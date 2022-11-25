Read full article on original website
South Dakota Sets Locations for December Sobriety Checkpoints
South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers
DPS announces 14 sobriety checkpoints for December
South Dakota Department of Public Safety announces sobriety checkpoints for December
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
Police: 25 car accidents reported after first significant snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to 25 car accidents across the city this morning. None of the accidents resulted in serious injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said this is about the number of accidents that officers would be expected after the first significant snowfall as drivers get used to traveling through the snow again. The 25 accidents took place between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). According to the post, the officers seized around 16.462 pounds...
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
Police: Porch pirates scout packages in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With all the online shopping deals circulating, officer Sam Clemens says to take precautions against porch pirates. According to Sioux Falls police, some people are looking to take packages left on doorsteps. To avoid your package being stolen, officer Clemens suggests making sure you are home when it is expected to be delivered or having someone you trust retrieve the package. Otherwise, arrange to pick your package up directly from the mail carrier instead of being dropped off at your home.
GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
Two charged after traffic stop in Ashton
ASHTON—Two people were arrested following a traffic stop shortly after midnight into Saturday, Nov. 26, on 230th Street at Northwest Boulevard in Ashton. The arrest of 24-year-old Josh Robert Titus of Spirit Lake and 24-year-old Sydnee Lynn Johnson of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Ford Fusion for an equipment violation, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
Lincoln County Sheriffs search for vandal suspects
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying suspects in a case of vandalism. According to the officer’s post, the incident occurred sometime over the weekend. The City of Harrisburg is constructing new facilities for baseball diamonds in Central Park, near Liberty Elementary. The area under construction had various concrete and electrical boxes sprayed with black spray paint, and the vandals also damaged some concrete.
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.
TWO ARRESTED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT IN ST. JAMES
St. James police were notified of an auto theft Sunday morning around 11:30 in the 500 block of Armstrong Boulevard North. A male suspect from Sioux Falls was arrested after fleeing on foot. He was found to be in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun. The original stolen vehicle was located just outside of St. James and a pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop for the officer. St. James police Chief Rochelle Hanson said in a press release that several agencies assisted in the pursuit and the stolen vehicle was eventually driven into the middle of a slough in southern Watonwan County by a female suspect who was later located and arrested after the use of a drone supplied by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. Two suspects have been arrested on various felony charges and are awaiting their initial appearance in court. The investigation continues. Agencies from Cottonwood, Watonwan and Blue Earth Counties all assisted in the incident along with numerous police departments and the Minnesota state patrol.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Early Sunday Morning
An Orange City man was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of a traffic stop. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jonathan Pearson-Moerman was arrested after officers stopped him on 440th Street, east of Orange City, at 1:48am. While the officer was investigating, the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
New units see baiting banned in 2022 ND deer season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Efforts to keep the state’s deer population healthy is the responsibility of the ND Game and Fish department. The agency bans baiting in select units to reduce chronic wasting disease. Deer gun season ended last week, and now many hunters are looking forward to the...
Assistance available for adult caregivers in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are nearly 70,000 North Dakotans that assist family members and neighbors who are older or disabled. And many of them qualify for support. The state Department of Health and Human Services offers financial assistance through the Family Caregiver Support Program. One way the department provides help is through respite care, where caregivers can receive funding to help pay someone to stay with their loved one for a few hours.
