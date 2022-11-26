ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee

Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
msn.com

Russia may be prepping to abandon embattled nuke plant; Russian says troops need more docs, equipment: Ukraine updates

The Russian military could be preparing to abandon the beleaguered Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant it has occupied since March, a top Ukraine energy official says. Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine's nuclear energy operator Energoatom, told the Ukraine TV show TSN that Russians could transfer control of the plant to the International Atomic Energy Agency, although he provided no timeline.
msn.com

Iranians Take to the Streets to Celebrate Loss to United States at 2022 World Cup

Iran's run at the 2022 World Cup came to an end Tuesday, as it fell to the United States 1-0 and failed to advance from group play. The Iranians played well in Qatar and just missed advancing. You would think the team's countrymen would be devastated by their defeat. It appears the opposite is true.
msn.com

Iran state media wants the US banned from the World Cup after the team posted photos meant to show solidarity with Iranian protestors

Iran state media called on FIFA to kick the US out of the World Cup following the United States Soccer Federation's social media activity. In a series of tweets, Tasnim News Agency — backed by the Iranian government — wrote that the US soccer team should no longer be able to participate in the World Cup tournament for posting a "distorted image" of the country's flag.
msn.com

Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match

Iran has threatened families of players on the Iranian World Cup team with “violence and torture” if the players don’t “behave” in the match vs. the United States men's national team on Tuesday, CNN’s Sam Kiley reports. A source told Kiley that Iran has...
msn.com

Kevin McCarthy may be getting desperate

There are only two uncalled congressional races in the 2022 midterms, but even if both go Republicans' way, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seems to have a math problem in his quest to become House speaker. Assuming Republicans hang on to their narrow leads in both California's 13th District and...
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns

Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
msn.com

The stock market has another 8% to climb in 2022 as a resilient economy will buck expectations for either a hard or a soft landing, veteran strategist Ed Yardeni says

The stock market could surge another 8% before year-end as the economy proves resilient, according to Ed Yardeni. Yardeni said strong consumers could prevent the economy from experiencing any "landing" at all. "The consumer just didn't get the recession memo and they keep spending," Yardeni said. Veteran investment strategist Ed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy