Morehead, KY

WTAP

Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the all-time great players in West Virginia University women’s basketball history has died. Donna Abbott, a star for the Mountaineers from 1989-92 who led Huntington East High to a 1987 state title and was a two-time all-state performer, died Sunday night in Huntington. She was 52.
MORGANTOWN, WV
lakeandsumterstyle.com

We Are Marshall! Local Star Commits to Thundering Herd!

Mount Dora Christian Academy Basketball Star Kycen Pruett has signed with Marshall to continue his education and basketball career. Pruett was surrounded by teammates, friends and family as he signed his letter of intent to join the Thundering Herd next season. The 6”4 Senior SG has impressed so many scouts as he has continued to work hard and play to the best of his ability especially over the summer. As Pruett heads into his final season at Mount Dora Christian Academy he looks better than he ever has!
MOUNT DORA, FL
WOWK 13 News

Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

William C. Kuryla

On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, William C. Kuryla, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla. Bill Kuryla was born on Sept.. 3, 1934, to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga...
RIPLEY, WV
Metro News

Car goes over interstate wall in Charleston, injuries reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sunday morning crash involving injuries at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston is causing traffic headaches. All I-64 westbound lanes were closed as of 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The wreck occurred at about 9:40 a.m. when a car went over the wall at the interstate split. West...
CHARLESTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79

WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Two juveniles charged with West Portsmouth man’s murder

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of a Scioto County man early Monday. About 1 a.m., Scioto County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival in the 1400 block of Second Street in West Portsmouth, officials found Jayson Stephan McGraw, 18, on the ground […]
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Two minors arrested for murder

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Local pastor and Vietnam War veteran has equipment stolen from Campbells Creek, West Virginia camp

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Rensford Baptist Church Pastor and Vietnam War veteran Dana Clay had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from his Campbells Creek camp that he grew up on, Clay’s daughter, Heather Clay, tells 13 News. According to security camera footage, a Kawasaki side-by-side and dozens of tools and equipment were stolen […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

