Bernadette was found wandering the streets, scared, malnourished and very pregnant. We don’t know what kind of trauma she endured, but we do know that although new situations scare her and it takes some time to acclimate, once she does she seeks out love. Bernie with her soulful amber eyes, needs to find a human that will be patient with her while she learns to adapt. Once she feels comfortable she is very affectionate, and very smart. Because of past trauma she does suffer from separation anxiety and would do well in home where she spends minimal time alone. This 1-2 year old little Chihuahua just wants to be loved and protected and needs someone to take a chance on her. She gave birth and her two babies are safe, healthy and thriving, it’s her turn to get her second chance.

2 DAYS AGO