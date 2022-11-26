Read full article on original website
Cowboys Offer and Target Dartmouth Transfer Defensive Lineman Shane Cokes
STILLWATER – Monday night (Nov. 28) Oklahoma State offered NEO A&M Junior College defensive tackle Iman Oates and the next day they have offered Dartmouth College standout Shane Cokes. While Oates is a definite defensive tackle, Cokes is versatile and could likely play inside and out at defensive end where he has shown a lot of prowess in pressuring quarterbacks.
Cowboys Offer NEO A&M Defensive Tackle Oates
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State in the continued ramp up and expansion of the recruiting heading into the December singing date on Dec. 21 issued an offer to NEO A&M Junior College defensive tackle Iman Oates. Oates is a product of Tulsa Edison and while there did some strength training with former Cowboys defensive tackle Christian Littlehead.
Don't Believe Clickbait, Gundy Meeting with Staff and Players as Pokes Recruit
STILLWATER – It started early this morning as I started to get Twitter images text to me predicting, even insisting that the next few days would be eventful or volatile even for Oklahoma State football. As usual, they came from people I hadn’t heard of. I noticed one followed me, but I don’t follow him. I call it postseason clickbait.
Brennan Presley Just Wants to Lay in Bed and Eat Candy
STILLWATER – You want the X-and-O’s of why Oklahoma State lost to West Virginia 24-19 in the regular season finale to slip to 7-5 on the season while losing four of the final five games on the schedule. The X-and-O’s were Oklahoma State allowed three big run plays, all for touchdowns. West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene broke off a 36-yard touchdown after a short punt for a first quarter score. Then in the third quarter running back Jaylen Anderson found creases, created by blocking up front that took Cowboy defenders out of their gaps, and Anderson ran 54 and 57-yards into the end zone. That was 147-yards of the 250-yards the Mountaineers ran for in the game!
Ollie Gordon Wasn't the Only Reason the Run Game Popped Again
STILLWATER – The last time, the only time Oklahoma State had a 100-yard rusher this season was Dominic Richardson in the 34-17 win over Arizona State as Richardson had 27 carries for 131-yards and a touchdown. That’s it, “Tailback U.” with only one 100-yard rushing performance with less than a half of football to go in the regular season.
Recruiting Weekend Better Than the Weather or the Final Score
STILLWATER – There is more than one way to win a football game and there is more than one way to win over a football recruit. Oklahoma State has 11 pledges in their 2023 football recruiting class, but the Cowboys are looking to add to that list, perhaps even double it before the December signing day on Dec, 21. This weekend the Cowboys staff hosted plenty of unofficial visitors for the final regular season game with West Virginia, but they hosted four official visitors.
When It Rains, It Pours: Gundy Not Frustrated at Players but He's Frustrated
STILLWATER – If you’ve been a long time Oklahoma State fan or close observer then you’ve experienced the ins and outs of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy and his dealings with the media. This season, despite the hardships that have come upon Oklahoma State football in the form of injuries, Gundy has stayed positive and almost buoyant with the media.
