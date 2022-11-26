Dwyane Wade hit back at his ex-wife Siovhaughn Funches’ “nonsensical” attempt to block their daughter Zaya’s name and gender change in a new court filing Monday. The retired NBA player advocated for Zaya’s right to “live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life” in documents obtained by Page Six. “This petition is about allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy,” the doc read. The athlete, 40, explained how the legal changes would act in the teenager’s “best interest” in many areas of her life “from simple introductions and food orders, to...

13 MINUTES AGO