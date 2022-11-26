Last week, I was feeling very nostalgic and very sad. I was missing Podunk terribly, and while that NEVER goes away, it waxes and wanes (not with any predictability, either). Podunk ALWAYS loved clean old-fashioned hate week, and even more so after my firstborn decided to matriculate at GT. They often jabbed at each other during the week (via phone, text or social media) and during the game itself (regardless of whether or not either of them was attending the game). Come to think of it, I don’t think Podunk ever got to attend the GA-GT game in person. During daughter’s years at GT, I know she attended every home game she could, and she was actually a season ticket holder for 2-3 years after she graduated, so I know she was in person for probably 4-5 games between 2007-2015 or so. I never considered taking anyone else with me for yesterday’s game. When I asked her if she wanted to join me, her only concern was that I know that she would be dressed as a true GT fan. I always expected that of her, and Podunk did too.

2 DAYS AGO