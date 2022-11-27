Belgium vs Morocco confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture

Belgium play Morocco in their second Group F match at the Qatar World Cup on Sunday.

The Red Devils must bounce back from what Roberto Martinez described as the “worst technical performance” across six years in charge of the nation, despite beating Canada 1-0.

A result against Belgium will place Morocco in a great spot to claim one of the two last 16 places on offer, after earning a point in their opener with 2018 finalists Croatia .

“We have to grow with these games,” Martinez told reporters. “This tournament is going to make you develop and grow as it goes on. If you do that by winning games, it’s an incredible advantage.

“We didn’t win (against Canada) with our normal talent and quality on the ball, but you don’t win in the World Cup if you don’t do the other side of the game (defend well).”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Belgium vs Morocco is scheduled to kick off at 1pm GMT on Sunday 27 November.

The game will take place at the Al Thumama Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s iPlayer streaming service. Coverage starts at 12:30pm.

What is the team news?

Romelu Lukaku is training individually but this one should come too soon for the Inter Milan star.

Thomas Meunier could displace Yannick Carrasco, while Amadou Onana impressed and is contending for a start.

Noussair Mazraoui was stretchered off against Croatia with a blow to his hip, making him a major doubt to feature here.

Abdessamad Ezzalzoul has a hamstring injury and is likely to sit this one out.

Confirmed line-ups

Belgium XI: Courtois; Meunier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Castagne; Witsel, Onana; Thorgan Hazard, De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Batshuayi

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah, Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal

Odds

Belgium - 19/20

Draw - 23/10

Morocco - 11/4

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Belgium may have won their opener, but they looked vulnerable at times and will need to raise their level if they are to threaten into the latter stages of this tournament. Kevin De Bruyne admitted as much, both in terms of the Red Devils and his own performance, and we’ll back the Manchester City star to lift it and inspire a close win. Belgium 2-1 Morocco.