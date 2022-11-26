Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Madusa Criticizes Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE To Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about Rousey expressing her take that WWE should remove the term ‘women’s’ from the respective championships.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raquel Rodriguez Injury Update from WWE
Raquel Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks, according to WWE. Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attack Rodriguez backstage, right before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later noted in a backstage interview that Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, and aggravated the injury during the tag match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Explains Why It Was So Difficult To Bring WCW To Canada
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, which included Bischoff looking back on his time as the president of WCW, even recalling when he brought the promotion to Canada and how difficult of a process that all was. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Survivor Series Fallout, Austin Theory, Becky Lynch, More
The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s RAW as of this writing. New WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to appear to celebrate his win over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW after AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor this past Saturday.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Signs Wrestler Touted as First Openly Gay Male Wrestler Under Contract, Scott D’Amore Issues Statement
Impact Wrestling has signed Jai Vidal to an exclusive multi-year contract. Vidal is being touted as the first openly gay male wrestler to sign with Impact in its 20 year history. He spoke with Outsports.com and said he was on “cloud nine” after signing his first contract with a major TV promotion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Says Everyone in WWE Was Wrong About What They Initially Thought Steve Austin Could Become
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Steve Austin’s move to WWE from WCW in 1995 and how no one expected him to be the big star that he would become, including WWE’s merchandise department.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Anthony Bowens Still Hoping For A Rematch With The Young Bucks, Says FTR Will Be Future Title Challengers
AEW star Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently appeared on Good Karma Wrestling for a conversation about all things pro-wresting, which included Bowens discussing who will be the next challengers for the AEW tag team championship, and how he and Max Caster are eyeing a rematch with the Young Bucks. Check out highlights from the interview below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,677 tickets and there are 1,324 left. The setup is for 7,001. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis is the only match confirmed for this show, which will be the fallout edition from Survivor Series.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Thinks Former World Champion Is “Past His Prime”
Booker T discussed Nick Aldis during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. The WWE Hall Of Famer thinks the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion wasted a lot of his prime years on the “impossible” task of reviving the NWA and now has a chance to get some of the years back when he becomes a free agent in January:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso and Sami Zayn Got Ucey At WWE House Show
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be quickly becoming great buddies. As Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron, Sami and Jey hugged and used their unique handshake to show how much they agreed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series
Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event was headlined by The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeating Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens. The Usos, Zayn and Sikoa were all decked out in red gear, but Reigns was wearing his signature black pants.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Believes Bryan Danielson and GUNTHER Would Have A Classic, Talks His Relationship With Danielson
AEW superstar William Regal recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where the Gentleman Villain discussed his relationship with Bryan Danielson, how he feels like he wouldn’t be relevant today if it weren’t for the American Dragon, and why he thinks a Danielson and GUNTHER matchup would be the greatest of all time. Highlights from the signing can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 11/29/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell. We go right to the ring and out...
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. AEW Dynamite – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL – 6,060 sold. WWE SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI – 5,315 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Undertaker Reacts to WWE Survivor Series, Stephanie McMahon with Taker and Gabi Butler Backstage
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and wife Michelle McCool were among those backstage for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event from the TD Garden in Boston. Taker was in town for his one-man show held on Friday night. He tweeted a photo with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and congratulated everyone on War Games.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ken Shamrock Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For An Angle
In the second half of 1997, Ken Shamrock was a member of The Hart Foundation in WWE. At SummerSlam 1997, Shamrock and The British Bulldog squared off with Bulldog’s European Championship on the line. The Bulldog threatened to eat a can of dog food if he lost to Ken Shamrock at SummerSlam, igniting the two men’s enmity.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Pays Tribute To His Father After WWE Survivor Series
WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes created the WarGames concept, a match type that would be brought to WCW, but the match had been on ice for years after WWE bought the rival promotion in 2001. WarGames would remain dormant in WWE until it was used as part of NXT...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE to Hold Tryouts at IMG Academy as Part of New Strategy, Triple H and James Kimball Comment
WWE is scheduled to hold a two-day tryout at a top athletic prep school this week. The tryouts will be held this Wednesday and Thursday frorm the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, according to Sports Illustrated. The tryout is part of WWE’s new recruitment strategy as they aim to attract...
Comments / 0