westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI ALERT: 2 more runs canceled today
West Seattle Water Taxi runs have been canceled today in addition to what was already announced as a result of Metro being down to one boat for both routes. From the most-recent alert: “The 11:30 a.m. departure from Pier 50 in Downtown Seattle and the noon departure from West Seattle have been canceled today to support fueling operations. Service resumes with the 12:30 p.m. departure from Pier 50 and the 1:00 p.m. departure from West Seattle.” The Water Taxi is running with the smaller backup boat Spirit of Kingston handling both West Seattle and Vashon Island while the larger regular boats, Doc Maynard and Sally Fox, are out for propeller repairs blamed on “submerged debris.”
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s scheduled for the rest of today/tonight, so far (UPDATED WITH POSTPONEMENT)
With more snow expected.- not to mention wind – everything’s subject to change. But so far, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here’s what’s scheduled for the rest of today/tonight – we’ll update as the day goes on with any changes we find out about (updates appreciated at westseattleblog@gmail.com):
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday afternoon updates
(Newest image from SDOT’s California/Alaska traffic cam) 12 PM: More than four hours after whqt’s been mostly light snow started falling, no notable problems reported so far. But more snow is expected – here’s the Winter Weather Advisory – and so is wind – here’s the Wind Advisory – so we’re keeping close watch on it all. Text or call 206-293-6302 if you have any info to share with the community. Here’s what we’ve received so far:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Water Taxi returns to full schedule
In case you missed our mention earlier – Metro says both Water Taxi routes, West Seattle and Vashon, are returning to full service this afternoon. Two of the three boats had to be taken out of service Monday for repairs to propeller damage, but Metro says the work is complete on M/V Doc Maynard so it’s back in service, and along with M/V Spirit of Kingston, that means full service on both runs. The regular Vashon boat, M/V Sally Fox, is still awaiting repairs. We asked specifics regarding the “submerged debris” on which the propeller damage was blamed; Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer replied, “Per our water taxi team, we typically encounter debris between Duwamish Head and Alki Point. During high tides in the winter, logs get washed into our path. Large debris can be found everywhere we operate, washing off the shores of Vashon, Downtown Seattle and from the rivers.”
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Trio of tree lightings this week
(Photo courtesy Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish) With the snow’s over and the possible wind has yet to arrive, we’re taking a moment to talk about three West Seattle tree lightings later this week:. FRIDAY NIGHT, HIGH POINT FRUIT-TREE LIGHTING: Following the afternoon Winter Festival (3-5 pm), you’re...
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, outbound
12:12 PM: Thanks to Danny McMillin for the photo of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as it headed out this morning. The tracker suggests it’s bound for San Diego. One month ago, it returned home to Bremerton after what the Navy said was its Carrier Strike Group’s final training pre-deployment.
westseattleblog.com
WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon service ‘temporarily reduced’ starting Monday
11:04 AM: Back on Tuesday, Metro announced M/V Doc Maynard had gone out of service on the West Seattle Water Taxi route because of propeller damage. Now it’s happened to at least one other boat and that means “temporarily reduced” WT service for both West Seattle and Vashon. Here’s the update we received a short time ago:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Added during West Seattle Bridge closure, SFD Ladder 13 and Medic 26 will stay here
The City Council took its final budget vote today, and money for added Seattle Fire resources in our area made the final cut. Shortly after the West Seattle Bridge closure in 2020, SFD took Ladder 13 and Medic 26 out of its reserves and stationed them – along with the personnel to staff them – in West Seattle and South Park, respectively. That doubled our area’s allocation of each of those types of units; previously, if a big call, or pverlapping calls, required more than 1 ladder truck or medic unit to respond to this area, the second one had to come from another part of the city. The council news release about today’s budget vote says the two units responded to more than 2,000 calls last year alone, The argument for keeping them beyond the reopening of the bridge was improving response times for the southernmost areas of the city – without the added medic unit based at Station 26 in South Park, medic response times could triple, and without the added ladder truck based at Station 37 in Sunrise Heights, response times to southernmost West Seattle could double.
westseattleblog.com
SURVEY: Last call to answer Seattle Parks questions about community centers
MercyMoi November 28, 2022 (1:44 pm) I’m thrilled to hear SW Teen Life could be actually expanding hours. This past summer they told teen visitors the Center might have to close down. Their summer hours were terrible, too – opening at 3:30pm. (?!?) Also, I haven’t seen the survey yet but I hope there’s space to complain about the lack of posted hours. Neither Google nor the City’s website has had updated info since the pandemic. If you want teens to use your space you have to make accurate info, like hours open, available online. That’s my quibble. Of course I think the Center is a huge gift to the community and I’m glad they’re supporting our youth!
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Military helicopters over West Seattle – and they’ll be back
(Reader photo via email from MD) 9:34 AM: Thanks for all the tips/questions/photos of military helicopters that have made a few passes. These kind of helicopters don’t usually show on trackers but we’re checking around. So far we’ve reached somebody at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, who says it’s not theirs. … As for a Seahawks flyover, that game isn’t until 1 pm.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Sneak peek at Menashes’ almost-ready display
In the second week of putting up West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights, the Menashe family estimates they’re about 80 percent done. Thursday night (December 1st) is still the planned official first night, but we got a partial preview tonight just after sunset. Most of the decorations that were...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: ‘Tis the season!
With Christmas now four weeks away, it’s time to start spotlighting neighborhood Christmas lights. Thanks to Troy in Gatewood for sending the first photo we’ve received this year – from 41st/Portland. We appreciate your help in being on the lookout for lights – please send location tips and/or photos to westseattleblog@gmail.com, so we can feature lights nightly!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow sightings still possible this week
The Olympics are finally getting the kind of snowcap you expect to see by now – Ann Anderson took the photo (and calls your attention to the Surf Scoters on the water – a rarer sight than they used to be). The newest forecast still suggests we might see a bit of snow at times this week, but no one’s predicting anything major, so far, and we’re not yet under any weather alerts. The first possibility of a little snow could be early tomorrow morning, with a possible snow-rain mix. Snow or no snow, temperatures will be below normal, too, so be ready for a wintry week.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: What caused the Lincoln Park sewage leak
1:28 PM: Here’s what more we’ve found out about the Lincoln Park sewage/wastewater leak first reported here Sunday afternoon. King County Wastewater Treatment Division spokesperson Marie Fiore says it was not a broken pipe but a malfunctioning valve in an underground vault along the line. Since the county’s Barton Pump Station pumps “intermittently,” the leak wasn’t major, she said – the wastewater (combined sewage/stormwater) that had spilled into the vault has been removed with suction equipment, and repairs are complete. Since an undetermined amount of wastewater did make it onto the beach and into Puget Sound, they’ll keep the beach closed as a precaution while they test the water to be sure it’s safe. We asked if the valve that malfunctioned was part of what was replaced in that area in 2006 or was part of the 2015 pump-station upgrade; Fiore is checking on that. She did say the vault is inspected multiple times per month, most recently November 15th.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Monday
Today’s weather could have a bit of everything – sun, showers, snow, wind. High near 40. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running a reduced schedule with backup boat M/V Spirit of Kingston, because both regular boats are out for repairs – here’s the West Seattle route update.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Shooting investigation near east end of West Seattle Bridge
(Added: Reader photo, via text) 2:05 PM: Thanks for the tip. The east end of the West Seattle Bridge is affected by a shooting investigation right now. Seattle Police say, they responded initially to 6th/Spokane for “a report of one person shot inside a vehicle,” adding that “The ramp to the West Seattle Bridge will be blocked while (officers) conduct their investigation.”
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Power outage in Gatewood
8:44 PM: Though it still isn’t showing up on the Seattle City Light map, we’ve heard from several people about an outage in Gatewood. We’re told it started more than an hour ago. (One location mentioned: 4000 block of SW Webster.) No indication of the cause, though of course it’s been a day and night of feisty weather. So for now, we’re just noting it for the record. Side note: Checking on this, we discovered the City Light outage map has undergone something of an overhaul sometime in the past week or so – mostly some visual changes to the same basic info it’s long offered.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wintry Tuesday watch; snow arrives
7:54 AM: Sticking on cars, but not on the road, yet (at least here – and we’re at ~~300′ elevation). 8:08 AM: Still snowing but it’s very light. And thanks to everyone who texted when it started in earnest about half an hour ago! Meantime, a ferry note: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth remains down to 1 boat, with the Kitsap not fixed yet.
westseattleblog.com
Date set for next West Seattle High School 50th-anniversary reunion
West Seattle High School Class of 1973, your 50th-anniversary reunion is set – and you have nine months to prepare. Here’s the announcement:. Save the date and share the news! The “Blue and Golden” 50th reunion for the West Seattle High School class of 1973 has been scheduled. Our luncheon reunion will be held at Salty’s on Alki on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:00 AM-3:00 PM. For full details, visit our class website at WSHS73.org.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SNOW? Winter Weather Advisory alert for Tuesday pm-Wednesday am
(Snow on the Olympics, photographed from West Seattle on Sunday by Chris Frankovich) We’ve been talking about a looming chance of snow for days – and now the National Weather Service has issued an alert saying it’s likely: The NWS has our area under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 1 pm Tuesday and continuing through 10 am Wednesday. From the alert: “Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. … Snow accumulation likely over the higher hills of the area during heavy showers Tuesday afternoon. Greater chance of snow accumulations during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.” However, the NWS forecast discussion notes, “There is a lot of variability with this system and precipitation amount is going to be very dependent on location, elevation, and timing. … With this type of set up, the forecast is still very variable and is going to change all the way up to the event.”
