lostcoastoutpost.com
Trinidad Neighbor Dispute Leads to Arrest for Alleged Shovel Assault
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Westhaven Drive near Trinidad for the report of a neighbor dispute resulting in an assault. Deputies arrived in the area...
KTVL
Three Rivers Medical Center put on lockdown after suspect shoots gun at fairgrounds
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department and Oregon State Troopers responded to a report of a man firing a gun at the Josephine County Fairgrounds around midnight. While officers searched the area for the man, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center which is across Highway 199 from the fairgrounds, was placed on lockdown.
KDRV
Grants Pass Police looking for shooting suspect
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Grants Pass Police are searching for a shooting suspect who they say fired a gun into the ceiling of a building at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday night. A few minutes before midnight, Grants Pass Police Department officers responded to the Josephine County Fairgrounds for reports of...
KDRV
Power pole crash near O'Brien hospitalized two people after power lines came down
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people are alive after a crash today into a power pole that caused the power lines to fall, leaving one person under them for rescue. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the crash in the 500 block of Lone Mountain Road, which is Josephine County Road 5550, was near Jerry Drive, which is near Redwood Highway at O'Brien.
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
North Coast Journal
Frigid Temps on the Coast Tonight, Winter Storm Watch in the Interior Wednesday
Interior areas of Humboldt County above 2,000 feet will be under a winter storm watch beginning Wednesday afternoon, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service. "Heavy snow possible above 2,000 feet," the weather message states. "Total snow accumulations of 7 to 24 inches possible. Winds could gust...
kymkemp.com
‘Holidays in Trinidad’ Festivities Announced
Holidays in Trinidad, organized by the Trinidad Civic Club with sponsors Forbes & Associates–Sarah Corliss, The Eatery & The Gallery, Lighthouse Grill & Headies, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Seascape Restaurant & Santa’s Workshop at the Harbor, Trinidad Art Gallery, Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Trading Company & Windansea. Special events, menus and gifts at these venues will add to the celebration.
