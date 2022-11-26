ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024

Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
The Associated Press

Messi, Argentina play Poland for survival at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again. Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line.
Yardbarker

Argentina-Poland Matchup Not Duel Between Barcelona Star, Messi, Polish Manager says

When Poland faces off against Argentina on Wednesday in the last group stage fixture, it will be a matchup that pins two great players against one another: Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. However, Polish manager Czeslaw Michniewicz believes it’s a clash between Poland and Argentina, not Lewandowski and Messi. This...
SkySports

Tuesday at the World Cup: Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal seek to progress from Group A

Felix Sanchez said he would not change a thing if he were to go back in time to before the start of the World Cup as Qatar end their campaign against the Netherlands. The host nation were the first to be eliminated from the finals after losing to Ecuador and Senegal, and they are playing the Netherlands on Tuesday in a game the European side need to win to advance to the last 16.
SkySports

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and rest of club's board resign

The entire board of directors at Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, have resigned with the Italian club set to replace him with Gianluca Ferrero. The collective resignation comes after Juventus' financial statements underwent scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob in recent months for alleged false accounting and market manipulation. The company has denied any wrongdoing.
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.Poland, led by Robert Lewandowski, drew with Mexico in their first game...
SkySports

Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series

Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
SkySports

Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up

Gareth Southgate says he cannot freely hand out caps to his England fringe players in Tuesday's final World Cup group game with Wales, despite the temptation of rotation. England are top of Group B with four points and needing one more to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds, but Southgate is facing calls to rotate his squad with qualification all but secured. Only a four-goal defeat to Wales, at the bottom of the group, would see a last-16 spot come under threat.
SkySports

Pakistan vs England: James Anderson says tourists 'chomping at the bit' for Test return

James Anderson insisted the England team are "chomping at the bit" to get their first Test in Pakistan for 17 years under way in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The 40-year-old is the only member of the England squad to have toured the country before, back in 2005, but he only featured in red-ball tour matches and one-day internationals, not the Test series.
NBC Sports

Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup

Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.
SkySports

Gareth Bale on Wales future: 'I'll play as long as I can, as long as I'm wanted'

Gareth Bale intends to continue his international career despite Wales' elimination from the World Cup. Wales participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended on Tuesday as a 3-0 defeat against England left them bottom of Group B. Bale played just 45 minutes before succumbing to a hamstring injury...
SkySports

England head coach Brendon McCullum vows his side will play 'aggressive cricket' in Pakistan Test series

England head coach Brendon McCullum says his side will not deviate from their "aggressive" style of cricket as they aim for a Test series win in Pakistan. England won six of seven Tests during the home summer after McCullum became coach and Ben Stokes captain, with the positive ethos the team played with, dubbed 'Bazball', garnering victories over New Zealand, India and South Africa.
SkySports

Japan Cup: Ryan Moore at his very best to steer Vela Azul to victory in Tokyo Grade One

Ryan Moore was at his brilliant best as he defied traffic problems aboard Vela Azul to win the Japan Cup for a second time in Tokyo. The 7/2 third-favorite found himself in an impossible position with two furlongs to run, but Moore conjured up a bit of magic aboard the five-year-old to weave his way to the front. And his mount was more than up for the challenge once finding daylight storming clear of the Cristian Demuro-ridden favourite Shahryar in the closing stages.

