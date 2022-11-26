Read full article on original website
The Photo Finish: Jacket Stompin’ Edition
Welcome to the Photo Finish, in which we celebrate a small portion of the high quality professional photos snapped by hard-working photojournalists every time the Georgia Bulldogs take the field. Enjoy!. Go ‘Dawgs!!!
Three Answers From UGA- Tech
Despite more risk of high-blood pressure against the Georgia Institute of Technology than seen in recent years, the final result was the same - a win over Georgia Tech. Obviously, the first half was less than desirable, and you saw the result of one team that put all its eggs in Clean Old Fashioned Hate and the other that was looking to just get it over with.
The Winning Smart Victory Post: The Wrecked Tech Edition
Last week, I was feeling very nostalgic and very sad. I was missing Podunk terribly, and while that NEVER goes away, it waxes and wanes (not with any predictability, either). Podunk ALWAYS loved clean old-fashioned hate week, and even more so after my firstborn decided to matriculate at GT. They often jabbed at each other during the week (via phone, text or social media) and during the game itself (regardless of whether or not either of them was attending the game). Come to think of it, I don’t think Podunk ever got to attend the GA-GT game in person. During daughter’s years at GT, I know she attended every home game she could, and she was actually a season ticket holder for 2-3 years after she graduated, so I know she was in person for probably 4-5 games between 2007-2015 or so. I never considered taking anyone else with me for yesterday’s game. When I asked her if she wanted to join me, her only concern was that I know that she would be dressed as a true GT fan. I always expected that of her, and Podunk did too.
15 Thoughts: To Hell With Georgia Tech
1. As the regular season drew to a close yesterday afternoon in the comfy confines of Sanford Stadium the moment wasn’t lost on me. Georgia, as expected, dispatched their in-state rival by another comfortable margin in a game that was hardly comfortable for the first 30 minutes. In reality, we could’ve covered the spread had we chosen to and perhaps made some people who put good money on things like this a bit more happy. The bottom line is this: We got the win, got some young guys snaps for the better part of an entire quarter, and re-established the natural order of things: We run this state.
