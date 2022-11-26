Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Cowboy Football Breakdown Versus West Virginia
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Dusty Dvoracek to breakdown the Cowboys loss to West Virginia on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Middle Schooler Without Legs Is Key Part Of Basketball Team
A young man who was born without legs has recently joined his middle school basketball team and is inspiring others. The young man may not have legs, but that hasn't stopped him from being a key player. Dominique Yates has Something Good from Mobile, Kentucky.
USC joins Georgia, Michigan, TCU in CFP's latest top four
Fresh off their win over Notre Dame, USC joined Georgia, Michigan and TCU in the top four of the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, and with wins in their conference title games, all four would remain in the top four of the final release.
News On 6
High School Football 6A-I State Championship Preview
News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb previews the 6A-I state championship as Bixby takes on Owasso. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Twitter reacts: Georgia on top of CFP rankings despite Michigan push
No. 1 Georgia was, once again, ranked at the top of the updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. There was debate on whether or not Michigan, ranked No. 3 last week, deserved to jump UGA after their road win over previously No. 2 ranked Ohio State. Here’s how...
Comments / 0