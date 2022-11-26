ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents

TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Gathering Place allows dogs for a day at Deck the Paws event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For one Sunday only, the Gathering Place invited pets to the park to meet Santa Claus. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, furry friends and their owners explored the Gathering Place at the Deck the Paws event, presented by AARP Oklahoma. Pups and their...
TULSA, OK

