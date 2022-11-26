Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.
SkySports
Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024
Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
Messi, Argentina play Poland for survival at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again. Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line.
Watch: Casemiro Incredible Goal For Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Casemiro has scored an absolute rocket to give Brazil the lead vs Switzerland. Watch it here.
SkySports
Monday at the World Cup: How will Brazil cope without Neymar? Can Heung-Min Son kickstart South Korea charge?
Brazil will face Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday, but midfielder Casemiro thinks they have a host of young talent to step in for him. "We could spend several...
SkySports
Marcus Rashford says Gareth Southgate has raised training standards at England with greater intensity and dedication
England forward Marcus Rashford has questioned the level of dedication to training under Gareth Southgate's predecessors, claiming that the intensity has reached a new level under the current regime. Rashford came off the bench to score with his third touch in the 6-2 win over Iran last Monday, notching his...
Yardbarker
Argentina-Poland Matchup Not Duel Between Barcelona Star, Messi, Polish Manager says
When Poland faces off against Argentina on Wednesday in the last group stage fixture, it will be a matchup that pins two great players against one another: Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. However, Polish manager Czeslaw Michniewicz believes it’s a clash between Poland and Argentina, not Lewandowski and Messi. This...
SkySports
Tuesday at the World Cup: Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal seek to progress from Group A
Felix Sanchez said he would not change a thing if he were to go back in time to before the start of the World Cup as Qatar end their campaign against the Netherlands. The host nation were the first to be eliminated from the finals after losing to Ecuador and Senegal, and they are playing the Netherlands on Tuesday in a game the European side need to win to advance to the last 16.
SkySports
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and rest of club's board resign
The entire board of directors at Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, have resigned with the Italian club set to replace him with Gianluca Ferrero. The collective resignation comes after Juventus' financial statements underwent scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob in recent months for alleged false accounting and market manipulation. The company has denied any wrongdoing.
Poland vs Argentina predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.Poland, led by Robert Lewandowski, drew with Mexico in their first game...
SkySports
Marcus Rashford a 'completely different version' to how he was at Euros, says England boss Gareth Southgate
England boss Gareth Southgate says the World Cup's joint-top scorer Marcus Rashford is a transformed player compared to how he was at the Euros in 2021. Last summer, Rashford was just a fringe player nursing a shoulder injury as England reached the final of the European Championships, ultimately missing a penalty in the shootout with Italy.
SkySports
Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series
Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
SkySports
Extreme E: Lewis Hamilton 'so proud' as his X44 team beats Nico Rosberg's to 2022 title
Lewis Hamilton's X44 team have taken the Extreme E title from the one owned by his former Formula 1 team-mate and rival Nico Rosberg after the last round of the second season in Uruguay at the weekend. Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez finished third...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up
Gareth Southgate says he cannot freely hand out caps to his England fringe players in Tuesday's final World Cup group game with Wales, despite the temptation of rotation. England are top of Group B with four points and needing one more to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds, but Southgate is facing calls to rotate his squad with qualification all but secured. Only a four-goal defeat to Wales, at the bottom of the group, would see a last-16 spot come under threat.
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: James Anderson says tourists 'chomping at the bit' for Test return
James Anderson insisted the England team are "chomping at the bit" to get their first Test in Pakistan for 17 years under way in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The 40-year-old is the only member of the England squad to have toured the country before, back in 2005, but he only featured in red-ball tour matches and one-day internationals, not the Test series.
NBC Sports
Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup
Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.
SkySports
Gareth Bale on Wales future: 'I'll play as long as I can, as long as I'm wanted'
Gareth Bale intends to continue his international career despite Wales' elimination from the World Cup. Wales participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended on Tuesday as a 3-0 defeat against England left them bottom of Group B. Bale played just 45 minutes before succumbing to a hamstring injury...
SkySports
Autumn debrief: Eddie Jones' England floundering, Wales' Wayne Pivac on the way out? Andy Farrell's Ireland building
Eddie Jones' England floundering after worst year since 2008. For all of England head coach Jones' statements that his side are building towards next autumn's 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, rounding off 2022 with such a meek defeat at home to a 14-man South Africa was never something that was going to pass by unnoticed.
SkySports
England head coach Brendon McCullum vows his side will play 'aggressive cricket' in Pakistan Test series
England head coach Brendon McCullum says his side will not deviate from their "aggressive" style of cricket as they aim for a Test series win in Pakistan. England won six of seven Tests during the home summer after McCullum became coach and Ben Stokes captain, with the positive ethos the team played with, dubbed 'Bazball', garnering victories over New Zealand, India and South Africa.
SkySports
Japan Cup: Ryan Moore at his very best to steer Vela Azul to victory in Tokyo Grade One
Ryan Moore was at his brilliant best as he defied traffic problems aboard Vela Azul to win the Japan Cup for a second time in Tokyo. The 7/2 third-favorite found himself in an impossible position with two furlongs to run, but Moore conjured up a bit of magic aboard the five-year-old to weave his way to the front. And his mount was more than up for the challenge once finding daylight storming clear of the Cristian Demuro-ridden favourite Shahryar in the closing stages.
