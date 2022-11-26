Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Chihuahua Dies After Celebrity Mountain Lion ‘P-22’ Aggressively Pounces on Pet Dogs
A mountain lion with celebrity status known as "P-22" shocked a man walking several pet dogs when he pounced on and killed a chihuahua in the Griffith Park-Hollywood neighborhood. In the Griffith Park-Silver Lake-Hollywood region, a mountain lion that frequents residential areas is reportedly becoming more aggressive. A man walking...
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
Watch: Puppy rejected by his mother is adopted by a CAT!
Video shows momma cat welcoming an abandoned puppy into her feline family
topdogtips.com
8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs
Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
Las Vegas dog owners claim online pet sitting app responsible for losing dogs
At least 2 families who used the Rover app to hire a dog sitter explain how their dogs got out while in the care of the Rover sitter and their dogs have yet to be located.
Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
The Fun History of Maine’s Furriest Friend, the Maine Coon Cat
I'm a proud cat dad. Or perhaps a better way to describe me is a crazy cat dude. I have four that run around the house, and I absolutely love it. Even with this cat menagerie, I had never really done much research into Maine's history with the feline species. The simple reasoning is that we don't own and have never owned a Maine Coon cat.
pawesome.net
Video of German Shepherd “Adopting” New Dog Mom Is Just Too Cute
Adopting a shelter dog is a great thing to do and this TikTok post from onetrueeric shows why. The post asks the question, do we adopt a shelter dog, or does a shelter dog adopt us? In the case of Eric Liu and his girlfriend, I’d say their shelter dog adopted them.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Dog of the Week: Bernadette
Bernadette was found wandering the streets, scared, malnourished and very pregnant. We don’t know what kind of trauma she endured, but we do know that although new situations scare her and it takes some time to acclimate, once she does she seeks out love. Bernie with her soulful amber eyes, needs to find a human that will be patient with her while she learns to adapt. Once she feels comfortable she is very affectionate, and very smart. Because of past trauma she does suffer from separation anxiety and would do well in home where she spends minimal time alone. This 1-2 year old little Chihuahua just wants to be loved and protected and needs someone to take a chance on her. She gave birth and her two babies are safe, healthy and thriving, it’s her turn to get her second chance.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Instant Chaos in Wyoming as a Dachshund and Its Friends Attack a Deer
Watch Instant Chaos in Wyoming as a Dachshund and Its Friends Attack a Deer. If you are looking for a masterclass on how badly wrong things can go when you find a deer on your driveway, this is probably it! Captured by a Ring doorbell camera, this footage shows the moment when a small deer is startled by the human owner of the house coming out of the door. The deer stumbles and looks as if they are going to flee but hesitate for a few moments. That is long enough for the family dachshund to decide that they are going to get involved – and things rapidly descend into chaos.
pawesome.net
Video of Cat Being Overrun By Golden Retriever Puppies Couldn’t Be Better
Pairing cats, dogs, and “The Office” makes this the Holy Grail of TikTok posts. Combining adorable golden retriever puppies with a scared cat is internet gold. Adding a soundtrack taken from the parkour episode of “The Office” turns the post into comedy gold. I love the reaction of the cat to the hoard of puppies running toward it. Travelere9314‘s post is heartwarming and funny, with the cat left unhappy.
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Acorn and conker warning to dog walkers
Autumn is a great time for long, relaxed dog walks out in the wild, but is there anything you should be wary of, that might cause harm to your dog, when out walking them?. With searches for ‘dog eating acorn’ increasing by 7,900% and ‘dog ate mushroom outside’ rising by 800%, dog-friendly holiday lettings specialist, Canine Cottages, has collated five things to look out for on an autumn dog walk. In addition to this, Rachel Rodgers, MSc – Clinical Animal Behaviorist offers tips on what to do if you think your pooch has ingested something dangerous.
