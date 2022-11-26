ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

Trinidad Neighbor Dispute Leads to Arrest for Alleged Shovel Assault

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Westhaven Drive near Trinidad for the report of a neighbor dispute resulting in an assault. Deputies arrived in the area...
TRINIDAD, CA
KDRV

Grants Pass Police looking for shooting suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are searching for a shooting suspect who they say fired a gun into the ceiling of a building at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday night. A few minutes before midnight, Grants Pass Police Department officers responded to the Josephine County Fairgrounds for reports of...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kymkemp.com

‘Holidays in Trinidad’ Festivities Announced

Holidays in Trinidad, organized by the Trinidad Civic Club with sponsors Forbes & Associates–Sarah Corliss, The Eatery & The Gallery, Lighthouse Grill & Headies, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Seascape Restaurant & Santa’s Workshop at the Harbor, Trinidad Art Gallery, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Trading Company & Windansea. Special events, menus and gifts at these venues will add to the celebration.
TRINIDAD, CA

