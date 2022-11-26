Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
WMAZ
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger now open; company says big plans in store
KENNESAW, Ga. — Lines wrapped around the block on Townpark Lane as Atlanta's first Whataburger opened Monday, bringing the chain's bold colors and flavors to the metro. Kennesaw's location has double-drive thru lanes and digital menu boards. Customers can also view the custom mural inside the restaurant – featuring...
wabe.org
Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?
This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
AMC’s closure cost Atlanta a rare cluster of highly diverse doctors
Dr. James Fortson had been providing emergency ear, nose and throat services at Atlanta Medical Center’s downtown and Ea...
5 local senior home repair services for aging in place
Home repair programs offer discounted or free repairs for older adults who have low income or disabilities to make it more accessible, safe and livable.
WTVM
‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
WXIA 11 Alive
Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Eater
Order Oysters Rockefeller or Buckets of Fried Chicken With Champagne at This Atlanta-Style Diner
The team behind Muss and Turner’s, MTH Pizza, and Local Three just opened another Atlanta restaurant together, this time an Atlanta version of a “21st-century diner” in Buckhead called Roshambo. Taking over the former Another Broken Egg Cafe space in the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, Roshambo is...
Eater
It Appears Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand on Moreland Is Closed
It appears the original location of Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand closed on Moreland Avenue in East Atlanta due to the sale of the property, a representative for the restaurant tells Eater. Owner Delia Champion plans to retire “after a lifetime in the restaurant business,” the representative goes on to say.
Cops: Suspects robbed 3 metro Atlanta convenience stores with sledgehammer
Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of robbing three separate convenience stores in South Atlanta and DeKalb County by smashing gaming machines with a sledgehammer before driving away.
Gwinnett Code Enforcement to host Thursday community forum
County departments and organizations will present on safety, livability and health.
Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup
If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
cobbcountycourier.com
Multi-vehicle pileup on Cobb Parkway results in serious injury to Marietta man
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department wrote in a public release that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a three-vehicle serious injury pileup that happened on Cobb Parkway South at Spinks Drive on Saturday, November 26 at around 6:48 p.m. According to investigators,...
atlantafi.com
Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta
There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Emma Lloyd, Class of 2009
Emma Lloyd says coming back to Buford in 2020 after 11 years away from the city where she had lived from the age of 11 until she graduated from Buford High School in 2009 just made sense. “It made so much sense to move back to Buford when my husband...
Holiday Events Galore!
The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
northgeorgialiving.com
A Very Merry Hallmark Holiday Getaway in Alpharetta
It’s the time of year when you cozy up in your comfiest loungewear, pour a cup of hot cocoa and plug in the twinkle lights while you tune into everyone’s favorite holiday movie channel. Take your guilty pleasure to the next level and live out your movie-inspired dreams. Pack your bags and get ready to experience your own holiday magic with a getaway to Alpharetta, Georgia.
Clayton Schools settles student heat-related death for $10 million
The family of Clayton County student athlete Imani Bell, who died of heatstroke during outdoor basketball drills three y...
