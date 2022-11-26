Read full article on original website
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos
Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.
Teacher Is Trolled On Social Media For Dressing ‘Inappropriately’ For Class
Every human has the freedom of expression. However, the big question is where we draw the line between constructive criticism and bashing people on social media. Recently, Meagan Howard, a teacher, became the subject of an online debate based on her clothing preference. Netizens had mixed opinions regarding her outfit as some people criticized her for dressing “unprofessional,” while others claimed that they “couldn’t care less.”
Katharine McPhee Dazzles in Diamond-Studded Dress For Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'
Katharine McPhee turned heads during her performance on Nov. 27 for ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration." The 38-year-old singer sparkled on stage while she performed a rendition of "Jingle Bell Rock" with her husband, David Foster. McPhee donned a strapless black gown that was adorned with...
wegotthiscovered.com
In a shocking turn of events, glamorous actress and heartthrob Brie Larson goes… rock climbing?
When she isn’t soaring through the skies and kicking butt as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson likes to spend her free time reading, knitting, taking long walks on the beach, starring in Nissan commercials, and apparently — rock climbing. The 33-year-old bombshell achieved global recognition and popularity after starring as Captain Marvel in the MCU film of the same name. Before suiting up as Captain Marvel, Larson made her directorial debut with Unicorn Store, a comedy-drama she directed, co-produced, and starred in. She has also appeared in Kong: Skull Island, 21 Jump Street, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, among many other influential titles.
EW.com
Paris Hilton celebrates the most important picture in history, the 'Holy Trinity', turning 16
Picture it: 2006. A young upstart social media company called Twitter launched. Beyoncé had everyone going to the left, to the left with the top song of the year, "Irreplaceable." And Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton were beefing. That's the backstory for the iconic photo featuring the Mean Girls...
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Miley Cyrus Is Beaming in Viral IG Post Celebrating Her 30th Birthday
The “Wrecking Ball” singer posed with a cake for the special occasion.
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
Refinery29
I Got The ‘Boyfriend’ Bob & It’s Not For Faint Of Heart
Hi, it's me, your own personal haircut guinea pig. If you're an R29 regular, you'll know that I'm always up for putting my face, nails, and especially hair forward for #content — particularly if it involves a bob haircut. This past year, I've had a 'bottleneck' bob (a long...
Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship
Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style. The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as...
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Share Rhythmic Dance Full of 'Sunday Vibes' in New Instagram Video
Country artist Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are simply too sweet together on social media. The two shared their most recent video this past weekend, in which they danced together to "Mentirosa" by Ráfaga in front of their Christmas tree. Katelyn started the camera, swinging her hips back and forth and raising her arms above her head as she walked backward to meet Kane.
I Went to A-Fest, the $3,000 Wellness Festival for Millionaires
“It’s not called Awesomeness Festival anymore,” a man tells me, just a few hours into what is now known as A-Fest. Toss out your preconceptions of a frat boy doing blow for the first time: A-Fest is a $3,000 ticket festival for so-called conscious entrepreneurs. The man in...
Why “Piece of Me” Is Still One of Britney Spears’s Best Music Videos
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “I’m Miss American Dream, since I was 17,” sings Britney Spears in her 2007 pop hit “Piece of Me”—the second single off her masterful fifth studio album, Blackout. “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in; I’m Mrs. She’s too big, now she’s too thin.”
Kourtney Kardashian is a Modern-Day Fairy Godmother in Stiletto Mules for Lemme’s New Sleep Gummy Campaign
Kourtney Kardashian lived out a fairytale fantasy in her newest campaign for her supplement brand, Lemme. In a new clip shared to Instagram, the Lemme founder served as a fairy godmother to sister Khloe — a “princess” whose sleep troubles are saved by Kardashian bestowing her with Lemme’s new Lemme Sleep gummies. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a gray-purple lacy crop top with a deep neckline and sleeveless silhouette. Finishing her fairytale outfit was a matching asymmetrical miniskirt — and, of course, a sparkling set of fairy wings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) When it...
Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards
GO BIG OR GO HOME: Swedish singer Tove Lo carried a giant yellow spiky bag stuffed with two bunny bags, all by the London-based, Chinese American fashion designer Chet Lo, to the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards in London, where she received the Excellence in Music award and performed tracks from her latest album “Dirt Femme.” The event, hosted by famed drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachki to recognize people from the LGBTQ community who have made a profound impact over the past 12 months, and sponsored by Meta Quest, also rewarded British singer Cat Burns with the Rising Star in...
Live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Photos From Beach Vacation With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown is grateful for "many" things this year—especially her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, the Enola Holmes star, 18, shared a series of snaps with Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, while the pair soaked up some sun during a tropical beach getaway.
Rob Dyrdek, 48, Signs New 5-Year Deal as Star of MTV's "Ridiculousness". Explains Show’s Sustained Success.
Rob Dyrdek is synonymous with early 2000s reality television. Rob Dyrdek and co-hosts of Ridiculousness, Chanel West Coast and Sterling Brim.Photo byMTV/mtv.com. The Ohio-born serial entrepreneur gained initial notoriety as a pro skateboarder, before parlaying his popularity into the MTV show “Rob & Big”, in 2006. From there, he became the figurehead for MTV's reality-based content, dominating daytime television with shows like "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory".
psychologytoday.com
Exploring the Body Positivity Movement
The body positivity movement advocates a positive appreciation of bodies in different shapes and sizes. The body positivity movement is present across Instagram with a large number of followers. Research demonstrates that many body positivity posts that include physical activity may still promote an unrealistic body ideal. It is well...
Comments / 0