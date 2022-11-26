ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos

Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.
DoYouRemember?

Teacher Is Trolled On Social Media For Dressing ‘Inappropriately’ For Class

Every human has the freedom of expression. However, the big question is where we draw the line between constructive criticism and bashing people on social media. Recently, Meagan Howard, a teacher, became the subject of an online debate based on her clothing preference. Netizens had mixed opinions regarding her outfit as some people criticized her for dressing “unprofessional,” while others claimed that they “couldn’t care less.”
wegotthiscovered.com

In a shocking turn of events, glamorous actress and heartthrob Brie Larson goes… rock climbing?

When she isn’t soaring through the skies and kicking butt as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson likes to spend her free time reading, knitting, taking long walks on the beach, starring in Nissan commercials, and apparently — rock climbing. The 33-year-old bombshell achieved global recognition and popularity after starring as Captain Marvel in the MCU film of the same name. Before suiting up as Captain Marvel, Larson made her directorial debut with Unicorn Store, a comedy-drama she directed, co-produced, and starred in. She has also appeared in Kong: Skull Island, 21 Jump Street, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, among many other influential titles.
Vice

An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion

Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023

Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
Refinery29

I Got The ‘Boyfriend’ Bob & It’s Not For Faint Of Heart

Hi, it's me, your own personal haircut guinea pig. If you're an R29 regular, you'll know that I'm always up for putting my face, nails, and especially hair forward for #content — particularly if it involves a bob haircut. This past year, I've had a 'bottleneck' bob (a long...
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship

Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style. The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as...
Vice

I Went to A-Fest, the $3,000 Wellness Festival for Millionaires

“It’s not called Awesomeness Festival anymore,” a man tells me, just a few hours into what is now known as A-Fest. Toss out your preconceptions of a frat boy doing blow for the first time: A-Fest is a $3,000 ticket festival for so-called conscious entrepreneurs. The man in...
Vogue Magazine

Why “Piece of Me” Is Still One of Britney Spears’s Best Music Videos

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “I’m Miss American Dream, since I was 17,” sings Britney Spears in her 2007 pop hit “Piece of Me”—the second single off her masterful fifth studio album, Blackout. “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in; I’m Mrs. She’s too big, now she’s too thin.”
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian is a Modern-Day Fairy Godmother in Stiletto Mules for Lemme’s New Sleep Gummy Campaign

Kourtney Kardashian lived out a fairytale fantasy in her newest campaign for her supplement brand, Lemme. In a new clip shared to Instagram, the Lemme founder served as a fairy godmother to sister Khloe — a “princess” whose sleep troubles are saved by Kardashian bestowing her with Lemme’s new Lemme Sleep gummies. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a gray-purple lacy crop top with a deep neckline and sleeveless silhouette. Finishing her fairytale outfit was a matching asymmetrical miniskirt — and, of course, a sparkling set of fairy wings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) When it...
WWD

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

GO BIG OR GO HOME: Swedish singer Tove Lo carried a giant yellow spiky bag stuffed with two bunny bags, all by the London-based, Chinese American fashion designer Chet Lo, to the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards in London, where she received the Excellence in Music award and performed tracks from her latest album “Dirt Femme.” The event, hosted by famed drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachki to recognize people from the LGBTQ community who have made a profound impact over the past 12 months, and sponsored by Meta Quest, also rewarded British singer Cat Burns with the Rising Star in...
Hudson Rennie

Rob Dyrdek, 48, Signs New 5-Year Deal as Star of MTV's "Ridiculousness". Explains Show’s Sustained Success.

Rob Dyrdek is synonymous with early 2000s reality television. Rob Dyrdek and co-hosts of Ridiculousness, Chanel West Coast and Sterling Brim.Photo byMTV/mtv.com. The Ohio-born serial entrepreneur gained initial notoriety as a pro skateboarder, before parlaying his popularity into the MTV show “Rob & Big”, in 2006. From there, he became the figurehead for MTV's reality-based content, dominating daytime television with shows like "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory".
psychologytoday.com

Exploring the Body Positivity Movement

The body positivity movement advocates a positive appreciation of bodies in different shapes and sizes. The body positivity movement is present across Instagram with a large number of followers. Research demonstrates that many body positivity posts that include physical activity may still promote an unrealistic body ideal. It is well...

