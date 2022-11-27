Strictly Come Dancing: week 10 results – as it happened

6.31pm GMT

See you next week for JAZZ HANDS!

Ellie and Johannes take to the floor for their final dance, to ‘World Of Our Own’ by Westlife, and that’s Week 10 done and dusted (with Ellie’s skirt). Next week it’s the quarter-final and also MUSICALS WEEK, which is a lot like Movie Week but with extra hats.

Thank you for joining in and being amazing – don’t forget to join me at the new and random time of 8pm on FRIDAY, because of football scheduling shenanigans. Am I happy about this? No. Can I do anything about it? Also no. See you then!

6.30pm GMT

Ellie and Johannes say lovely things about each other, and it’s clear this has become a pretty special partnership. Ellie describes Johannes as ‘human sunshine’, which is pretty much perfect.

Goodness, bit dusty in here.

6.27pm GMT

Judging time!

All the judges save Fleur and Vito, including Shirley, based on the quality of Fleur’s technique. At the end of a mad week, sanity finally prevailed. Not that I won’t miss Ellie and Johannes – they’ve been SO much fun to watch. But if you’re going to go, might as well be on a Thelma & Louise themed Jive.

6.24pm GMT

Dance off time!

Ellie and Johannes are up first. It’s a fun and joyful Jive and I LOVE this partnership, but the technique isn’t there for Week 10.

And now time to revisit Fleur and Vito’s Rumba. I loved this – the technique wasn’t perfect, but we’ve already seen that from Molly and Carlos. Instead it had filth, which is a perfectly acceptable Rumba alternative IMHO.

6.21pm GMT

I love that they’ve binned off the chat with the judges to fit the 30-minute slot, but still had time for a trailer for Claudia’s new game show. The SHADE.

6.20pm GMT

Well, that’s a farewell to Ellie, surely? Fleur is the superior dancer, so unless she really fudges this up I can’t the judges sending her home.

Also worth noting that the public has saved both Helen and Molly over Fleur. It’s going to make next week really interesting, particularly with Kym back in the mix, because (assuming Ellie goes) the remaining six are all pretty evenly matched now.

6.17pm GMT

So who is joining Fleur and Vito in the dance off? Helen and Gorka are safe, along with Molly and Carlos.

Which means ELLIE AND JOHANNES in the dance-off.

6.17pm GMT

Please hold while Strictly takes the opportunity to plug Claudia’s new show, The Traitors. It starts on Tuesday at 9.30pm, which is way past my bedtime.

6.13pm GMT

Time for a musical interlude, courtesy of Tom Grennan performing his hit song ‘Lionheart’ with Joel Corry. Strictly has gone big on the uplifting bops this evening, and I’m definitely not complaining. If we can make it to Christmas without Ball and Boe or Andre Rieu and his Disney princess orchestra, that will feel like a win.

Dance-wise, it’s Vito and Karen, which is a coupling we never knew we needed.

6.12pm GMT

So who is safely through to MUSICALS WEEK? Will and Nancy are safe, along with Hamza and Jowita.

First couple in the bottom two: FLEUR AND VITO. Eek, I pity whoever is up against them. If it’s Molly, that’s going to be one heck of a dance-off.

Tess’s and Claudia’s flares are both VAST. You could hide Gorka and Cameron up there.

6.08pm GMT

Last night on Strictly: The post-Blackpool comedown. Highlights: The brevity of the whole affair, the snack table (thanks Helen, Matt, Newton and Adia), Motsi’s Bagpuss cosplay.

Lowlights: Vertigo CGI, mad judging, chaotic scoring, Tess dressed as an executive sieve.

Joy’s Judgement (aka what my mum thought): so many opinions, the message began with ‘WELL, I’m glad you asked.’

Basically not happy with Shirley and Motsi – Hamza didn’t deserve tens, but Molly was given a rough ride and so was Helen (including by ‘bitchy Craig’). Kind of wish I’d started this feature ten weeks ago, if I’m honest.

6.06pm GMT

TESS AND CLAUDIA DRESS WATCH: Tess in tinfoil, Claudia still funereal. More on the bottom half later – I’m guessing more flares.

6.05pm GMT

And we’re off! Tonight’s opening pro dance is to Lizzo’s ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’, which is a proper banger. All the black and white outfits are stripped off to reveal rainbow colours underneath, which is quite fabulous – particularly loving Giovanni as a sexy IKEA employee.

Well, that’s brightened up our Sunday.

5.46pm GMT

I naively assumed that the reason Strictly had been bumped was because one of the home nations was playing, but I’ve just turned on the telly and it’s Croatia vs. Canada. Maybe the one after Strictly, then? Oh, that’s Germany vs. Spain. FFS, BBC.

ALSO, I’ve just seen that the Spain vs. Germany match doesn’t kick off until 7pm, so they’ve squashed and shifted Strictly to make room for a whole half hour of pointless preamble. SERIOUSLY WTAF. FEWMIN.

5.36pm GMT

SUNDAY LATE AFTERNOON RESULTS SHOW UPDATE

Evening all, and welcome back for this afternoon’s Strictly Results Show! It’s far too early for Strictly, but on the upside I’ve still got time to roast a chicken when this is all over. Every cloud and all that.

Tonight we’re waving goodbye to another Strictly couple, with the remaining five (plus Kym) going through to next week’s Musicals Special. Who will it be? The sensible money says Ellie and Johannes are out this evening, but this show lost its senses some time ago so who knows?

Kick off is at 6pm, and I just wanted to say a HUGE thanks to the BBC for shoehorning their flagship entertainment show into a miniscule gap in the football. You’re really spoiling us.

8.20pm GMT

See you tomorrow at 6pm!

So that’s it for tonight’s show! Just a reminder that tomorrow’s Results Show is randomly at 6pm – the BBC have generously gifted us a WHOLE HALF HOUR in between two rounds of football. Countryfile has been shoved over on to BBC 2 after Strictly, so I definitely won’t be along early to liveblog the pre-Strictly warmup. But I will be here before 6, so don’t be late! Thanks for joining in, and enjoy the rest of your Saturday! Hx

8.18pm GMT

The dancing is done, and the voting is open!

How quickly did that go? I’ve barely warmed up. Let’s check out the leaderboard – Hamza and Jowita are at the top, and Ellie and Helen are currently in the dance-off danger zone. The voting is open, but if you’re undecided, here’s a quick reminder of tonight’s dances.

10/10 for Gorka’s trousers and velcro shirt buttons, 0/10 for the bonkers scoring. Favourites in Leamington Spa – Molly, Fleur, Helen.

8.16pm GMT

Scores: 5, 8, 8,8 – a total of 29 for Helen and Gorka. OUCH.

8.14pm GMT

Anton loved the energy and the shimmy, but Craig thought the hotel trolley had more body action – it was wooden and had no bounce. Motsi thought Helen’s weight was too far back, but it had the feeling of a Samba. Shirley loved the personality and self-belief, it was highly entertaining and Helen danced it well.

8.12pm GMT

Helen looks amazing and thirsty Gorka’s got his chest out. All is well. God, I love the Samba, and this is VERY much my cup of tea.

I’m not really watching Helen if I’m honest, but the bits where I’m not transfixed by Gorka’s bum look fabulous. My dance of the night, don’t care about the technicalities. Having a little sofa dance.

Helen and Gorka Photograph: Guy Levy/PA

8.09pm GMT

And finally tonight it's Helen and Gorka!

This week they’re dancing the Samba to ’Eso Beso’, originally by Paul Anka but this is the Emma Bunton version. We’ve seen some brilliant Sambas this season – and earlier in the season I’d have been a bit worried about Helen letting her hair down for this. She’s come a very long way, confidence-wise - is she ready to give it Samba welly?

8.07pm GMT

Scores: 7,10,10,9 – a total of 37 for Hamza and Jowita. Sorry, but the scoring this week is UNHINGED.

8.07pm GMT

Shirley tells Jowita how great a dancer she is, and that’s because Hamza leads it all. I’m not sure that’s how it works, Shirley – isn’t Jowita’s decades of training what makes her a great dancer?

Anton loved how strong and commanding the top half was, but the bottom half looked like Hamza played centre half for Bradford City. Craig totally agrees – the footwork was extremely messy. Motsi doesn’t agree – Hamza was grounded, and made Jowita looked amazing.

I’m with Craig and Anton on this one, sorry.

8.02pm GMT

They’ve got busy with the CGI this evening, why is everyone on top of tall buildings? Hamza’s feet are turned in, which is a problem he’s had all series, and this doesn’t have the precision and sharpness in the footwork it needs to feel like an Argentine. Jowita did a LOT of the work there, if you ask me. But what do I know?

Hamza and Jowita Photograph: Guy Levy/PA

8.00pm GMT

It's time for Hamza and Jowita!

This week they’re dancing the Argentine Tango to ‘Libertango’ by Bond – this track has been used loads of times on Strictly, most recently by Karim and Amy in 2019. I feel like this dance is going to be VERY interesting – Hamza is naturally a very loose and relaxed dancer and we’ve never seen him dance this kind of sharp, staccato routine. Am really looking forward to seeing what he does with it.

7.58pm GMT

Scores: 8,9,9,9 – a total of 35 for Fleur and Vito.

More heart hands, but mini ones this time. Still no.

7.56pm GMT

Motsi loved how technical it was and loved the connection between Fleur and Vito, but Fleur needed to breathe. Shirley thought it was extremely passionate and loved the leg action, but it needed more rotation and exhalation. Anton loved the control, but Craig thought Fleur was holding back – that said, the loved the connection and the storytelling.

7.53pm GMT

OK how incredible does Fleur look? So much intensity, and the hip action in her Rumba walks is outstanding. I didn’t imagine that anyone would do a better Rumba than Molly and Carlos, but this is FILTH and I’m very here for it.

‘They have very good chemistry’ says Newton. AGREED.

Fleur and Vito Photograph: Guy Levy/PA

7.49pm GMT

Who's next? It's Fleur and Vito!

This week they’re dancing the Rumba to ‘Too Lost In You’ by Sugababes. I always associate this song with the film Love Actually, which officially makes it a Christmas song. It’s also a bit sexy so I’m hoping this Rumba is going to be FIRE.

7.48pm GMT

Scores: 5,7,6, 7 – a total of 35 for Ellie and Johannes.

7.47pm GMT

Craig thought it lacked punch and precision – it was lacklustre. Motsi wanted it to be lighter in the suspension, but it had the taste of a Jive. I’m not sure that’s a huge compliment, Mots. Shirley thought the technique missed completely, and at Week 10 she wants more technique. Anton thought the performance was great, and it had characterisation.

I’ve just seen some in the comment box saying Motsi looks like Bagpuss, which made me snort a prawn.

7.44pm GMT

Ellie is not the best dancer in this competition, BUT this partnership is sheer joy. She’s also come a very long way since Week 1 – her kicks and flicks are a bit lacklustre, but nice timing and a lovely vibe to this Jive. I want to go on their Thelma and Louise road trip, but with a less dramatic ending.

Ellie and Johannes Photograph: Guy Levy/PA

7.42pm GMT

Next up it's Ellie T & Johannes!

This week they’re dancing the Jive to ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ by Van Morrison. You know how some relationships have ‘a song’? When I was married, this was our song. I’m not married any more, but it still holds a bucket load of fond memories. Anyway thanks for bearing witness to this therapy moment, and make sure you join in with all the SHA LA LAs.

Ellie is very much at risk this week, but so far the public has saved her from the dance-off. Has she got the support to survive when we’re down to a final six?

7.39pm GMT

Scores: 8,9,9,9 – a total of 35 for Molly and Carlos.

Molly and Carlos just did heart hands, and everyone in this room is yelling ‘noooo stop it’ at the telly. Not fans of the heart hands here.

7.38pm GMT

Anton saw what Molly could do for the first time, but Craig wanted more of a v-shape, but he loved the aggression and the storytelling. Motsi loved the attacking Tango content and the style, but would have liked more stretch in her neck. Shirley loved the passion and the commitment – a great job.

7.35pm GMT

Yay, CGI vertigo! This is a fierce Tango from Molly, with bags of attitude and some lovely changes of pace. Her footwork is outstanding, really enjoyed that. Newton lost interest half way through.

Molly and Carlos Photograph: Guy Levy/PA

7.32pm GMT

It's time for Molly and Carlos!

This week they’re dancing the Tango to ‘Bad Guy’ by Billie Eilish. Kelvin and Oti did a Halloween Tango to this in 2019 – it’s a fabulous track for a Contempotango. Can Molly do intense Tango drama? She’s Sylvia Young alumni, so let’s assume yes.

It’s Molly’s 22nd birthday, so all her Strictly friends turn up to celebrate. I’m counting that as a drink.

7.29pm GMT

Scores: 9,10,10,9 – a total of 38 for Will and Nancy. The judges have gone early.

7.27pm GMT

Shirley thought everything worked for Will – the choreography was outstanding and she though it was fantastic. Anton thought it was Will’s best performance of the series. Craig didn’t like Will’s free arm, but everything else was fantastic – he absolutely loved it. Motsi thought it set the standard for the night – fast, slick, athletic.

7.26pm GMT

So much neon! Will and Nancy are on the sunbeds, and they’re somehow managing to make the Charleston look quite cool. Some nice swivel from Will, but all a bit frantic and hard to see all the details. Love the energy though, and it’s a full-on, tricky routine. Great start to tonight’s show.

Newton thought it was brilliant. Big fan.

Will and Nancy Photograph: Guy Levy/PA

7.23pm GMT

First up tonight it's Will and Nancy!

This week they’re dancing the Charleston to ‘Hush’ by Kula Shaker. I love the idea of a indie rock Charleston, and if anyone is going to pull this off with bags of energy and attitude, it’s Will.

Family props! DRINK!

7.21pm GMT

Out come the stars!

Very taken with Ellie’s cute 50s-style plaid shirt, less keen on the pink dishcloth skirt. Molly’s got a reflective strip in case she’s cycling home later.

7.20pm GMT

TESS AND CLAUDIA DRESS WATCH!

Tess channelling ‘sexy office Christmas party,’ Claudia off to a funeral.

Out come the judges! Motsi’s dress is a LEWK.

7.19pm GMT

And we’re off! Last week on Strictly: a fun weekend in Blackpool, spiritual home of ballroom and outdoor lightbulbs. Craig got his ten out for the first time this season, and Tyler danced his final Salsa. Still think that Afro wig is cursed.

It’s Week 10, and it feels the final push. They all want to stay. Wouldn’t it be funny it somebody said ‘Not really bothered. Quite fancy cracking on with my Christmas shopping, actually.’

7.15pm GMT

One hundred. And sixteen. GRAND. for knowing what NFT stands for. The time I went on a TV gameshow I had to SWEAT BLOOD for a trip to Disney World. It WAS lovely though.

6.59pm GMT

Please enjoy this exceptional snack table.

6.53pm GMT

STRICTLY SCHEDULING SHENANIGANS

The timings for Strictly are being properly messed around with for the next couple of weeks (because of the football thing), so here’s confirmation of the dates and times for all the remaining shows. It’s a hot mess, so put them in your calendar!

Week 11 Live show – FRIDAY 2ND DEC 8pm

Week 11 Results show – SATURDAY 3RD DEC 5.40pm

Week 12 Live Show – SUNDAY 11TH DEC 7.15pm

Week 12 Results Show – MONDAY 12TH DEC 8.15pm

GRAND FINAL – SATURDAY 17/12 time TBC

6.52pm GMT

Strictly Come Bingo – VT human prop special edition!

Our celebs are running out to time to wheel out their friends and family for bonus heartstring points - take a swig of something you were saving for Christmas for any appearance/mentions of the following:

Grandparents

Husbands/wives/partners

Work colleagues

Cute children

Former contestants

6.49pm GMT

Heidi's Hunches...welcome to the sharp end

I’m increasingly convinced that Hamza, Will and Helen will ALL be in the Grand Final in three weeks’ time, but the fourth place is anyone’s guess. I’m saying Fleur, because she’s absolutely smashed the last few weeks.

Foxtrotting to the Final: Hamza, Will, Helen, Fleur

Covid carry-over: Kym (get well soon!)

Dodging the dance-off: Ellie, Molly

6.45pm GMT

I’ve taken the liveblog on tour again this evening – I’m staying with some friends in lovely Leamington Spa. Thankfully they are huge fans of Strictly AND this blog, so I’m in good company. Their kids are Newton (aged ten) and Adia (aged eight), so I may share their opinions on dancing matters later. There is also a HUGE table of snacks, so I’m very happy.

6.40pm GMT

It's Week 10!

Evening all, and welcome back to WEEK TEN of Strictly Come Dancing. We’ve all recovered from our Blackpool jaunt and are down to seven couples now, although actually only six tonight because Kym has Covid and can’t take part in this week.

Which gives her a free pass into the MUSICALS WEEK quarter-final next week, making tonight edge-of-your-seat critical for…well, pretty much everyone, really. Exciting for us, incredibly stressful for them.

Kick off is at 7.15pm - it’s a short one tonight, only an hour and ten minutes. So grab fewer snacks, or the same amount as usual and just eat them faster. See you in a bit!