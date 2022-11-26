ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?

ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
Eater

It Appears Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand on Moreland Is Closed

It appears the original location of Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand closed on Moreland Avenue in East Atlanta due to the sale of the property, a representative for the restaurant tells Eater. Owner Delia Champion plans to retire “after a lifetime in the restaurant business,” the representative goes on to say.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup

If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Multi-vehicle pileup on Cobb Parkway results in serious injury to Marietta man

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department wrote in a public release that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a three-vehicle serious injury pileup that happened on Cobb Parkway South at Spinks Drive on Saturday, November 26 at around 6:48 p.m. According to investigators,...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta

There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holiday Events Galore!

The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

A Very Merry Hallmark Holiday Getaway in Alpharetta

It’s the time of year when you cozy up in your comfiest loungewear, pour a cup of hot cocoa and plug in the twinkle lights while you tune into everyone’s favorite holiday movie channel. Take your guilty pleasure to the next level and live out your movie-inspired dreams. Pack your bags and get ready to experience your own holiday magic with a getaway to Alpharetta, Georgia.
ALPHARETTA, GA

