WTAP
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the all-time great players in West Virginia University women’s basketball history has died. Donna Abbott, a star for the Mountaineers from 1989-92 who led Huntington East High to a 1987 state title and was a two-time all-state performer, died Sunday night in Huntington. She was 52.
Ironton and South Range put undefeated seasons on the line in OHSAA Division V title game
Both teams enter 15-0 as they look to win a state championship
lakeandsumterstyle.com
We Are Marshall! Local Star Commits to Thundering Herd!
Mount Dora Christian Academy Basketball Star Kycen Pruett has signed with Marshall to continue his education and basketball career. Pruett was surrounded by teammates, friends and family as he signed his letter of intent to join the Thundering Herd next season. The 6”4 Senior SG has impressed so many scouts as he has continued to work hard and play to the best of his ability especially over the summer. As Pruett heads into his final season at Mount Dora Christian Academy he looks better than he ever has!
WSAZ
Huntington advances to title game while Hurricane falls on the road
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High exacted revenge from the 2021 Class AAA state title game by beating Martinsburg Saturday afternoon in the 2022 semi-finals 28-21. They will play Parkersburg South next Saturday at noon as they defeated Hurricane 58-27. This story will be updated.
2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. Out of 182 cities, Huntington is at 150 and Charleston is […]
Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William C. Kuryla
On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, William C. Kuryla, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla. Bill Kuryla was born on Sept.. 3, 1934, to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga...
Metro News
Car goes over interstate wall in Charleston, injuries reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sunday morning crash involving injuries at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston is causing traffic headaches. All I-64 westbound lanes were closed as of 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The wreck occurred at about 9:40 a.m. when a car went over the wall at the interstate split. West...
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
Woman taken to hospital after being trapped in vehicle in Wayne County, West Virginia creek
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was trapped in a vehicle that went into a creek near JoJo’s Bar and Grill in Wayne County. Wayne County dispatchers say the woman was trapped in the vehicle. They say they were able to get the woman out and she […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79
WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
No changes to circuit clerk race after Mingo County, West Virginia, vote recount
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – No results changed after a recount of votes in Mingo County today, Nov. 28, 2022. A spokesperson for the Mingo County Commission tells WOWK 13 News the recount was for the Mingo County Circuit Clerk race. The recount included the early votes in the county as well as the votes […]
Man charged with setting wildfires in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Huntington is facing charges in connection to brush fires set in Wayne County in early November. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County, Robert Pelfrey is charged with two counts of setting fires to lands, which is a felony. He turned himself in today, Monday, Nov. […]
wchstv.com
Former Charleston mayor Danny Jones to close his barbecue restaurant at end of year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Danny Jones, who retired from public office as the longest serving mayor of Charleston, will be giving up the title of restaurateur at the end of the year. Jones announced that he will close Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street at the end of the...
Two juveniles charged with West Portsmouth man’s murder
WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of a Scioto County man early Monday. About 1 a.m., Scioto County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival in the 1400 block of Second Street in West Portsmouth, officials found Jayson Stephan McGraw, 18, on the ground […]
2 teens arrested for murder of 18-year-old in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two juveniles are facing murder charges out of Scioto County, Ohio. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a call around 1:00 am regarding a stabbing. A male said his friend had just been stabbed near 2nd Street West Portsmouth. Deputies say when they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jayson […]
Mason County, West Virginia woman sentenced for role in murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County woman was sentenced to one year in jail for her role in the homicide of Paul Wesley Matheny, whose body was found on Oct. 28, 2021, according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney. According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney, 30-year-old Rachel Lee Thomas, of Mason County, […]
WSAZ
Two minors arrested for murder
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
Local pastor and Vietnam War veteran has equipment stolen from Campbells Creek, West Virginia camp
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Rensford Baptist Church Pastor and Vietnam War veteran Dana Clay had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from his Campbells Creek camp that he grew up on, Clay’s daughter, Heather Clay, tells 13 News. According to security camera footage, a Kawasaki side-by-side and dozens of tools and equipment were stolen […]
