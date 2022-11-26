Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees He Wants To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame
While Teddy Long is already a WWE Hall of Famer, he wants to see some of his fellow referees be inducted as well. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the former referee and SmackDown General Manager was asked about Earl Hebner’s recent comments about other officials possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. Long said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Role In The Bloodline, What He Represents
During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2022 media scrum, The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman commented on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline, what he represents to the group, and more. You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:. On what makes Sami Zayn stand out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Isn’t A Fan Of Ranking Systems In Pro Wrestling
Sami Zayn isn’t a big fan of “rankings” in the professional wrestling business. During the post-WWE Survivor Series media scrum, Zayn was asked about who the most important member of the Bloodline is besides Reigns and he flat out said he doesn’t look at it in terms of a ranking system.
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Have Red Gear At WWE Survivor Series
Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn defeated the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the WarGames main event at last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series. Speaking on Not Sam Wrestling, WWE gear designer Sarath Ton revealed the real reason why Reigns didn’t wear red like...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Is William Regal’s Current AEW Contract Status?, New Details
Many fans who watched the show-opening segment of last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featuring William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson thought the segment was a way to write Regal off of AEW television. A new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio sheds a little more light on things and suggests this might not be the case.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Discusses Getting Alex Wright A Job With WCW, Talks Eric Bischoff
During a recent edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on his role in getting a “Das Wünderkind” Alex Wright a job with WCW. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Alex’s dad, European wrestler Steve Wright:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jai Vidal Signs Multi-Year Contract With Impact Wrestling
Jai Vidal has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling. Vidal revealed the news on the latest episode of the “LGBT in the Ring” podcast. In recent months, Vidal has been featured in the role of content creator and executive stylist for Gisele Shaw. Tommy Dreamer was the person who offered him a contract with the company. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Has Several Remixes Of Theme Songs Prepared, Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW)
According to a report from Fightful, AEW has several remixes of themes prepared. As of this writing, there is no word on if the themes will be used. You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Chris Jericho:. You can keep...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Portland, ME
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)
ewrestlingnews.com
Zelina Vega Comments On Fan Criticism Of Ronda Rousey, More
On the latest episode of the “That’s Dope” podcast, Zelina Vega spoke about the criticism of current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Vega gave her support to Rousey and claimed she’s “bringing money” to the promotion. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Montez Ford Returns From Injury, Street Profits Pick Up Win On WWE RAW
Montez Ford made his return on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, as the Street Profits picked up a big win on the show. This was Ford’s first match since injuring his foot back in September. The Profits took on Alpha Academy this week and were...
ewrestlingnews.com
Colt Cabana Discusses Staying Quiet About CM Punk Rumors, Working On His Mental Health
Colt Cabana recently took to his “Art of Wrestling podcast” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Cabana discussed staying quiet about his current relationship with CM Punk, having shots taken at him on Twitter, and not discussing the matter with fans. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Fallout & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Has “Discussed” Rehiring William Regal
Could William Regal be on his way back to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?. In January, Regal was cut after over 20 years with WWE, as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff. The British veteran would debut for AEW at their Revolution pay-per-view...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Takes Shot At The Bloodline Following WarGames
Fans who watched this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event might have noticed something familiar about The Bloodline’s ring gear. Bobby Fish believes that the Undisputed Era had an influence on The Bloodline’s choice of ring attire for this past weekend’s premium live event. Taking to...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Backstage Morale Greatly Improved Under Triple H
Fightful Select has a story on how backstage morale has improved in WWE since Triple H has taken over. According to the report, backstage morale has improved significantly within the company. Sources within the WWE locker room have said that aspects of the culture have improved and changed, and people are willing to speak out about it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Opening Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Raw, First Hour To Be Commericial-Free
For tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Raw, WWE is looking to capitalize on the moment of Saturday’s Survivor Series event. The show’s first hour will be commercial-free, while Becky Lynch will open the show. As Team Belair’s mystery partner at WarGames, the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Teddy Long Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His First Promo As A Manager
Following his tenure as a referee, Teddy Long transitioned to a manager role in WWE in 2002. During a recent appearance on the Sportskeeda podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on Vince McMahon’s reaction to his first promo as a manager, and how he responded to the now-former WWE Chairman.
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Reveals Whether Traditional Survivor Series Matches Are A Thing Of The Past
While Saturday night’s 2022 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event didn’t feature any of the traditional elimination matches, Triple H says the concept isn’t dead. During the post-WWE Survivor Series media scrum, The Game commented on the future of Survivor Series-style matches and how he wanted to switch things up a little bit this year.
