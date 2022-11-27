Japan vs Costa Rica prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

So far in Japan’s World Cup history, they have gone out alternately at the group stage or round of 16 - and by that pattern, this time around it should be an early exit.

That doesn’t look likely to be the case though after a stunning win over Germany in game one, with a fixture against Costa Rica the perfect opportunity for the Asian nation to put themselves within touching distance of the knock-outs .

Manager Hajime Moriyasu will need to decide whether to stick with the side he named against Germany or rotate to bring in the subs who ultimately turned the game around.

Costa Rica similarly have to make big calls on who to start, but for the opposite reason - nobody impressed in a seven-goal defeat to Spain.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Japan face Costa Rica on Sunday 27 November, with kick-off at 10am in Doha.

Where can I watch?

This fixture will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and can be streamed on ITV X, the replacement for the ITV Hub.

The Independent will also be covering the match via our live blog.

What is the team news?

Hiroki Sakai is Japan’s big doubt after their opening win against Germany, having come off in the second half. There could be changes in attack given how well the team fared after changes made during that victory. Takumi Minamino and goalscorer Takuma Asano will be hoping to start this time.

Costa Rica have no injury concerns but could make multiple changes given how dismally they performed against Spain.

Confirmed line-ups

Japan XI: Gonda, Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Endo, Morita, Soma, Kamada, Doan, Ueda

Costa Rica XI: Navas, Watson, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo, Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Torres, Campbell, Contreras

Odds

Japan 6/13

Draw 18/5

Costa Rica 38/5

Prediction

Costa Rica surely have to offer a response after their dismal opening game but Japan will pick up a second straight win to move a huge step closer to making the round of 16. Japan 2-1 Costa Rica .