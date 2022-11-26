ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

wrestlingheadlines.com

Jericho Appreciation Society, Official Debut and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark

Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Tonight’s show will feature Brian Cage in singles action for the men’s division, while Hikaru Shida will represent the women’s division. Tag team action includes The Jericho Appreciation Society in trios action, plus The Factory, Matt Hardy and Private Party, and others. Dark will also see ChocoPro star Hagane Shinno make his official AEW debut against Angelico. He defeated Michael Nakazawa at AEW’s Fight Forever event from the Tokyo Game Show on September 18.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Eric Bischoff Explains Why It Was So Difficult To Bring WCW To Canada

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, which included Bischoff looking back on his time as the president of WCW, even recalling when he brought the promotion to Canada and how difficult of a process that all was. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Producers Revealed for Survivor Series: War Games

Below are the producers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event. You can click here for our detailed recap of the event. * Team Damage CTRL vs. Team Blair in War Games was produced by Tyson Kidd and Petey Williams. * AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor...
wrestlingheadlines.com

NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 12/2/2022

The December 2 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights in his debut. Tony D’Angelo is no longer using crutches. * Thea...
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Revealed for NXT Deadline

Eight of the ten competitors in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline have been announced. Tonight’s NXT episode saw WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and “Road Dogg” Brian James meet backstage to discuss the roster, and who is deserving of the spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Zelina Vega A Big Fan Of Ronda Rousey, Says Rousey Brings More Eyes To The WWE Product

WWE star and former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega recently joined the That’s Dope podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably her thoughts on the current reigning SmackDown women’s champion, Ronda Rousey. Vega acknowledges that Rousey has her fair share of critics, but praises the Baddest Woman On The Planet for being super nice and bringing additional eyes to the WWE product. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Former WWE Manager Believes The Undertaker’s Entrance Was Superior To His Matches At Times

While speaking to Sportskeeda, manager Dutch Mantell discussed The Undertaker’s entrance and his belief that it could be better than the matches that followed. “Well, The Undertaker was pretty dark. But, at the same time, people loved it. They hit the gong… And that’s when the entrance was better than the match. You know, just playing, hitting the gong, and letting him go to the ring.”
wrestlingheadlines.com

Seth Rollins Reflects On The Moment His Dynamic Changed With Roman Reigns

Before they were part of one of WWE’s most recognized stables, The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns first met in the company’s developmental territory at the, Florida Championship Wrestling. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins admitted he admired the work ethic of Reigns during their...
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Post-AEW All Out Creative Plans for CM Punk and The Firm Revealed

Stokely Hathaway appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette this week and revealed AEW creative plans for CM Punk and The Firm, which likely will never happen due to Punk’s status with AEW. Hathaway revealed that there were post-All Out plans for Punk to feud with The Firm following...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Considering Special Match, Backstage News on Bray Wyatt’s In-Ring Status

WWE is reportedly considering a new match type for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A “Pitch Black” match was reportedly pitched for The Rumble, and WrestlingNews reports that the new match type is being seriously considered for the big event in January. There’s no word yet on match specifics, but it’s believed that the match is for Bray Wyatt.

