ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Belgium vs Morocco confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKePt_0jOZJwoa00

Belgium play Morocco in their second Group F match at the Qatar World Cup on Sunday.

The Red Devils must bounce back from what Roberto Martinez described as the “worst technical performance” across six years in charge of the nation, despite beating Canada 1-0.

A result against Belgium will place Morocco in a great spot to claim one of the two last 16 places on offer, after earning a point in their opener with 2018 finalists Croatia .

“We have to grow with these games,” Martinez told reporters. “This tournament is going to make you develop and grow as it goes on. If you do that by winning games, it’s an incredible advantage.

“We didn’t win (against Canada) with our normal talent and quality on the ball, but you don’t win in the World Cup if you don’t do the other side of the game (defend well).”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Belgium vs Morocco is scheduled to kick off at 1pm GMT on Sunday 27 November.

The game will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s iPlayer streaming service. Coverage starts at 12:30pm.

What is the team news?

Romelu Lukaku is training individually but this one should come too soon for the Inter Milan star.

Thomas Meunier could displace Yannick Carrasco, while Amadou Onana impressed and is contending for a start.

Noussair Mazraoui was stretchered off against Croatia with a blow to his hip, making him a major doubt to feature here.

Abdessamad Ezzalzoul has a hamstring injury and is likely to sit this one out.

Confirmed line-ups

Belgium XI: Courtois; Meunier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Castagne; Witsel, Onana; Thorgan Hazard, De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Batshuayi

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah, Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal

Odds

Belgium - 19/20

Draw - 23/10

Morocco - 11/4

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Belgium may have won their opener, but they looked vulnerable at times and will need to raise their level if they are to threaten into the latter stages of this tournament. Kevin De Bruyne admitted as much, both in terms of the Red Devils and his own performance, and we’ll back the Manchester City star to lift it and inspire a close win. Belgium 2-1 Morocco.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Poland pip Mexico to last-16 spot despite defeat to Argentina

Poland scraped into the last 16 of the World Cup on goal difference after a backs to the walls performance saw them lose 2-0 to Group C winners Argentina.With the group on a knife edge heading into the final round of fixtures, Mexico conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, sending Poland through after it had seemed for much of the second half that they would advance purely on fair play rules.Second-half goals from Premier League duo Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez ensured Argentina progressed after Lionel Messi had a controversial penalty saved by Wojciech...
The Independent

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and reaction as Mexico win but miss out on last-16

Mexico knew they needed to defeat Saudi Arabia to have any hopes of reaching the knockout rounds of the World Cup and started their final game in Group C in blistering fashion. The flew, swarmed and smothered the Saudi Arabian defence from the first whistle but couldn’t break the deadlock in a frustrating first 45 minutes at the Lusail Stadium. In the other Group C game Argentina were equally dominant against Poland and a win for them would aid Mexico’s cause to reach the last-16. Argentina scored just as Mexico kicked off the second half. Henry Martin then turned...
The Independent

Costa Rica vs Germany prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

Germany meet Costa Rica in a crucial match at the end of Group E of the Qatar World Cup. Germany suffered that shock defeat to Japan in their opening match, but a crucial late equaliser against Spain earned Hansi Flick’s team their first point and they can still escape from the group with a win here – though they would also need Spain to avoid defeat to Japan.Costa Rica have three points on the board after beating Japan last time out, but their goal difference is terrible after a thrashing at the hands of Spain, at that means they must...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Messi progresses as Leckie has Australia cooking on gas

Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream remains alive after Argentina dispelled fears of a premature group-stage exit from the World Cup with an ultimately convincing 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday.Poland, despite a poor performance, also went through as Group C runners-up, pipping Mexico by the narrowest of margins on a dramatic night in Qatar.Australia will join them in the last 16 after holding on for a famous 1-0 win over Denmark, who will head home along with Tunisia from Group D.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.Argentina stay aliveAfter losing their opener to Saudi...
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The Independent

Wales’ next goal is to go beyond World Cup group stage – Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts says Wales can use their painful World Cup experience in Qatar to qualify from the group stage at the tournament one day.Wales’ first World Cup appearance for 64 years ultimately ended in disappointment as they finished bottom of Group B with only one point from three games.It was the first time Wales have failed to make the knockout stage in four major tournament appearances.Wales reached the last eight of the 1958 World Cup, the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and the round of 16 at Euro 2020.Roberts said: “We have a lot of different emotions. In the dressing room,...
The Independent

Mexico finally join World Cup party but suffer heartbreak despite Saudi Arabia win

Where had this Mexico been? After putrid attacking displays to draw 0-0 with Poland and lose 2-0 to Argentina, the vibrant, exciting version of El Tri that we’re so used to seeing at World Cups finally turned up. Sadly for them, it proved to be just too little too late. Perhaps we should never have doubted that Mexico would rise when it mattered most - they had reached the knockout stages at their last eight World Cups, after all. Yet as those who had the misfortune to witness their first two matches in this group can attest, there were few...
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina player ratings: Julian Alvarez fires his way into Lionel Scaloni’s line-up

Argentina beat a thoroughly wretched Poland 2-0 to clinch top spot in the group - though both made it through to the World Cup 2022 round of 16. The best chances of the first 45 minutes all fell the way of Argentina’s forwards, but Julian Alvarez saw a close-range strike blocked, Marcos Acuña smashed an effort just wide and, most notably, Lionel Messi saw a penalty saved after a controversial VAR call.However, just one minute after the restart the South Americans did take the lead - Alexis Mac Allister steering in from a cut-back for his first senior international...
The Independent

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.Argentina finished in first place in Group C to set up a match against Australia, a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage. It was ultimately a happy night for Poland, too, which went through as the group's second-place team on goal difference ahead of Mexico and will next play defending champion France.It’s a...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate determined to enjoy the moment as England progress through World Cup

Gareth Southgate said he is enjoying the 2022 World Cup despite the eternal pressure on England, as he praised his players for fulfilling the first objective “pretty clinically”.The squad only went through a recovery session on Wednesday after the 3-0 win over Wales to top the group. It was a result that ensured this team managed the most goals, on nine, for a group stage in England’s World Cup history. Southgate made a point of praising that, as he and his staff set about gathering information on Senegal.“I have been determined to enjoy the tournament,” the England manager said....
The Independent

Czeslaw Michniewicz admits his ‘heart stopped’ in Poland’s loss to Argentina

Head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz admitted his “heart stopped” during Poland’s 2-0 defeat to Argentina – a result which saw his side scrape into the last 16 of the World Cup on goal difference.With Group C on a knife edge heading into the final round of fixtures, Mexico conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, sending Poland through after it had seemed for much of the second half that they would advance purely on fair play rules.Second-half goals from Premier League duo Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez ensured Argentina progressed as group winners after Lionel Messi...
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as both teams reach last 16

Argentina and Poland turned in very different performances against one another on Wednesday, but the outcome was similar for each – even if the result wasn’t.Argentina impressed in securing a 2-0 win against Poland and qualifying top of Group C, while the beaten side snuck into the last 16 in second place due to having a better goal difference than Mexico – who beat Saudi Arabia 2-1. For a long spell towards the end of both games, Poland looked set to squirm into the knockout rounds due to having received fewer yellow cards than Mexico, with both teams even...
The Independent

Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream remains alive, but this time thanks to Argentina’s next generation

If you were watching this game closely enough at home and paying close attention to the far side of the pitch, you may have noticed that there were two tracks of dirt etched into the ground close to the touchline that almost resembled a number 10. A bit like when an elderly person in your local newspaper finds the image of Christ in a burned piece of toast, if you happened to notice it, it was impossible not to read this as a sign. What, if anything, did this mean?What it meant, actually, was that this was the same...
The Independent

Kalvin Phillips backs Steve Holland to keep England grounded in knockout stages

Kalvin Phillips has revealed England assistant Steve Holland will make sure the players stay grounded heading into the World Cup knockout stages.The Manchester City midfielder came off the bench to tee up Marcus Rashford for his second goal in a 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday night which saw England top Group B.Gareth Southgate and his staff will spend the next couple of days studying tapes of round-of-16 opponents Senegal – “it is how we get our kicks,” joked the England boss.Sunday’s clash at Al Bayt Stadium will see expectation levels rise but Senegal are no pushovers, having won the...
The Independent

Graham Arnold hails Australia’s ‘new golden generation’ after beating Denmark

Graham Arnold hailed Australia’s “new golden generation” and urged Premier League clubs to sign star defender Harry Souttar after stunning Denmark to reach the World Cup last 16.Mathew Leckie’s superb second-half strike secured a crucial 1-0 win which eliminated the Danes to put the spirited Socceroos in the knockout stages for the first time since 2006.Australia’s squad back then contained the likes of former top-flight trio Mark Viduka, Harry Kewell and Tim Cahill.T.O.G.E.T.H.E.R!!!!#GiveIt100 #Socceroos #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XX9XdtKPri— Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 30, 2022Manager Arnold believes his current crop should now be held in similar esteem and singled out Scotland-born Stoke centre-back...
The Independent

Fans applaud first ever all-female referee team at upcoming men’s World Cup match: ‘Positive and powerful’

Fans have applauded a trio of referees who will be making history this week as the first all-female referee team for a men’s World Cup 2022 match.Fifa announced that French referee Stéphanie Frappart will be a part of the all-female officiating team, which will take charge of Germany’s match against Costa Rica on Thursday.Frappart, who will be the first female official to referee a men’s match, will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz.On Twitter, many football fans praised FIFA for its decision to include these referees as it provides women with better representation in the world...
The Independent

What are the group tiebreakers at the World Cup?

Hosts Qatar were the first side officially eliminated from their own World Cup 2022 finals; reigning champions France were the first team officially through to the last 16.Two wins from two for Didier Deschamps’ team puts them straight into the knockouts where they will be expected to show their capacity go the distance once again, but for many other nations there lies ahead an anxious wait and tense group stage finale.Heading into the third and final round of games, several groups are poised for both qualifying spots to be determined on the last day of action and in some...
The Independent

Dua Lipa speaks out against ‘speculation’ over her performing at Qatar World Cup

Dua Lipa was unhappy with earlier “speculations” that she was going to perform at the 2022 World Cup. A week prior to this year’s international football tournament, controversially held in Qatar, the “Levitating” singer rubbished rumoured reports that she would be performing at the event’s opening ceremony. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,” Lipa, 27, wrote on Instagram on 13 November, adding that she looked forward to “visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the...
The Independent

The Independent

948K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy