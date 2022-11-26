Read full article on original website
Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees He Wants To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame
While Teddy Long is already a WWE Hall of Famer, he wants to see some of his fellow referees be inducted as well. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the former referee and SmackDown General Manager was asked about Earl Hebner’s recent comments about other officials possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. Long said,
Ric Flair Clarifies His Status For The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair has no plans to appear at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Flair took to his podcast to walk back some comments he made recently, suggesting he would be at the Royal Rumble, but WWE hadn’t told anybody. He clarified that he...
Cody Rhodes Seemingly Reacts To Kevin Owens’ Tribute To Dusty Rhodes
Cody Rhodes was pleased to see one of Dusty Rhodes’ ‘kids’ representing the American Dream at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. For the main event of the show, Kevin Owens wore a shirt featuring Dusty, who is credited as the inventor of the WarGames match. On Twitter, Cody...
Opening Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Raw, First Hour To Be Commericial-Free
For tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Raw, WWE is looking to capitalize on the moment of Saturday’s Survivor Series event. The show’s first hour will be commercial-free, while Becky Lynch will open the show. As Team Belair’s mystery partner at WarGames, the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s...
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
Mickie James’ Brother & Niece Killed In Tragic Car Accident
Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James is heartbroken after the death of her brother and niece in a car accident. On Twitter, James informed her followers that the two died last week and that her sister-in-law remains in critical condition. James added that a friend of her niece was also killed...
Chris Jericho’s Son Doesn’t See Himself Becoming A Wrestler Like His Father
Chris Jericho’s son Ash Irvine recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about whether he could see himself following in his father’s footsteps and become a wrestler in the future. Despite his father’s impressive career, Irvine wants to blaze his own path in life. He said,. “I mean, it’s...
AEW Has Several Remixes Of Theme Songs Prepared, Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW)
According to a report from Fightful, AEW has several remixes of themes prepared. As of this writing, there is no word on if the themes will be used. You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Chris Jericho:. You can keep...
Colt Cabana Discusses Staying Quiet About CM Punk Rumors, Working On His Mental Health
Colt Cabana recently took to his “Art of Wrestling podcast” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Cabana discussed staying quiet about his current relationship with CM Punk, having shots taken at him on Twitter, and not discussing the matter with fans. You can check out...
Sarah Logan Reacts To Her Name Change In WWE
Sarah Logan will officially be known as Valhalla going forward. With the name change, she took to Twitter to share her reaction. She wrote,. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Role In The Bloodline, What He Represents
During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2022 media scrum, The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman commented on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline, what he represents to the group, and more. You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:. On what makes Sami Zayn stand out...
Mike Chioda Reflects On Working With Mike Tyson At WrestleMania XIV
Wrestling fans of a certain vintage will recall Mike Tyson’s involvement at WrestleMania XIV. Tabbed as the special outside enforcer for the main event featuring WWE Champion Shawn Michaels and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Tyson would count the pinfall in the title fight. He would then turn on Michaels and lay him out with a right hand before siding with the Texas Rattlesnake.
Teddy Long Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His First Promo As A Manager
Following his tenure as a referee, Teddy Long transitioned to a manager role in WWE in 2002. During a recent appearance on the Sportskeeda podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on Vince McMahon’s reaction to his first promo as a manager, and how he responded to the now-former WWE Chairman.
Sami Zayn Isn’t A Fan Of Ranking Systems In Pro Wrestling
Sami Zayn isn’t a big fan of “rankings” in the professional wrestling business. During the post-WWE Survivor Series media scrum, Zayn was asked about who the most important member of the Bloodline is besides Reigns and he flat out said he doesn’t look at it in terms of a ranking system.
Report: WWE Has “Discussed” Rehiring William Regal
Could William Regal be on his way back to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?. In January, Regal was cut after over 20 years with WWE, as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff. The British veteran would debut for AEW at their Revolution pay-per-view...
PHOTOS: AEW Wrestler Shows Off Her New Look
AEW wrestler Hikaru Shida has a new look. On Monday, the former AEW Women’s Champion took to Instagram to post several videos and photos of herself sporting a new hairstyle. In the post, which you can see below, Shida is shown rocking some red highlights instead of purple:. Shida...
William Regal Discusses Getting Alex Wright A Job With WCW, Talks Eric Bischoff
During a recent edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on his role in getting a “Das Wünderkind” Alex Wright a job with WCW. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Alex’s dad, European wrestler Steve Wright:...
What Is William Regal’s Current AEW Contract Status? New Details
Many fans who watched the show-opening segment of last week’s AEW Dynamite featuring William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson thought the segment was a way to write Regal off of AEW television. A new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio sheds a little more light on things and suggests this might not be the case.
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Fallout & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Pays Tribute To His Father On His 60th Birthday
Today marks the 60th birthday of the late great WWE Hall of Famer Davey Boy Smith, The British Bulldog. To honor his father, Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) took to Instagram to pay tribute. He wrote,. “BIG Happy Birthday to my father Davey Boy Smith “The British Bullldog” who...
