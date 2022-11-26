Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and of course, waves were made this summer when Squishmallows confirmed it was working with the brand. San Diego Comic-Con revealed the world's first look at Pokemon Squishmallows, after all. Hype for the release has only grown since, so it was not surprising to see The Pokemon Center sell out of its stock as soon as the plushes went live. But if all goes well, fans will get a chance to nab a plush before long.

13 HOURS AGO