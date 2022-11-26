ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

WRAL News

Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal

BOSTON — A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published on Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WRAL News

Oath Keepers' Rhodes guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WRAL News

ND high court asked to lift injunction against abortion ban

BISMARCK, N.D. — An attorney for North Dakota asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to strike down an injunction blocking the state’s abortion ban, saying a lower court judge was wrong to grant it. Matthew Sagsveen, an attorney for the state, told justices that Burleigh County District...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Justice Department intervenes for struggling water system

JACKSON, MISS. — The Justice Department made a rare intervention Tuesday to try to bring improvements in the beleaguered water system in Mississippi's capital city, which nearly collapsed in late summer and continues to struggle. The department filed a proposal to appoint a third-party manager for the Jackson water...
JACKSON, MS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
