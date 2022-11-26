Photo: Great Dane takes it all in through sunroof

DeFedericis-Eugene a long time resident of Darien, NY passed away November 18, 2022 at the NYS Veteran's Home in Batavia. He was born November 11, 1924, at home, in Cheektowaga, NY to the late Mario and Martha (Luczak) DeFedericis. He was the beloved husband of 70 years to the late Evelyn (Prince) DeFedericis; dear father of Jerry (Margie) DeFedericis of Las Vegas, Nevada, James (Jeannine) DeFedericis of Darien, NY, Robert (Tina) DeFedericis of Varysburg, NY, Amy (Glenn) Cramer of Varysburg, NY, Joyce (Dan) Mattice of Darien, NY and Annette (Jim) Blanchard of Darien, NY; also survived by 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; brother of the late Theodore (late Loretta) DeFedericis and Gloria Jordan; brother-in-law of the late Lawrence (Mary) Prince. Family will be present to receive friends at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Saturday, November 26th from 3-4:45PM, with military honors being held at 4:45 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Eugene was a proud WWII Corporal T/5 Army Veteran, serving in Europe from 1944-46. He was the oldest member and past president of the American Legion Post 1377 in Alden, NY. He retired from NYSE&G in 1984. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com.

ALDEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO