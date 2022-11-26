Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
KITTSON COUNTY CENTRAL OUTLASTS CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY FOR 6-4 WIN
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team began their season this evening hosting the Kittson County Central (KCC) Bearcats. KCC scored early and often for a 5-1 lead, but the Pirates were led back by Jack Doda who scored three goals in the game, and the Pirates found themselves down 5-4 in the third period. The Bearcats regrouped and held off Crookston winning the game 6-4.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 30, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Ag County Farm Credit Services, Brost Chevrolet, Home Delivered Meals Board, and the Crookston Public Library on the week of November 28-December 2. Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY AND ALL LAKE AGASSIZ LIBRARIES ARE OFFERING FREE COVID-19 TESTS
Just in time for the holiday season, libraries across Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s seven-county region are offering free COVID-19 tests through a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health. The tests are available while supplies last in Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s branch libraries, which are located in Ada, Bagley,...
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
kroxam.com
Douglas Dwain Carey – Notice of Passing
Douglas Dwain Carey, 90, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, at the Bethany Living Center in Fargo, ND where he had been residing for the past several weeks. A memorial service for Doug Carey will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Bill Humiston, Spiritual Care Coordinator of the Benedictine Living Community Crookston, officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1-2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery. The service will be live streamed by going to Douglas’ obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Messages of condolence may be offered on the funeral home website as well.
kroxam.com
James John “Jim” Lundon – Notice of Passing
James John “Jim” Lundon, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 24, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with loving family members by his side. The funeral service honoring Jim’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Crookston with The Rev. Ruth Sanders, officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 pm. The funeral will be live streamed by going to Jim’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Messages of condolence may also be offered to Eleanor and her family on the funeral home website.
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Zachary Taylor Metcalf, 23, of East Grand Forks, for Driving after their Driver’s License was suspended. Julia Mae Toso, 49, of Erskine, for Domestic Assault. Gail Leila Bonham, 60, of Red Lake Falls, for Domestic Assault. Steven Lee Bonham, 37,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES SHANE HELDSTAB AS NEXT FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF
The Crookston City Council met for a regular meeting on Monday night inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. Before the meeting began, the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met for a special meeting to approve their payables for November. The CHEDA Checks and EFT totaling $2,750. They then began approving the CHEDA half checks for December, which included $63,057. The board approved the payables unanimously.
boreal.org
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
PJ Fleck after Wisconsin win: 'You all wanted me fired last week'
The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1994.
Hastings Star Gazette
Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota
With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
Comments / 0