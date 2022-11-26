ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford School Closed for Third Day After Oil Leak

NEW BEDFORD — An elementary school in New Bedford's North End was closed on Monday for the third straight school day due to ongoing boiler issues, according to school officials. New Bedford Public Schools spokesperson Arthur Motta said Jireh Swift Elementary School was closed again on Nov. 28 "out...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors

A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
SOMERSET, MA
rinewstoday.com

Smithfield motel leased for $1.44M for new homeless shelter approach – Richard Asinof

With the weather deteriorating, with hospitals exceeding their capacity, here are the facts: The Community Care Alliance of Rhode Island, a nonprofit agency based in Woonsocket, has received a six-month state contract, in the form a purchase order for $1.44 million, to lease a building on the site of the Sure Stay Hotel in Smithfield, just down the road from Bryant University, to serve as a homeless shelter facility.
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
mybackyardnews.com

GREATER ATTLEBORO AREA “CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS”

ATTLEBORO, MA. – November 21, 2022 – The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is pleased to announce that donor phone lines for Christmas Is for Kids opened yesterday. This week, the phone lines are open November 21 and 22 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They...
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Passionate Swansea artist paints her world, and those of others, too!

Linda Laflamme of Swansea, Massachusetts has a gift in drawing and painting. As a retired registered nurse, she has a lot of time to indulge in her artwork. Laflamme volunteers to check the blood pressure levels of members at the Church of the Savior located in Somerset, Massachusetts. She also takes care of clients who require in-home nursing services.
SWANSEA, MA
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Repurposed schools tell quite the story about our fair town

As the Town of North Kingstown waits for a final outcome of a lawsuit that is stalling the use of the former Wickford Elementary School building, I can’t help but be attentive to the process and what will come of it. This building, more than a century old, is special to my clan. Not only did I and my two children go here for our elementary school years, my dad also attended grades 1 through 6 here, and my grandfather George Cyrus Cranston Jr. not only went here for his entire public school timeframe; grades 1 through 12, he also returned here four years later after attending Brown University and taught high school level math out of this building for a short while.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
CBS Boston

Wareham cannabis company creates gummy aimed at helping people diet, workout

WAREHAM -- When it comes to marijuana, people tend to think of "the munchies" and not exercise.However, married couple and cannabis entrepreneurs Angela Brown and Brian Cusick said they are creating a gummy to give users an energy burst.The pair co-founded the company "Coast Cannabis" and operate it in Wareham."When I was consuming it, I had a burst of energy," said Brown. "I was going to the gym. I actually had a lot of success with getting on a workout plan. Losing a lot of weight and using this as my pre-workout energy."The edible contains the cannabinoid "THC-V" which works...
WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy