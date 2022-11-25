Read full article on original website
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s Relationship Timeline: From Longtime Friends to Partners
It’s only them! After years of friendship, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin’s relationship turned romantic as they spent time together in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Ben and I are dating,” the Good Doctor actor first revealed during a May 2020 appearance on Ilana Levine’s “Little Known Things” podcast. "I asked him this morning. I was like, 'Are […]
AOL Corp
He Said 'Yeehaw'! Ben Platt, Noah Galvin Are Engaged After 2 Years Together
Ready for their next adventure! Ben Platt and boyfriend Noah Galvin are engaged after two years of dating. ,” the Dear Evan Hansen star, 29, captioned proposal photos via Instagram on Friday, November 25. Platt — who began dating the 28-year-old Good Doctor star in 2020 — shared snaps...
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’
While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild
Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Fans Believe Britney Spears Is 'Detached From Everything' As She Declares 'OUT Is Thin' In New Video
Fans are growing more and more concerned over Britney Spears' latest video, where she is seen dancing around her house in a yellow dress. "OUT is thin !!" she declared in the Thursday, November 17, video. But fans seemed worried about the pop star, whose conservatorship ended in November 2021. One person wrote, "She’s so detached from everything but her own world and healing from her trauma. Let’s not speculate or analyse the captions. Let’s just enjoy seeing her enjoying her freedom," while another added, "This is so depressing …. These videos over and over show a drugged out Brittney....
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Mocks AMAs Ratings As Producers Explain Axed Michael Jackson Tribute
Chris Brown has mocked the American Music Awards’ ratings after his Michael Jackson tribute was canceled at the last minute. Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (November 21) to share a news story that stated the 2022 AMAs saw a major dip in viewers compared last year, while adding his own face palm emoji.
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Shania Twain Releases Deluxe Version of ‘Come on Over’ Featuring Duets With Elton John, Jonas Brothers and Chris Martin
Shania Twain is revamping her 1997 hit album Come on Over as part of Apple Music’s Christmas countdown From Apple Music With Love. The country music songstress shared that she re-recorded a couple of her classic hits with Elton John, Chris Martin, and Nick Jonas over the years. And she decided to include them on the record because they’re some of her favorite memories from her decades-long career.
AOL Corp
Nicole Kidman Donates $100K for Hugh Jackman's Music Man Hat
Following the Saturday night performance of The Music Man, the cast held a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Up for auction included the hat that Hugh Jackman wears in the revival—and Nicole Kidman bid $100,000 to own it. Jackman shared the moment on his Twitter:. "I just want...
AOL Corp
Adele Has the Best Reaction After Finding Out Shania Twain Went to her Vegas Show
Shania Twain came to see Adele in concert and that definitely impressed her much. The “Easy on Me” singer was delighted to learn the country music icon attended her Las Vegas show. And "delighted" may be just a bit of an understatement. “Thank god you had a hat...
Bruce Springsteen To Take Over 'The Tonight Show' Next Week
The Boss will appear alongside Jimmy Fallon on the show from Monday through Wednesday.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Anna Nicole Smith, Zooey, Bella, Irene Cara, Britney!
Remembering Anna Nicole Smith (1967 - 2007) on Her Birthday. Zooey Deschanel shares throwback shots of herself starring in Elf as Jovie... Bella Hadid goes TOPLESS while promoting her new clothing collection. Singer and actress Irene Cara passed away. She was 63. Britney Spears posted a bizarre Instagram rant on...
NME
Chris Martin and Elton John join Shania Twain on ‘Come On Over’ 25th anniversary album
Shania Twain has announced the release of a deluxe version of her 1997 album ‘Come On Over’, which will include some special guests. The country musician will release the album as part of Apple Music’s holiday countdown ‘From Apple Music With Love’ on Sunday (December 4).
thebrag.com
“Weird Al” Yankovic has announced his 2023 Aussie tour
Following his bizarre biopic, “Weird Al” Yankovic is returning to Australia in March 2023 for the first time in seven years. The Aussie leg will make up part of his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. It all starts on March 10th at the...
