, European wrestler Steve Wright:...
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: The Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was backstage at Saturday night’s Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. As we previously reported here on eWn, ‘Taker and his wife Michelle McCool were both expected to be in attendance at the show. The WWE legend took to Twitter today to post...
ewrestlingnews.com

What Is William Regal’s Current AEW Contract Status? New Details

Many fans who watched the show-opening segment of last week’s AEW Dynamite featuring William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson thought the segment was a way to write Regal off of AEW television. A new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio sheds a little more light on things and suggests this might not be the case.
ewrestlingnews.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28/22)

The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura &...
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation, Young Rock Preview, More

You can check out the official synopsis for this Friday night’s episode of Young Rock below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Has Several Remixes Of Theme Songs Prepared, Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW)

According to a report from Fightful, AEW has several remixes of themes prepared. As of this writing, there is no word on if the themes will be used. You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Chris Jericho:. You can keep...
ewrestlingnews.com

Sarah Logan Reacts To Her Name Change In WWE

Sarah Logan will officially be known as Valhalla going forward. With the name change, she took to Twitter to share her reaction. She wrote,. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com

Zelina Vega Comments On Fan Criticism Of Ronda Rousey, More

On the latest episode of the “That’s Dope” podcast, Zelina Vega spoke about the criticism of current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Vega gave her support to Rousey and claimed she’s “bringing money” to the promotion. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com

Sami Zayn Isn’t A Fan Of Ranking Systems In Pro Wrestling

Sami Zayn isn’t a big fan of “rankings” in the professional wrestling business. During the post-WWE Survivor Series media scrum, Zayn was asked about who the most important member of the Bloodline is besides Reigns and he flat out said he doesn’t look at it in terms of a ranking system.
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTOS: AEW Wrestler Shows Off Her New Look

AEW wrestler Hikaru Shida has a new look. On Monday, the former AEW Women’s Champion took to Instagram to post several videos and photos of herself sporting a new hairstyle. In the post, which you can see below, Shida is shown rocking some red highlights instead of purple:. Shida...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from November 28, 2022

This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Zoey Stark defeated Dana Brooke. Cedric Alexander defeated Joe Gacy.
ewrestlingnews.com

Corey Graves References “Hush Money” On WWE Monday Night RAW

Corey Graves referred to “hush money” being paid to witnesses during this week’s RAW, in a possible nod to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. During RAW, Dexter Lumis threw money to the crowd which he had originally been paid by The Miz to stage attacks on the former WWE Champion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy