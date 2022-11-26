Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
McCarthy slams White House for 'keeping a close eye' on Twitter under Elon Musk: 'That is offensive to me'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said it is "offensive" that the White House plans to monitor Elon Musk’s Twitter, stressing that Republicans "will no longer let government go after people simply because of their political views." McCarthy, R-Calif., after a meeting at the White House Tuesday with President Biden,...
msn.com
Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee
Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
msn.com
Fauci says he WILL testify before House Republicans if asked and rips GOP's 'anti-Fauci element'
Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that he will 'of course' testify before House Republicans next year if asked, but ripped the GOP for running 'anti-Fauci' platforms in the recent midterm elections. House Republicans' many threats to investigate the Biden administration will get the chance to materialize next year after...
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
msn.com
Russia may be prepping to abandon embattled nuke plant; Russian says troops need more docs, equipment: Ukraine updates
The Russian military could be preparing to abandon the beleaguered Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant it has occupied since March, a top Ukraine energy official says. Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine's nuclear energy operator Energoatom, told the Ukraine TV show TSN that Russians could transfer control of the plant to the International Atomic Energy Agency, although he provided no timeline.
msn.com
Populist House Republicans Picking a Fight With US Business Over ‘Woke Capitalism’
(Bloomberg) -- Republicans and their longtime corporate allies are going through a messy breakup as companies’ equality and climate goals run headlong into a GOP movement exploiting social and cultural issues to fire up conservatives. Most Read from Bloomberg. The ensuing drama will unfold over the next two years...
msn.com
Iranians Take to the Streets to Celebrate Loss to United States at 2022 World Cup
Iran's run at the 2022 World Cup came to an end Tuesday, as it fell to the United States 1-0 and failed to advance from group play. The Iranians played well in Qatar and just missed advancing. You would think the team's countrymen would be devastated by their defeat. It appears the opposite is true.
msn.com
Iran state media wants the US banned from the World Cup after the team posted photos meant to show solidarity with Iranian protestors
Iran state media called on FIFA to kick the US out of the World Cup following the United States Soccer Federation's social media activity. In a series of tweets, Tasnim News Agency — backed by the Iranian government — wrote that the US soccer team should no longer be able to participate in the World Cup tournament for posting a "distorted image" of the country's flag.
msn.com
Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match
Iran has threatened families of players on the Iranian World Cup team with “violence and torture” if the players don’t “behave” in the match vs. the United States men's national team on Tuesday, CNN’s Sam Kiley reports. A source told Kiley that Iran has...
msn.com
Supreme Court counsel pushes back on inquiry from Democratic lawmakers over report of 2014 leak
WASHINGTON – A Supreme Court official Monday pushed back on explosive allegations this month that a former anti-abortion advocate got a heads-up about the outcome of a 2014 decision dealing with religious objections to contraception. A letter from the Supreme Court's legal counsel, Ethan Torrey, reiterated an earlier denial...
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy may be getting desperate
There are only two uncalled congressional races in the 2022 midterms, but even if both go Republicans' way, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seems to have a math problem in his quest to become House speaker. Assuming Republicans hang on to their narrow leads in both California's 13th District and...
msn.com
A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns
Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
msn.com
Fed ‘pivot’ to lower interest rates will be bullish for stocks. But timing is everything.
Jumping the gun is dangerous when anticipating the timing of the Fed pivot. I’m referring to the guessing game that many on Wall Street are playing, which focuses on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will stop raising rates and begin to reduce them — pivoting, in Fed speak.
msn.com
The stock market has another 8% to climb in 2022 as a resilient economy will buck expectations for either a hard or a soft landing, veteran strategist Ed Yardeni says
The stock market could surge another 8% before year-end as the economy proves resilient, according to Ed Yardeni. Yardeni said strong consumers could prevent the economy from experiencing any "landing" at all. "The consumer just didn't get the recession memo and they keep spending," Yardeni said. Veteran investment strategist Ed...
msn.com
Niece of Iran's Supreme Leader urges world to cut ties with Tehran over unrest -online video
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's niece, a well known rights activist, has called on foreign governments to cut all ties with Tehran over its violent crackdown on popular unrest kindled by the death in police custody of a young woman. A video of a statement by Farideh...
Comments / 0