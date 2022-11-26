Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13FlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jericho Appreciation Society, Official Debut and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Tonight’s show will feature Brian Cage in singles action for the men’s division, while Hikaru Shida will represent the women’s division. Tag team action includes The Jericho Appreciation Society in trios action, plus The Factory, Matt Hardy and Private Party, and others. Dark will also see ChocoPro star Hagane Shinno make his official AEW debut against Angelico. He defeated Michael Nakazawa at AEW’s Fight Forever event from the Tokyo Game Show on September 18.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Madusa Criticizes Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE To Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about Rousey expressing her take that WWE should remove the term ‘women’s’ from the respective championships.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Explains Why It Was So Difficult To Bring WCW To Canada
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, which included Bischoff looking back on his time as the president of WCW, even recalling when he brought the promotion to Canada and how difficult of a process that all was. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. AEW Dynamite – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL – 6,060 sold. WWE SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI – 5,315 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Post-Full Gear Black Friday Show
Friday’s taped post-Full Gear Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 411,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. The episode had a special start time of 4pm ET. This is down 7.64% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 445,000 viewers for...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for Survivor Series: War Games
Below are the producers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event. You can click here for our detailed recap of the event. * Team Damage CTRL vs. Team Blair in War Games was produced by Tyson Kidd and Petey Williams. * AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 12/2/2022
The December 2 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights in his debut. Tony D’Angelo is no longer using crutches. * Thea...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Revealed for NXT Deadline
Eight of the ten competitors in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline have been announced. Tonight’s NXT episode saw WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and “Road Dogg” Brian James meet backstage to discuss the roster, and who is deserving of the spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Zelina Vega A Big Fan Of Ronda Rousey, Says Rousey Brings More Eyes To The WWE Product
WWE star and former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega recently joined the That’s Dope podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably her thoughts on the current reigning SmackDown women’s champion, Ronda Rousey. Vega acknowledges that Rousey has her fair share of critics, but praises the Baddest Woman On The Planet for being super nice and bringing additional eyes to the WWE product. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Manager Believes The Undertaker’s Entrance Was Superior To His Matches At Times
While speaking to Sportskeeda, manager Dutch Mantell discussed The Undertaker’s entrance and his belief that it could be better than the matches that followed. “Well, The Undertaker was pretty dark. But, at the same time, people loved it. They hit the gong… And that’s when the entrance was better than the match. You know, just playing, hitting the gong, and letting him go to the ring.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Seth Rollins Reflects On The Moment His Dynamic Changed With Roman Reigns
Before they were part of one of WWE’s most recognized stables, The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns first met in the company’s developmental territory at the, Florida Championship Wrestling. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins admitted he admired the work ethic of Reigns during their...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dutch Mantell Claims Vince McMahon Paid Ex-WWE Star $100 For WrestleMania Appearance After They Annoyed Him
At WWE WrestleMania 13, Ahmed Johnson teamed with The Legion of Doom to take on The Nation of Domination in a Chicago Street Fight. J.C. Ice, who formed part of the tag team PG-13. appeared at ringside with Clarence Mason and D’Lo Brown. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell broke...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Post-AEW All Out Creative Plans for CM Punk and The Firm Revealed
Stokely Hathaway appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette this week and revealed AEW creative plans for CM Punk and The Firm, which likely will never happen due to Punk’s status with AEW. Hathaway revealed that there were post-All Out plans for Punk to feud with The Firm following...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Considering Special Match, Backstage News on Bray Wyatt’s In-Ring Status
WWE is reportedly considering a new match type for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A “Pitch Black” match was reportedly pitched for The Rumble, and WrestlingNews reports that the new match type is being seriously considered for the big event in January. There’s no word yet on match specifics, but it’s believed that the match is for Bray Wyatt.
