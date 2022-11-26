Read full article on original website
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents
TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona after firearms, large amount of illegal drugs found in car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man has been arrested in Arizona after deputies found 3 firearms, 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of fentanyl pills and 5 kilograms of cocaine inside of his car during a traffic stop. On Nov. 22, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled over...
Teachers have free legal help for HB1775 violations with 'Freedom to Teach Fund'
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A local organization is working to provide legal representation for educators afraid of losing their jobs. The "Freedom to Teach Fund" was launched on Giving Tuesday, and advocates are hoping for your donation. Oklahoma Appleseed is a public interest law center focused on fighting...
16-year-old confesses to killing girl on Instagram and asked for help disposing the body
BENSALEM, PA. — Authorities in Pennsylvania are charging a 16-year-old as an adult after an alleged murder confession on Instagram. Joshua Cooper was taken into custody on Friday in Bensalem, a township northeast of Philadelphia. According to police, Cooper asked for help disposing of a body during a live...
Governor Stitt gives control of Oklahoma Information Fusion Center to DPS, removes OSBI
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt has issued an executive order, stripping the Oklahoma Information Fusion Center from the OSBI. The OIFC serves as the focal point for the collection, assessment, analysis, and dissemination of terrorism intelligence and other criminal activity information relating to Oklahoma. The OIFC was first authorized...
Bird flu outbreak sparing Oklahoma birds, raising chicken, turkey prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highly pathogenic avian influenza is causing trouble for anyone with birds, from large-scale growers to the family with small flocks in their backyards. HPAI is highly contagious and extremely deadly to birds. There aren’t any active cases in Oklahoma but people will see a rise...
Kay County Sheriff's Office arrest man wanted in relation to murder case in Minnesota
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man from Minnesota that was wanted for an alleged homicide was apprehended by the Kay County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) on Thursday. On Nov. 24, OHP asked KCSO for their assistance in locating and arresting Aaron Le, a...
Oklahoma Natural Gas $19.6 million rate hike approved by Corporation Commissioners
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Natural Gas customers will see a credit to their account soon after Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners approved and offset a rate hike on Tuesday morning. The average residential customer will see a rate increase of $1.94 a month, while low-income customers will see a rate...
Gathering Place allows dogs for a day at Deck the Paws event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For one Sunday only, the Gathering Place invited pets to the park to meet Santa Claus. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, furry friends and their owners explored the Gathering Place at the Deck the Paws event, presented by AARP Oklahoma. Pups and their...
Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Jake Flint unexpectedly dies hours after wedding at age 37
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jake Flint, an Oklahoma-born country artist, has unexpectedly died at age 37 as confirmed by his wife and longtime manager on social media. His death occurred unexpectedly, mere hours after his wedding, which took place on Saturday, November 26. Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline, shared the...
Food on the Move launches 'The Food Home' to strengthen food systems in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Food on the Move announced a major project to help fight food insecurity and strengthen food systems in Oklahoma, called "The Food Home." The organization made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, kicking off it's first of four phases to complete the Food Home. Phase one...
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium expected to make major announcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Aquarium leadership are expected to make a major announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The event will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the aquarium in Jenks. This is a developing story.
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium reveals new logo, new projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tuesday, Oklahoma Aquarium leaders, Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation leaders, and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell unveiled a new logo for the aquarium and spoke about the facility's future. The new logo features a large bull shark. Research Director Dr. Ann Money says this is appropriate because the...
