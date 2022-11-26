ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Revealed: half of English police forces fail to meet standards in crime investigations

By Chaminda Jayanetti and Mark Townsend
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHuX0_0jOZObhc00

Half the English police forces inspected since last year are failing to meet required standards at investigating crime, according to analysis by the Observer that raises questions over whether policing is fit for purpose.

Related: ‘In Gloucester, young boys are carrying weapons’: how violence, drugs and abuse thrive when police fail

The findings will pile renewed pressure on the home secretary, Suella Braverman, who has told police leaders she “expects” them to cut crimes including murder by 20%, without detailing how, as part of her “back to basics approach”.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said: “These findings are a damning indictment of 12 years of Conservative mismanagement of the Home Office.

“Their failed policies have left policing overstretched and undermined, with still 6,000 fewer neighbourhood police, shortages of detectives, and record low charging rates, so more criminals are being let off, while victims and communities are let down.”

Richard Garside, director of the Centre for Crime and Justice Studies , added: “Billions are being spent on a public service that appears to be underperforming badly.”

Of the 39 police forces in England, 29 have so far been inspected by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) under the new assessment regime. When it came to investigating crime, three forces were assessed as inadequate, 11 as requiring improvement and eight as adequate. Just seven were rated good.

In terms of responding to the public, five were judged inadequate and 12 as requiring improvement, with only four classed as good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCi4m_0jOZObhc00
Harriet Wistrich, director of the Centre for Women’s Justice. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock

The findings follow a wave of negative publicity concerning police performance with responses to burglary, robbery and thefts recently castigated for resulting in unacceptably low charge rates.

“Even the home secretary has had to admit that people aren’t reporting muggings because they only get a crime number, since the police are so overstretched,” said Cooper.

Garside added: “When the police appear unresponsive or indifferent, it corrodes public confidence and feeds cynicism.”

Gloucestershire Constabulary is among six forces currently in special measures, the highest number of forces concurrently under investigation.

The force was judged inadequate last year at investigating crime and responding to the public, with not all crimes recorded and officers sometimes taking days to attend incidents. HMIC said Gloucestershire’s results for domestic abuse cases were “of particular concern”.

Harriet Wistrich, director of the Centre for Women’s Justice , said: “If police are called and don’t do anything, or are completely slow and slapdash or useless about investigating something, then a perpetrator in a relationship will feel that he is able to continue without risk of sanction because nothing has been done.”

She said the issue was not simply one of resources. “It’s also an understanding of the issues, the lack of specialism. If you look at response to domestic violence, there are issues about responding to callouts but what’s much more critical is how they respond.”

Wiltshire police is another force in special measures along with Britain’s biggest, the scandal-engulfed Metropolitan police, which was recently judged inadequate at responding to the public and requiring improvement at investigating crime. The Wiltshire force was judged inadequate at responding to the public and requiring improvement at investigating crime. HMIC found it to be substandard in every area of policing it assessed.

In some cases, victims’ accounts were not taken for several weeks, and CCTV evidence was lost due to delays in collection. Wiltshire police says it is improving training and changing its approach to investigating crime across neighbourhoods and keeping victims better informed.

Related: Police failings ‘materially contributed’ to murders of mother and daughter

Another force in special measures is Staffordshire police, which was judged inadequate at investigating crime and responding to the public. “We found that Staffordshire police has a willing workforce, and officers are trying their best to meet response times,” the HMIC report said. “However, we found that sometimes there aren’t enough officers available to meet demand. As a result, the force doesn’t consistently respond to calls for service within its own target times, and our inspection found backlogs of calls needing police attendance.”

“We found that due to these delays, golden hour principles [that early action can secure material that would otherwise be lost] and the gathering or preservation of forensic evidence are being compromised. This can hamper any subsequent investigation.”

Chris Noble, chief constable of Staffordshire police, said: “We have specific and clear plans to deliver the standard of service our communities expect and deserve and we have already put in place a number of plans to improve our performance.”

Related: ‘In Gloucester, young boys are carrying weapons’: how violence, drugs and abuse thrive when police fail

He said the force had recruited extra staff to reduce wait times for 999 and 101 calls, and deployed more officers in local communities.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our priority will always be to keep our citizens safe and we will not compromise on this.

“This year police will receive up to £16.9bn in funding, a boost of £1.1bn on last year, to ensure forces in England and Wales have the resources they need to protect the public.”

The two Welsh police forces so far assessed under the new regime were rated adequate or good at responding to the public and investigating crime.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The Independent

‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
The Independent

‘Thousands’ of corrupt and ‘predatory’ officers recruited as police after vetting failures, damning report warns

Hundreds if not thousands of police officers who should have failed vetting checks may be in the job in England and Wales, a damning report has found. HM Inspectorate of Constabulary’s latest report concluded a culture of misogyny and predatory behaviour towards members of the public, female police officers and staff is also pervasive in many forces.Inspectors found police are not adopting high enough standards when screening potential officers and warned it is too easy for the “wrong people” to join or remain in the force.The watchdog, which analysed hundreds of police vetting files, discovered many cases where individuals should...
BBC

W﻿omen drugged victim with GHB - murder trial

A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. S﻿aul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
BBC

Gwent Police: Three officers suspended in racist message probe

Three Gwent Police officers have been suspended after a watchdog launched an investigation into claims of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the force. It comes after offensive messages were reportedly found on the phone of a retired police officer Ricky Jones, who took his own life in 2020. The messages...
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
The Independent

German prosecutors call for 97-year-old former secretary to SS commander be convicted

A 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is facing calls for conviction for being an accessory to murder by German prosecutors. Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for more than a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany, and prosecutors are arguing for her to be given a two-year suspended sentence.Furchner is being tried in a juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.Prosecutor Maxi Wantzen said in closing arguments that “these proceedings are of outstanding historical significance”, the German news agency dpa...
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is fast proving that free speech at all costs is a dangerous fantasy

Free speech absolutists are like the cocky audience of a spectator sport – they think they could do better than the players, if they were just allowed a crack at it. To them, speech should be as free as possible, period. Nowhere is their oversimplification of the issue more evident than on social media, where abuse and disinformation have created a new frontier of regulation – and with it a cohort of disingenuous free speech warriors.
The Guardian

The Guardian

516K+
Followers
118K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy