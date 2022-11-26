STILLWATER – You want the X-and-O’s of why Oklahoma State lost to West Virginia 24-19 in the regular season finale to slip to 7-5 on the season while losing four of the final five games on the schedule. The X-and-O’s were Oklahoma State allowed three big run plays, all for touchdowns. West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene broke off a 36-yard touchdown after a short punt for a first quarter score. Then in the third quarter running back Jaylen Anderson found creases, created by blocking up front that took Cowboy defenders out of their gaps, and Anderson ran 54 and 57-yards into the end zone. That was 147-yards of the 250-yards the Mountaineers ran for in the game!

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO