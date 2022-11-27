ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaq Makes His Kids Submit Resumes And Business Plans Because He Believes In Nepotism Done The Right Way

By Amatullah Shaw
 5 days ago

Shaq has given his two cents on the whole " nepotism baby " debate.

Mercedes Oliver / NBAE via Getty Images

In an interview with People, Shaq shared , "I don't give a shit what you are, because if it's done the right way, I believe in nepotism."

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

Shaq has six kids and hopes they all get an education to continue "running what I started" and "contribute to the generational wealth" he's generated.

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

But he said they still have to prove themselves if they want his help in starting their own businesses.

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

"When it comes time that you want to do something, we're going to do it like you have to do it in the real world. If I like it, I'll do it. I'll point you in the direction of somebody to get it done and you're on your way."

Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

They even have to provide a "resume," "a business plan," and "numbers" to back up their proposals.

Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

But even though he himself had difficulty helping his son write his resume because he " never had a real job ," he said he wants to lead by example.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

"I'm caring, I'm funny. I'm honest — and I teach by example. I can tell my kids to go get an education, but I'm the example."

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Read more from his People interview here .

