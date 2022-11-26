ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Photo: Great Dane takes it all in through sunroof

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

A Great Dane enjoyed the sunshine through a sunroof Saturday while stopping at Main and Jefferson in Batavia.

Photo submitted by Lynn Bezon.

Comments / 0

